Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Covid-19: It’s all downhill from here

Both literally and figuratively speaking, the uphill struggle seems to be over for now on the epidemiological front, as it appears that Switzerland has scaled the much talked-about peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of new infections has been dropping steadily since February 2nd, when 41,000 cases had been registered, to 26,761 on Tuesday, data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) indicates.

Not only is it good news regarding infections, but it could see a further relaxation in Covid measures.

War in Ukraine could cause some shortages in Switzerland

While diplomatic efforts are underway to prevent the conflict between Russia and Ukraine from escalating further, in Switzerland “measures are being taken to avoid serious shortages which could be triggered by a war”, according to Thomas Grünwald, spokesperson for the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES).

Sugar, rice, edible oils and cereals for bread could be in short supply, along with fertiliser and fodder for livestock, Grünwald said.

In the event that these goods become scarce, the government will dip into “mandatory reserves” Switzerland keeps for emergencies.

And if this measure is not sufficient, rationing might be implemented. As for petrol, Grünwald is convinced that “Russia will continue to honour its delivery contracts”, regardless of how the conflict plays out.

As a last resort, Switzerland would be able to buy gasoline from other countries, especially the United States.

Swiss experts: Vaccinating small children is ‘neither sensible nor useful’

While children over the age of five can currently be immunised against Covid in Switzerland, no vaccine for under-fives has yet been developed or approved.

Even so, paediatricians can administer ‘off-label’ – i.e. without official approval – vaccines to small kids under certain conditions.

However, health officials advise against this move.

According to Christoph Berger, head of the the Federal Vaccination Commission, “I would advise parents to wait until we know more” about risks versus benefits of Covid shots in this age group.

Anita Niederer, infectious diseases specialist at the Pediatric Hospital in St. Gallen also says vaccinating children under five “is neither sensible nor useful”.

“The risk of a serious course of Covid in children is minimal. It must be weighed against the use of an unauthorised vaccine with a possibly incorrect dosage and the risk of side effects”, she noted.

Rents in some Swiss regions are going through the roof

Not only are mortgage rates rising in Switzerland this year, but latest figures show upward trend in the rental costs as well.

Rents rose 0.3 points to 116.7 points in January, according to the real estate platform Homegate.ch and Zurich Cantonal Bank.

Zug (+3.9 percent) posted the strongest increase over one month, followed by Nidwalden (+1.5 percent).

Increases in Vaud (+0.4 percent), Fribourg and Neuchâtel (+0.5 percent) and Jura (+ 0.7%) were under 1 percent, while they dropped in Graubünden (-2 percent), Valais and Schaffhasusen (-0.4 percent), and Geneva (-0.1 percent).

Among the cities, the largest increase in rent (+1%) was in Bern.

