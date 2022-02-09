For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
How Switzerland’s Covid switch to card has made things more expensive
Finally, you can now pay in Switzerland with card at plenty of shops and retailers, although the change is placing upward pressure on costs of living.
Published: 9 February 2022 16:38 CET
A person pays with card at a hair salon. Photo by Blake Wisz on Unsplash
For members
COST OF LIVING
Petrol to top CHF2 per litre in several Swiss cantons
Petrol prices in Switzerland are set to rise to heights not seen for well over a decade, with fuel to cost more than CHF2 per litre in some cantons.
Published: 9 February 2022 11:34 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments