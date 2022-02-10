Read news from:
SWISS REFERENDUM

EXPLAINED: What is Switzerland’s animal testing referendum all about?

Switzerland goes to the polls Sunday to decide whether animal and human testing should be banned -- a proposal that has triggered an outcry in a country heavily reliant on big pharma.

Published: 10 February 2022 12:31 CET
A researcher holds a rat used for medical testing in Switzerland. The Swiss will go to the polls to discuss outlawing medical testing. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
A researcher holds a rat used for medical testing in Switzerland. The Swiss will go to the polls to discuss outlawing medical testing. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Opinions suggest that the proposal by animal rights defenders is highly unlikely to pass.

But if it did, “Switzerland would be the only country internationally with such a ban,” said Yves Fluckiger, president of the Swiss universities lobby group.

Researchers insist that medical progress is impossible without experimentation.

At the University of Geneva, Patrycja Nowak-Sliwinska, head of the molecular pharmacology laboratory, unveils her cell incubator where intestinal organoids from cancer patients are being cultivated.

These structures, made up of cells, make it possible to test a large number of potential treatments.

“With the in vitro model, we try to find promising candidates” — and only the latter would then be tested on animals, said Nowak-Sliwinska, who received a prize rewarding researchers who work to replace animals with other methods.

But even she said it would be impossible to do all the research without animal experimentation and clinical trials.

This is why the university’s Faculty of Medicine has an animal facility in the basement housing some 25,000 animals — mostly mice and rats.

Strict protocols 

Inside, Professor Doron Merkler conducts research to find a treatment for a form of multiple sclerosis.

The research could not advance without using mice, into which he injects modified cells to observe how the disease affects the nervous system.

The mouse he is working on is showing symptoms: instability, difficulty moving, and partial paralysis of the limbs.

The experiments are framed by a strict protocol regarding their degree of severity, and animal keepers are trained to detect when an animal is not well.

“If no veterinary care can be provided to the animal, we can decide with the researcher to sacrifice it,” said Pierre Bonnaventure, head of animal facilities at the faculty.

In Switzerland, researchers seeking to use live animals must make a formal request, establish that there is no alternative method available and that the conditions imposed on the animals will be as light as possible.

The number of animals used has consequently fallen sharply, from nearly two million per year in the early 1980s to around 560,000.

Some 20,000 animals a year undergo severe interventions, such as the implantation of a tumour, according to federal authorities.

Proposal ‘goes too far’

Under Switzerland’s direct democracy system, campaigners collected enough signatures to trigger a popular vote.

The proposal would outlaw experiments not only on animals but on humans too, as well as ban the importation of new drugs developed through such means.

“Animal experiments should be considered a crime,” Renato Werndli, a doctor among those who launched the initiative, told AFP.

All the major political parties in Switzerland are against the proposal.

For the government, the ban “goes too far” and would have “serious consequences for health” — and also for the economy, in a country where the chemical and pharmaceutical sector represents just over half of all exports.

Interpharma, the Swiss pharmaceutical industry’s lobby group, warned that in the event of a ban, “the institutions and companies concerned would be forced to relocate their activities abroad”.

Switzerland has already rejected three initiatives on the subject — in 1985 (70 percent), 1992 (56 percent) and 1993 (72 percent) — and is expected to do likewise this time.

But it remains to be seen whether the majority will be as big, in a society where animal welfare has grown in importance.

For Samia Hurst, a bioethicist at the University of Geneva, the new initiative commits “a fairly frequent mistake, which is to target biomedical research”.

However, she told AFP: “Animal experimentation, among the various uses that humanity makes of other species, is both the most closely monitored and undoubtedly the most justified.”

POLITICS

As Swiss voters are set to head to the polls on February 13th, you may be wondering when this tradition had started — and what issue was at stake the first time around.

Published: 10 February 2022 12:21 CET
Whether the issues in question are controversial or perfunctory, voting in Switzerland is an integral and important part of the country’s political process and its unique brand of direct democracy.

The Swiss typically vote four times a year — more often than any other country – with several questions on the ballot on each occasion.

It is such a commonplace occurrence in Switzerland that many people don’t even give this democratic process a second thought.

In fact, many may not even know in which year the citizens of Switzerland cast their first ballots, and what issue had to be decided on at the time.

READ MORE: How Switzerland’s direct democracy system works

Even though some forms of direct democracy were practiced in parts of the country since the 14th century, popular initiatives were introduced at the federal level in 1848, the year Switzerland became a state.

But the system of initiatives and referendums didn’t go into effect automatically as soon as the new state was formed — it took several decades before that happened.

Why?

According to an article on the website of the Swiss National Museum (SNM), “in principle, this type of ‘intervention’ was not envisaged either under Swiss law, or in the ideas of those in power in Parliament”.

However, after many debates among MPs about how to revise the constitution and drive political change in general, “the logical outcome was the introduction of popular initiatives”, SNM wrote.

Early initiatives laid foundation to voting as we know it today. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Early initiatives laid foundation for voting as we know it today. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

When was the first popular initiative created?

A legislation that went into effect in Switzerland in 2018 outlawed the boiling of live lobsters before knocking them out first. But the concern for animal welfare is not a new notion — the first proposal brought up for vote nearly 130 years ago focused on this very issue.

In May 1892, almost 90,000 men (as women would have no right to vote for another 79 years) signed a petition demanding that the slaughter of animals without prior stunning be banned.

But the issue was not as straight-forward as it seemed: “The move was more than just a matter of animal rights; it also had anti-Semitic undercurrents”, SNM wrote.

That’s because killing of animals without knocking them out first was practiced mainly by Jewish kosher butchers.

In the end, the proposal was accepted by 60 percent of Swiss voters (again, men only) in 1893 — the only initiative to be approved until 1908, the year when the ban on absinthe was approved.

The latter vote came after a winegrower in a Swiss village of Commugny reportedly downed two glasses of absinthe (along with other alcoholic beverages) and murdered his entire family.

This incident in 1905 served not only to outlaw absinthe — a potent plant-based drink created in Neuchâtel — in Switzerland, but also led to the worldwide prohibition that lasted for a century.

READ MORE: How Switzerland’s ‘absinthe murders’ saw the drink globally banned for a century

“Over 480 popular initiatives were proposed between 1893 and today”, SNM said.

“Many of them were rejected or withdrawn. But most of these initiatives have still had some effect anyway, because the voice of the people could not and cannot be ignored”.

What about the first referendum?

As a reminder, initiatives and referendums are different.

In simple terms, an initiative is put forward by citizens seeking to pass a new legislation, while existing laws can be challenged by the public in a referendum.

The first Swiss referendum was held 124 years ago, almost to a day: on February 20th, 1898.

It sought to nationalise the railroads, a move that was approved by nearly 68 percent of voters. This has paved the way to the creation, in 1902, of Swiss Federal Railways.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

EXPLAINED: How to find cheap train tickets in Switzerland

