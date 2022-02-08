For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Tuesday
Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 8 February 2022 07:17 CET
Fixed-rate mortgage rates in Switzerland have risen sharply. Photo by Azzedine Rouichi on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Monday
Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 7 February 2022 07:31 CET
Hotels and restaurants in Switzerland were affected by the pandemic, while other sectors did relatively well. Photo by Kinga Lopatin on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments