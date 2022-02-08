Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 8 February 2022 07:17 CET
Fixed-rate mortgage rates in Switzerland have risen sharply. Photo by Azzedine Rouichi on Unsplash
A sign of pandemic’s end: reproduction rate falls below 1

One of the metrics that health experts use to determine whether the epidemiological situation is improving or deteriorating is the reproduction (“R”) rate.

It indicates how quickly the virus spreads through the population: if it exceeds 1, it means the number of cases keeps increasing. But if it falls below 1, it’s a sign the virus is not transmitted as fast.

Right now, and for the first time in several weeks, Switzerland ‘s R-rate dropped to 0,92. As a comparison, at the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020, the rate was at its highest — 4.5, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why does Switzerland want to end Covid restrictions?
 

Marriage ceremonies could get more expensive

If you are planning to wed, be aware that saying ‘I do’ might soon cost more money.

A wedding at the civil registry office – the only marriage considered to be legal in Switzerland —  currently costs around 75 francs. This fee is always the same, regardless of whether the registry office is hosting a ceremony or whether the couple is just signing the marriage certificate.

In many cases, however, this amount doesn’t cover incurred costs, especially when civil registry officer has to travel outside to perform a ceremony,  according to Roland Peterhans,  president of the Association for Civil Status.

His suggestion: anything other than a simple, no-fuss ceremony “should cost around 200 francs”.

Even if marriages would become  more expensive, Sara Stalder, managing director of the Consumer Protection Foundation, is in favour of the increase.

 “Not everyone getting married wants the same kind of ceremony. People can decide for themselves whether they want a quick, inexpensive wedding or a more costly one”, she said.

READ MORE:  Does marriage make financial sense in Switzerland?
 

And on the economic front…

Who are Switzerland’s foreign job seekers?

The latest unemployment figures released by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) include a breakdown of  job seekers by nationality.

Of the 122, 268 people looking for work in January 2022, the number of Swiss and foreign nationals was roughly the same: the former represented 60,541 of the total, while the latter added up to 61,727 people.

Most of the non-Swiss job seekers came from the European Union, as this group represents the highest proportion of Switzerland’s foreign labour force.

Most specifically, Portuguese nationals formed the largest group (8,618 people), followed by Italians (8,446).

When taking into account Europeans outside the EU, most of 12, 998 job seekers were from Kosovo (4,394) and Macedonia (2,198).

Swiss banks are raising mortgage interest rates sharply

If you would like to purchase a property in the near future, you might want to think twice: Swiss banks are significantly increasing the interest rates for fixed-rate mortgages.

For instance, according to Tages-Anzeiger, interest rates for a five-year mortgage at the Luzerner Kantonalbank rose by 0.19 percent to 1.4 percent; the seven-year fixed-rate mortgage at the same bank now costs 1.51 instead of 1.4 percent.

The trend is the same at other banks as well: Raiffeisenbank charges 1.84 percent for a fixed-rate,10-year mortage; Credit Suisse 1.77 percent, and Zürcher Kantonalbank 1.7 percent.

As a comparison, at the beginning of 2021, a 10-year mortgage cost 1.1 percent. 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 7 February 2022 07:31 CET
Hotels and restaurants in Switzerland were affected by the pandemic, while other sectors did relatively well. Photo by Kinga Lopatin on Unsplash
The Omicron wave has peaked at last, but hospitals still at risk

As the number of new cases has dropped from more than 41,000 infections registered on February 2nd to just over 33,000 by the end of last week, the downward trend “is undeniable”, according to epidemiologist Andreas Cerny.

Rudolf Hauri from the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors also said this trend “is clear and observable everywhere”.

This chart from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) confirms that number of cases is falling.

However, the healthcare system is not out of the woods yet, Cerny warns. “If the virus spreads extremely quickly after all measures are suddenly lifted, this could still lead to overloading of hospitals”.

For its part, FOPH also expects “a significant additional burden of the disease” to linger on, according to minutes of a meeting held on Friday.

READ MORE: Covid-19 infections: Has Switzerland reached the peak yet?

Many more Covid deaths among foreigners than Swiss

Significantly more foreign nationals died during the pandemic than their Swiss counterparts, based on data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

The results are “extremely clear”: among Swiss citizens aged 65 to 74, the increase in deaths in 2020, when compared to 2019, was 2.2 percent, while it was 20.9 percent among people of the same age without a Swiss passport. In the other age groups as well, the increase was drastically higher.

This higher mortality is believed to be due to the social and economic disadvantages faced by many foreign nationals, such as tighter housing, jobs without the possibility of teleworking, and dependence on public transport — all of which increased their exposure to the virus.

Switzerland responds to European Union’s criticism

In her recent remarks regarding the possibility of Russian invasion of Ukraine, EU deputy Nathalie Loiseau said that Europe can’t ignore the impending crisis “like a big, soft Switzerland”.

By ‘soft’, Loiseau meant to imply that Switzerland is spineless in international conflicts.

Bern’s response to her comment was swift.

“For decades, we have worked for peace and security in Europe and the world”, Swiss Embassy in France has tweeted, adding that the country has always acted “with determination” alongside the EU.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland not part of the European Union?

Switzerland weathered the Covid-19 crisis “surprisingly well”

Despite predictions to the contrary, the pandemic has never “challenged the country’s economic order”, according to Jan-Egbert Sturm, an economist at Zurich’s Polytechnic Institute (ETH).

“We have weathered the crisis much better” than expected by many experts. “There have certainly been painful cuts, but not very big upheavals”, he said in an interview with SonntagsBlick.

Sturm attributes this sturdiness to the “structure of our economy”.

“Important industrial sectors, particularly the pharmaceutical industry, have resisted the pandemic well. Moreover, the measures taken by the Federal Council have never paralysed our entire economy”.

He acknowledged, however, the pandemic has impacted some sectors, particularly the hotel and restaurant industry.

