Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 10 February 2022 07:14 CET
Geneva drivers waste 69 hours each year sitting in traffic jams. Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash
Geneva drivers waste 69 hours each year sitting in traffic jams. Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash

Cantons divided on ending Covid measures

The cantons had until Wednesday to give their opinion on the two variants proposed by the Federal Council to end current restrictions. Most cantonal authorities said they prefer to do this in one fell swoop, rather than in stages.  

The small cantons of central Switzerland — Zug, Schwyz, Uri, Nidwalden, Obwalden and Glarus —  are in the greatest hurry, considering  that a gradual lifting would be too complicated and difficult for the population to understand.

Valais prefers this approach as well, but only “as long as the number of cases and hospitalisations continue to decrease by mid-February”. Otherwise, the lifting of the measures should be done in stages.

However, Geneva, Basel-City, Neuchâtel and Jura  say it is too early to lift remaining measures. “It is too risky at the moment, given the still high load in hospitals”, according to Basel-City, which added that “the effects of the first relaxations, such as teleworking and quarantines, are also not yet known”.

READ MORE: What are Switzerland’s plans to relax Covid measures – and will they happen?

Traffic: In which Swiss cites are bottlenecks the worst?

TomTom GPS has unveiled its statistics for the most congested cities in the world.  

Its findings show that Geneva is the 75th worst city globally in terms of traffic jams, but first in Switzerland. Drivers there lose 69 hours each year stuck in bottlenecks.

Zurich follows closely in the 77th place and Lugano in the 93rd.

This TomTom chart shows the congestion level as well as time lost in traffic in Switzerland’s six major cities.

READ MORE: MAPS: Which Swiss canton has the worst drivers?
 

Taliban’s visit to Switzerland sparks concern

Ten representatives of the fundamentalist Islamic organisation that returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 have arrived in Geneva this  week .

The official purpose of the visit is to meet with the Red Cross and other NGOs for talks about a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Swiss authorities insist the delegation’s presence in the country doesn’t imply recognition of the Taliban regime.

However, Afghanistan’s embassy in Switzerland, which still represents the interests of the former government, tweeted it is “disconcerted” by a visit of a Taliban delegation to an European country, “while arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances of citizens of Afghanistan, particularly young women”, continue to take place.

MMS messages are being phased out

Today’s young generation may not even know what a MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service) is, but those of us who remember the turn of the (21st century) are familiar with this service, which has been used to send photos, videos, voice messages, and documents for 20 years.

However, this obsolete, by today’s standards, service is being gradually phased out in Switzerland, and will cease to exist by the end of this year, Swisscom announced.

“MMS was a great innovation at the time,” Swisscom said of the service’s beginnings in 2002.

But it has been gradually usurped by more modern options and instant messaging apps like WhatsApp and Threema.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 9 February 2022 07:34 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Covid-19: It’s all downhill from here

Both literally and figuratively speaking, the uphill struggle seems to be over for now on the epidemiological front, as it appears that Switzerland has scaled the much talked-about peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of new infections has been dropping steadily since February 2nd, when 41,000 cases had been registered, to 26,761 on Tuesday, data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) indicates.

Not only is it good news regarding infections, but it could see a further relaxation in Covid measures. 

EXPLAINED: Why does Switzerland want to end Covid restrictions?

War in Ukraine could cause some shortages in Switzerland

While diplomatic efforts are underway to prevent the conflict between Russia and Ukraine from escalating further, in Switzerland “measures are being taken to avoid serious shortages which could be triggered by a war”, according to Thomas Grünwald, spokesperson for the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES).

Sugar, rice, edible oils and cereals for bread could be in short supply, along with fertiliser and fodder for livestock, Grünwald said.

In the event that these goods become scarce, the government will dip into “mandatory reserves” Switzerland keeps for emergencies.

And if this measure is not sufficient, rationing might be implemented. As for petrol, Grünwald is convinced that “Russia will continue to honour its delivery contracts”, regardless of how the conflict plays out.

As a last resort, Switzerland would be able to buy gasoline from other countries, especially the United States.

Coffee, opiates and nuclear fuel: What are Switzerland’s ‘strategic stockpiles’?

Swiss experts: Vaccinating small children is ‘neither sensible nor useful’

While children over the age of five can currently be immunised against Covid in Switzerland, no vaccine for under-fives has yet been developed or approved.

Even so, paediatricians can administer ‘off-label’ – i.e. without official approval – vaccines to small kids under certain conditions.

However, health officials advise against this move.

According to Christoph Berger, head of the  the Federal Vaccination Commission, “I would advise parents to wait until we know more” about risks versus benefits of Covid shots in this age group.

Anita Niederer, infectious diseases specialist at the Pediatric Hospital in St. Gallen also says vaccinating children under five “is neither sensible nor useful”.

“The risk of a serious course of Covid in children is minimal. It must be weighed against the use of an unauthorised vaccine with a possibly incorrect dosage and the risk of side effects”, she noted.

READ MORE: Several Swiss cantons start children’s Covid vaccinations

Rents in some Swiss regions are going through the roof

Not only are mortgage rates rising in Switzerland this year, but latest figures show upward trend in the rental  costs as well.

Rents rose 0.3 points to 116.7 points in January, according to the real estate platform Homegate.ch and Zurich Cantonal Bank.

Zug (+3.9 percent) posted the strongest increase over one month, followed by Nidwalden (+1.5 percent).

Increases in Vaud (+0.4 percent), Fribourg and Neuchâtel (+0.5 percent)  and Jura (+ 0.7%) were under 1 percent, while they dropped in Graubünden (-2 percent), Valais and Schaffhasusen (-0.4 percent), and Geneva (-0.1 percent).

Among the cities, the largest increase in rent (+1%) was in Bern.

READ MORE: UPDATE: In which Swiss canton are rents the highest and lowest in 2022?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS