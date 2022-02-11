Read news from:
Austria
BREXIT

Brits waiting to return to UK with EU families given boost

There was relief this week for all those British citizens waiting and hoping to return to the UK with their EU partners before new Brexit rules make it far more complicated.

Published: 11 February 2022 10:47 CET
British nationals wanting to return home with EU partners face long delays. (Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP)

The British government has stepped in to ease the worries of those British nationals facing a tight deadline to return to the UK with their EU partners.

Britons can return to live in the UK anytime but under Brexit rules if they want to return with their EU partners without the hassle of having to get a visa then they had to have applied for the EU settlement scheme in the UK before March 29th.

To do that they first need to have obtained a family permit before returning to the UK however the application process has been hit by long delays leaving many stuck in limbo in the EU facing an anxious wait to know if they will be able to move home.

After coming under pressure from citizen rights groups like British in Europe the UK government has finally relented this week. The Home Office now says those who don’t have the required family permit by March 29th will not be punished by the delay in processing applications and will still be able to move back to the UK as long as they have launched their application by the March deadline.

“This is good news,” Jane Golding co-chair of British in Europe told The Local. “This effectively gives people more time.”

The Home Office move means that as long as people have applied for a family permit by 11pm on March 29th they will then be able to move to the UK and apply for EU settled status once they are in possession of the family permit.

Previously families were told they had to have the permit and to have applied for EU settled status in the UK by March 29th.

“Families will be able to use the delays in processing family permits as reasonable grounds for a delay in applying for EU settled status,” said Golding.

“For those people who applied six months ago and are still waiting for the permit they can still move to the UK after March 29th.”

The reason British nationals would want to move back to the UK under the EU settled Status scheme is that their EU partners would not be subject to strict immigration criteria.

Those who don’t apply for family permits before March 29th will have to apply for a visa for their EU spouse which comes with strict conditions such is fixed income requirements.

The rules and the short grace period for moving home has caused huge stress for Britons in the EU and forced many who planned one day to return to the UK, perhaps to retire or be closer to elderly relatives to make a decision.

The full statement from the Home Office read: “Where an application for an EUSS family permit is made on this basis by 29 March 2022 but is not decided by that date, it will continue to be processed and an EUSS family permit will be issued where the applicant meets the requirements.

“Family members of returning British citizens who are granted an EUSS family permit, which they applied for by 29 March 2022, will be considered to have ‘reasonable grounds’ for applying in the UK to the EUSS after that deadline. They should apply to the EUSS as soon as they reasonably can after their return to the UK.”

BREXIT

Brexit: Why visiting Switzerland now costs 30 francs more for Brits

As of October 11th, arriving from the UK to Switzerland just got a little more expensive.

Published: 13 October 2021 15:36 CEST
The colourful tails of several British Airlines aeroplanes at an airport.
Arriving to Switzerland from the United Kingdom - or most other non-EU/EFTA countries - just got a little more expensive. The colourful tails of several British Airlines aeroplanes at an airport. Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Please note: As of November 1st, visitors from the UK will be able to use the NHS app wherever Switzerland’s Covid certificate is required, free of charge. More information is available here

From Monday, October 11th, people coming to Switzerland from non-EU /EFTA countries — including from the United Kingdom — will have to pay to convert their evidence of vaccination to a Swiss Covid certificate.

Visitors can expect to pay 30 francs for this service.

Arrivals from the United States, India and several other countries can also expect to pay this fee. 

For those coming from EU/EFTA countries – or who have a Covid certificate/passport from one of these countries – they will not need to convert it when they arrive in Switzerland.

This is because EU/EFTA passes can be used throughout Switzerland wherever the Covid certificate is required and therefore does not need to be ‘converted’.

Also, unlike EU/EFTA arrivals, the countries of the United Kingdom are all considered high risk. 

This means that only people who have been vaccinated are allowed to enter Switzerland from the United Kingdom. 

Those who test negative or who have recovered from the virus recently will not be allowed to enter, unless they are Swiss citizens, residents or fit within another exception category. 

More information on that is available at the following link. 

UPDATE: Switzerland confirms only vaccinated Americans and Brits can enter

What does this mean for Swiss tourism?

Swiss tourism officials and ski resort operators are concerned that non-European tourists will be put off by the financial and logistical obstacles.

“These tourists are essential for ski resorts”, according to Markus Berger, spokesperson for Switzerland Tourism.

“With the 30-franc fee, we have a hurdle that other countries don’t have”, Berger said.

While neighbouring France and Germany also require certificate conversion, this procedure is free of charge there.

“The reason why this service is free in France is obvious”, Berger said, adding that the French “set it up and made it available very quickly, offering it free of charge as an active tourism promotion measure. Unfortunately, there is no such awareness in Switzerland”.

The tourism industry is lobbying federal authorities in Bern in an effort to rescind the 30-franc rule.

Exactly where the certificate will be needed on Switzerland’s slopes remains to be seen.

Specific information on how to get Switzerland’s Covid certificate for arrivals from all countries, including the United Kingdom, can be found at the following link.

Canton-by-canton: How visitors can get Switzerland’s Covid certificate

