SWISS REFERENDUM

EXPLAINED: What is Switzerland’s tobacco advertising referendum all about?

Switzerland's next set of referendums is set to take place this weekend. Here's what's at stake.

Published: 9 February 2022 10:09 CET
A campaign poster encourages people to support the vote against tobacco advertising, saying in French
A campaign poster encourages people to support the vote against tobacco advertising, saying in French "children without tobacco". Valentin FLAURAUD / AFP

The Swiss will vote Sunday on whether to tighten their notoriously lax tobacco laws by banning virtually all advertising of the health-hazardous products.

Switzerland lags far behind most wealthy nations in restricting tobacco advertising — a situation widely blamed on hefty lobbying by some of the world’s biggest tobacco companies which are headquartered in the country.

Currently, most tobacco advertising remains legal at a national level, except on television and radio, or ads that specifically target minors.

While some Swiss cantons have introduced stricter regional legislation and a new national law is pending, campaigners insist much tougher restrictions are needed to protect young people from falling into tobacco addiction.

Tobacco, tax and animal testing: What’s at stake in Switzerland’s February referendum?

Under Switzerland’s direct democracy system, the campaigners gathered enough signatures to call a popular vote on their initiative to ban advertising of tobacco products wherever minors might see it.

Recent polls indicate a significant majority of voters favour the initiative, which in practice would effectively ban all tobacco advertising.

But while winning a majority of votes may be easy, it could be more challenging to win over enough of Switzerland’s 26 cantons to secure the double-majority needed for the initiative to pass.

‘Extreme’

Opponents of the initiative, who include the Swiss government and parliament, say it goes too far.

“This initiative is extreme,” said Patrick Eperon, a lobbyist with an employer organisation and a spokesman for the “No” campaign.

By banning basically all tobacco advertising in the name of protecting children, “it infantilises adults”, he told AFP.

His concerns echo those voiced by Philip Morris International (PMI), the world’s largest tobacco company, which, like British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco, is headquartered in Switzerland.

EXPLAINED: How Switzerland’s direct democracy system works

“This is a slippery slope as far as individual freedom is concerned,” a spokesman for PMI’s Swiss section told AFP.

It “paves the way for further advertising bans on products such as alcohol or sugar”, he said, acknowledging the company has provided funding to the “No” campaign.

The slippery slope argument figures prominently in ads against the initiative, which feature a large crossed-out sausage, suggesting meat adverts, too, could soon be on the chopping block.

Jean-Paul Humair, who heads a Geneva addiction prevention centre and serves as a spokesman for the “Yes” campaign, flatly rejected that comparison.

“There is no other consumer product that kills half of all users,” he told AFP. 

‘Huge burden’

Tobacco kills more than eight million people worldwide every year, according to the World Health Organization.

Switzerland, a country of 8.6 million people, meanwhile sees 9,500 tobacco-linked deaths every year, while hundreds of thousands of people struggle with chronic illness due to tobacco use.

“It’s a huge burden for the health system,” said Luciano Ruggia, head of the Swiss Association for Tobacco Control.

He and others charge that intense tobacco industry lobbying has stymied efforts to bring down smoking rates.

Currently, around 27 percent of Swiss adults consume tobacco products — more than double the rate in Australia, which has long had far stricter tobacco advertising laws.

“Switzerland is really lagging behind other high-income countries,” said Mary Assunta from the global tobacco industry watchdog STOP, attributing this to the “rather conducive environment for transnational tobacco companies”.

The industry contributes around six billion Swiss francs ($6.5 billion, 5.7 billion euros) to the economy annually — one percent of Switzerland’s gross domestic product — and accounts for some 11,500 jobs. 

Superfluous?

Opponents of the initiative argue the requested advertising ban is superfluous, since a new, stricter tobacco law is due to take effect next year.

That law, which Swiss lawmakers voted through last September after years of debate, for the first time sets a nationwide minimum age of 18 for the purchase of tobacco.

It also tightens national tobacco advertising restrictions, including banning it on billboards and in cinemas.

But tobacco prevention campaigners insist the new law does little to improve Switzerland’s bottom ranking in Europe in terms of tobacco advertising restrictions.

“Unfortunately, the new law will leave Switzerland in that last position,” Pascale Diethelm, head of the OxyRomandie tobacco control group, told AFP.

“It is a mockery.”

POLITICS

Referendum: How are the Swiss likely to vote on February 13th?

Swiss voters will weigh in on four issues in the Sunday referendum: animal experiments, advertising of tobacco products, stamp duties, and state aid for news media. These are the most likely results, latest projections show.

Published: 9 February 2022 10:19 CET
Referendum: How are the Swiss likely to vote on February 13th?

This is what’s at stake in the first of four rounds of voting to take place this year, and what the most probable outcome could be, according to the latest poll carried out jointly by several Swiss media outlets.

The headline contains a link to the official government site describing what’s at stake in the vote. 

“Yes to the ban on animal and human experiments” 

This initiative seeks to prohibit animal experiments, as well as the import of products that have been developed using animal testing.

It also demands that research not involving animals should receive the same level of government funding as is currently provided for tests with animals.

If the initiative is accepted, no new medications, vaccines, or treatments for various diseases could be developed in Switzerland using animal experiments.

The action is spearheaded by dozens of animal protection groups, as well as representatives of Social Democratic and Green parties.

Support for this motion has been low from the start of the campaign, further declining over the past weeks; according to the poll, it will be refused by 80 percent of voters.

“Yes to protecting children and young adults from tobacco advertising”

Advertising of tobacco products is permitted in Switzerland, though subject to certain restrictions. Such promotion aimed specifically at minors is, however, banned.

The initiative committee, which consists of cancer and pulmonary leagues, the Swiss Society for Public Health, paediatric associations, and other pro-health groups, seeks to prevent all tobacco advertising from reaching minors. The same rules would apply for electronic cigarettes.

EXPLAINED: What is Switzerland’s tobacco advertising referendum all about?

The Federal Council and Parliament oppose the initiative, believing it goes too far. They have launched a counter-proposal in the form of the new Tobacco Products Act.

The number of supporters of the initiative “is stagnating, while opponents are gaining ground”, the poll’s analysis indicates.

The projections still show a 61-percent chance of acceptance, with approval rate highest (87 percent) among Green party members. On the other hand, 63 percent of sympathisers of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) are against the initiative.

“Amendment of the Federal Act on Stamp Duties”

When a company in Switzerland raises capital by issuing shares, the federal government levies a new issues tax (‘stamp  duty’), which amounts to 1 percent of the capital raised.

The tax is only levied on amounts exceeding 1 million francs. As a rule, small businesses do not pay this tax; only medium-sized and large companies are subject to it.

The Federal Council and Parliament want to abolish the stamp duty to reduce investment costs, which will have a positive effect on economic growth and jobs.

But opponents like trade unions and Social Democratic party argue that the main beneficiaries of the abolition of the stamp duty will be corporations, banks and insurance companies.

Average citizens, on the other hand, will gain nothing, while risking the loss of state benefits as the government will have less revenue in its coffers.

When it comes to this issue, “the left-right divide is clear”, media analysis of poll results reveals.

Within the Liberal party (which is actually conservative), 60 percent back the initiative. Among the SVP members, 57 percent approve of it, while the centrist and left-of-centre voters “lean towards a slight rejection”,  poll results show.

“Federal Act on a Package of Measures to Benefit the Media”

With less advertising income, Switzerland’s national and regional media are under financial pressure.

Authorities want to offer subsidies to the media for a period of seven years, on condition that these information sources are aimed primarily at a Swiss audience and deal with a range of political, business and social topics “essential for direct democracy”.

Opponents, mainly from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, argue however that this would be a waste of public money and that the independence of the media would be undermined.

Polls predict refusal of this initiative by 55 percent of voters, especially those living in rural areas.

The two main arguments invoked for the rejection are the loss of independence of the media, as well as general concern that large publishers would receive public funds.

More information about the issues voted on February 13th can be found here:

