COST OF LIVING

Migros vs Coop: Which Swiss supermarket has the best bonus point system?

Migros vs Coop is Switzerland’s version of Montague and Capulet - and you've probably already picked a side. But which one comes out on top when it comes to bonus points?

Published: 8 February 2022 15:29 CET
A shopping trolley full of stuff from Migros in Switzerland
Both of Switzerland's two major supermarkets have a bonus scheme - which is the best? Photo by NIKLAS LINIGER on Unsplash

Supermarkets in Switzerland are more than just supermarkets. 

With restaurants, charity initiatives and (comparatively) cheap prices, Switzerland’s restaurants play a much bigger role in the community than in many other countries. 

Supermarkets are so ever-present that people actually identify with their supermarket the way they would with a football team – particularly when it comes to the big two of Migros and Coop. 

The question of loyalty goes far beyond loyalty points as people will actually identify as ‘Migros Kids’ or ‘Coop Kids’ depending on who they support – which often comes down to which of the two their parents shopped at when they were kids.

Each supermarket offer their own brands and will also only stock certain well-known brands (although Migros has more own brand offerings), which can lead to people developing a preference for one over the other.  

But bonus point schemes do go some way towards building this loyalty, not least because of Switzerland’s high prices. 

A 2018 study found that the average person in Switzerland has between four and five bonus cards in their wallet, while Swiss newspaper Blick reports that no European country has a higher use of bonus systems than Switzerland. 

The following is a comparison of the loyalty schemes at Migros and Coop, Switzerland’s main two supermarkets. 

These are by far the most well-established loyalty schemes, with other supermarkets either having an ad hoc system, a credit card-based system or no loyalty scheme at all. 

Indeed, the only other major Swiss supermarket to have a loyalty scheme is the upmarket Manor, with each of Denner, Lidl and Aldi Suisse doing without a bonus point scheme. 

For an overview of Switzerland’s supermarkets, including which ones are expensive, what they offer and whether or not they sell essential items like booze, check out the following link. 

Overview: What are Switzerland’s supermarket loyalty schemes?

Both Migros and Coop have loyalty schemes where you can accrue points with every purchase. 

You’ll be offered rewards for your loyalty, while in other cases your points become purchase credits. 

These loyalty schemes will usually be available at all retail outlets operated by the same company, i.e. Coop’s Supercard program is available at Coop Pronto (gas stations and convenience stores) and Coop City, while Migros’ Cumulus program is also available at Migrolino and Migrol (gas stations). 

As with all loyalty schemes, the idea is to get you to spend more at the one store, so be careful to ensure you don’t end up spending more than you otherwise would if you weren’t being loyal. 

What loyalty systems do they offer – and how do they work?

Coop’s loyalty scheme is called the Coop Supercard, while Migros offers the Cumulus program. 

According to estimates from 2019, there are around 3.2 million Coop Supercard users in Switzerland (which the supermarket claims is the most in Europe), compared with 2.2 million Migros Cumulus users. 

Both work in the same basic way, with customers accruing one bonus point with each franc spent. 

Bonus points can be redeemed like cash for products in the supermarkets.

One franc spent basically equals one cent, i.e. if you spend 100 francs you will have 100 bonus points – which will equate to one franc you can spend. 

Both schemes also have a range of specials and offers to get more points. 

One current promotion on the Migros website encourages people to use the Migros Online service, by offering vouchers for double points with purchases over 200 francs – or five times the value with purchases over 500 francs. 

There will also be offers where your points will get you more or be worth more for certain purchases. 

Some will be themed around particular holidays, i.e. bonuses for Valentines Day or Christmas, or others will be online-only offers. 

These promotions are largely similar as each of the two will want to keep up with their main rivals, although a 2018 study from Blick showed a slight advantage for Migros customers who took advantage of these promotions. 

How do the schemes differ?

One major difference between the schemes is the way points are accrued over time and the way they are cashed in. 

At Migros, you will receive a voucher every two months via mail or digitally with your points to be cashed in. 

For each 500 points you have, you will receive a 500-point voucher. If you have 1000 points, you receive a 1000-point voucher, etc. 

If you have less than 500 points, the balance will carry on to the next two-month period. 

At Coop, it is up to you to cash in your points, i.e. you will not receive regular vouchers and your balance will continue to go up over time.  

Swiss customers accrued so many Coop super points that their accountants become worried about what would happen if customers tried to cash them in all at once. 

So much so that they launched special Supercash days in 2015 to encourage people to spend their points before the totals became too high. 

Another difference between the two schemes comes down to differences between the supermarkets. 

At present, Migros doesn’t sell alcohol – which of course means you won’t accrue bonus points on alcohol. 

Migros Online does however sell alcohol, but while they’re happy to sell it, you won’t get any bonus points on it. 

Many promotions with Coop also include alcohol, like a recent points promotion giving discounts on sparkling wine for Valentines Day, would not be offered at Migros.

While the alcohol rule will gradually change in the coming years after a decision in 2021, this is worth keeping in mind.

In fact, probably more important than the differences between the loyalty schemes is the difference between the supermarkets. 

For other differences between the supermarkets, check out the following link. 

Which one is the best? 

Obviously there are a range of factors to consider in determining which supermarket loyalty scheme is the best for you. 

Given how similar the loyalty schemes are, the first thing is to consider which supermarket is the best for you, i.e. which is closer to you and has the best range. 

In 2018, a market survey comparing loyalty schemes found Migros came out on top – but only just. 

Of the ten schemes considered, Migros Cumulus was in first place on 61/100 ‘points’, while Coop’s Supercard was second on 57/100. 

Ikea family came in third on 41/100, with no other loyalty scheme cracking the 40-point barrier. 

If you like a drink then Coop is probably the one for you anyway, while if you’re a teetotaller then most likely you’re already a Migros ‘kid’. 

If you like to save up for a rainy day – for instance using your points to buy Christmas presents each year – then perhaps Coop works the best as you can keep your points balance increasing for as long as you like. 

If you’re likely to forget, then Migros might be the one for you. 

On the whole, the main thing is to make sure you use the bonus point system as just that – a bonus. 

In effect, each bonus point system works out to a one percent discount as you get one cent for every franc you spend. 

Keep that in mind and don’t get sucked into spending more to get more points, as this is precisely the idea of the scheme in the first place. 

SWISS CITIZENSHIP

EXPLAINED: How to fast track permanent residency in Switzerland

For many foreign residents, permanent residency can bring about many benefits to daily life in Switzerland and eventually pave your way to Swiss citizenship. Here’s a step-by-step guide to fast tracking your Swiss permanent residency.

Published: 3 February 2022 16:33 CET
Want to put your Swiss residency permit in the fast lane? Follow these steps. Image: Pixabay
Want to put your Swiss residency permit in the fast lane? Follow these steps. Image: Pixabay

Whether you want to stay in Switzerland forever or will move home at some point, permanent residency can make things a whole lot easier. 

Here’s how you can get on the fast track. 

Overview of the C Permit

The ‘Settled Foreign Nationals’ C permit is typically granted to nationals of EU and EFTA countries after a period of five years in Switzerland. For all other foreign residents (with the exception of US and Canadian nationals), permanent residency is only available after having lived in Switzerland for ten interrupted years.

This may seem like a long stretch. However, residents who are able to prove they are successfully integrated and fulfil the necessary requirements are able to speed up the process and apply for an early C permit after five years.

The permit offers many perks especially for those who have plans to stay in Switzerland long-term. For one, you only need to renew your permit every five years.

You can also ‘freeze’ your C permit if you move abroad, change jobs and live in every canton without restrictions. With this permit, you don’t need to seek permission when buying property. However, it doesn’t give you the right to vote at the federal level. 

Important to note here is that it is up to applicants to proactively request a C permit themselves. Foreign residents can request this on their B permit renewal forms or by asking canton authorities directly. In terms of paperwork, a Swiss immigration lawyer can assist in this step. 

Applicants should expect to receive a first response after three to four weeks, according to Adrian Tüscher, head of global employment and immigration services at KPMG. However, the overall process should not take longer than three months and the authority should proactively provide feedback in case of missing documents or information. 

How important is integration?

“Integration is today, the key element on top of the needed years of regular and uninterrupted residence with a B permit,” stresses Ara Samuelian, head of immigration at PwC. “Indeed, since 2018 Switzerland has inserted integration criteria in its foreign national law. This change is the consequence of the famous voting of Swiss citizens that happened in 2014 against mass immigration.” 

Factors which fall under this umbrella of successful integration may include: observance of public safety and order, respect for the values of the Federal Constitution, and not being reliant on social welfare. Experts also stressed the importance of attaching a letter of motivation that detailed involvement in local sport or cultural clubs, associations or volunteering work.

When it comes to participation in economic life, a stable employment situation is essential. “You cannot apply if you find yourself unemployed and receiving unemployment benefits, as you are not qualified as being well-integrated into the local economy,” says Alexa Mossaz, immigration specialist at Legal Expat Switzerland. 

“If you are self-employed, you must be able to demonstrate that your company is contributing to the local economy by providing a copy of the commercial register extract and the most recent balance sheet. A short business plan detailing the nature of the business should also be joined, with the projection of revenues over the next three years.”

She also adds that having claimed unemployment benefits in the past would not affect the application. 

What language skills are needed?

Generally speaking, it is expected that applicants have reached a B1 level of speaking and listening skills and A1 in written skills of the language spoken in the canton of residence. This should come from a recognised list of language certificates.

However, cantons can (and a number do) specifically require higher oral and written language levels in case of an anticipated C permit application, according to Tüscher. Knowledge of other official Swiss languages outside the place of domicile aren’t factored in. 

How does the process vary from canton to canton?

Experts we contacted agreed that most cantons have different procedures and waiting times for the early C permit process. “In cantons such as Geneva and Vaud, such procedures can take up to one year due to administrative delays,” says Mossaz. 

Meanwhile, the approximate processing time for cantons such as Lucerne and Basel-Land is about three months. Many of these cantonal authorities may request a personal appearance at the office rather than a mere mail application. 

What else to watch out for?

Other general tips we received were that residency gaps of more than six months spent outside of Switzerland would affect the five-year requirement for the B permit.

A student holding a temporary permit would also need to find employment and transform this into a B work permit for at least two years before applying for a C permit. 

And should a parent be staying at home to take care of their children with no employment to show, they would need to prove that their financial situation is stable through the working spouse, according to Mossaz. 

Nevertheless, there isn’t a time crunch. Tüscher says that the early C permit can be applied anytime after the five-year threshold is met. In case the permit is turned down, the authorities would simply extend the existing B permit (provided those requirements are still met). 

Maintaining the C permit

Even after securing a C permit, it’s important to know how to keep it. 

Some of the reasons for a rejection or revocation of a C permit could include an entry in the criminal

records due to a severe penal action (a speeding fine would not fall under that), social welfare dependency or an excessive debt enforcement track record, according to Tüscher. 

Authorities also have the power to revoke the settlement permit for those who leave Switzerland for longer than six months. To combat this, it is best to apply for a temporary suspension early on. This entitles you to live in another country for four years while keeping the C permit on hold. 

For more in-depth information on navigating work permits in Switzerland, check out our coverage here:

