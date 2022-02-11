Read news from:
SWISS REFERENDUM

Swiss referendum: Will Basel voters give primates human rights?

A northern Swiss region will vote Sunday on whether non-human primates should enjoy some of the same basic fundamental rights as their human cousins.

Published: 11 February 2022 11:02 CET
Basel will vote on granting a range of fundamental rights to primates, some akin to human rights. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
The vote in the Basel-City canton, which is home to the city of the same name and to one of Europe’s best-known zoos, is being keenly followed by animal rights activists.

The vote is one in a long line of referenda considering animal rights in Switzerland. 

A further nationwide vote on animal testing will take place on Sunday, while Switzerland’s first ever vote concerned animal welfare. 

Giving primates ‘integrity’

Triggered by the campaign group Sentience under Switzerland’s direct democracy system, the regional vote concerns whether to give primates the right to life and the right to “mental and physical integrity”.

“This will mark the first time worldwide that people can vote on fundamental rights for non-human animals,” the group claims.

Basel-based Sentience says primates are highly intelligent and maintain an active social life, and feel pain, grief and compassion.

However, they cannot defend themselves against interventions in their lives — so humans need to take responsibility and grant them rights, says Sentience.

The group says some 150 primates live in the canton, which borders France and Germany. 

Legal challenge

In 2020, Switzerland’s Supreme Court deemed a public vote on the topic was valid, rejecting an appeal.

It found that the proposal would not extend fundamental rights to animals — but instead introduce specific rights for non-human primates.

However, it said the proposal would only bind the cantonal and municipal authorities in Switzerland’s third-biggest city, and “not directly private persons”.

The impact on private research institutions, and on Basel Zoo — in the hands of family shareholders — would therefore be limited.

And, according to the court, the local authorities and their public bodies do not have any primates. 

Establishing the law 

The vote is “a statement of intent so that primates live in better conditions,” said Pedro Pozas, the Spanish director of the Great Apes Project, an international movement which demands a set of rights.

Animal defenders say the vote is highly symbolic. Its scope could be very wide, said Steven Wise, a US lawyer specialising in animal rights.

The vote “would give certain rights to primates, which would have to be litigated out as to what rights those are”, he told AFP.

Wise said the proposal raises several questions, including who would plead a primate’s case in court if its rights were violated?

If the vote goes through, Swiss courts would meanwhile not be the first to hear such cases.

In 2017 in Argentina, a court granted a female chimpanzee the right not to be imprisoned without trial, under habeas corpus. It was the first chimpanzee in the world to benefit from this right.

Wise said the animal rights movement was trying to “break through the barrier” limiting the extent to which rights can be applied.

He compared the situation to previous battles to extend rights among humans, citing children, women or racial minorities.

Pozas said the United Nations should also make a declaration on the rights of great apes. 

Euthanasia question 

While the proposed new law would only concern primates kept by public bodies, Basel Zoo board member Olivier Pagan fears a spillover effect on their primates.

“If the initiative was adopted, the scrutiny of their well-being and safety would no longer be the responsibility of experienced biologists, veterinarians and experienced caregivers, but of a mediator… or even unqualified lawyers,” he said.

When a primate is in serious pain, it might not be possible to end its suffering, under the right to life clause.

Zoo veterinarian Fabia Wyss said: “If the initiative is adopted and if I decide to put the animal to sleep, I put myself beyond the law.”

“But by letting an animal suffer unnecessarily, I am also equally culpable.”

EXPLAINED: What is Switzerland’s animal testing referendum all about?

Switzerland goes to the polls Sunday to decide whether animal and human testing should be banned -- a proposal that has triggered an outcry in a country heavily reliant on big pharma.

Published: 10 February 2022 12:31 CET
Opinions suggest that the proposal by animal rights defenders is highly unlikely to pass.

But if it did, “Switzerland would be the only country internationally with such a ban,” said Yves Fluckiger, president of the Swiss universities lobby group.

Researchers insist that medical progress is impossible without experimentation.

At the University of Geneva, Patrycja Nowak-Sliwinska, head of the molecular pharmacology laboratory, unveils her cell incubator where intestinal organoids from cancer patients are being cultivated.

These structures, made up of cells, make it possible to test a large number of potential treatments.

“With the in vitro model, we try to find promising candidates” — and only the latter would then be tested on animals, said Nowak-Sliwinska, who received a prize rewarding researchers who work to replace animals with other methods.

But even she said it would be impossible to do all the research without animal experimentation and clinical trials.

This is why the university’s Faculty of Medicine has an animal facility in the basement housing some 25,000 animals — mostly mice and rats.

Strict protocols 

Inside, Professor Doron Merkler conducts research to find a treatment for a form of multiple sclerosis.

The research could not advance without using mice, into which he injects modified cells to observe how the disease affects the nervous system.

The mouse he is working on is showing symptoms: instability, difficulty moving, and partial paralysis of the limbs.

The experiments are framed by a strict protocol regarding their degree of severity, and animal keepers are trained to detect when an animal is not well.

“If no veterinary care can be provided to the animal, we can decide with the researcher to sacrifice it,” said Pierre Bonnaventure, head of animal facilities at the faculty.

In Switzerland, researchers seeking to use live animals must make a formal request, establish that there is no alternative method available and that the conditions imposed on the animals will be as light as possible.

The number of animals used has consequently fallen sharply, from nearly two million per year in the early 1980s to around 560,000.

Some 20,000 animals a year undergo severe interventions, such as the implantation of a tumour, according to federal authorities.

Proposal ‘goes too far’

Under Switzerland’s direct democracy system, campaigners collected enough signatures to trigger a popular vote.

The proposal would outlaw experiments not only on animals but on humans too, as well as ban the importation of new drugs developed through such means.

“Animal experiments should be considered a crime,” Renato Werndli, a doctor among those who launched the initiative, told AFP.

All the major political parties in Switzerland are against the proposal.

For the government, the ban “goes too far” and would have “serious consequences for health” — and also for the economy, in a country where the chemical and pharmaceutical sector represents just over half of all exports.

Interpharma, the Swiss pharmaceutical industry’s lobby group, warned that in the event of a ban, “the institutions and companies concerned would be forced to relocate their activities abroad”.

Switzerland has already rejected three initiatives on the subject — in 1985 (70 percent), 1992 (56 percent) and 1993 (72 percent) — and is expected to do likewise this time.

But it remains to be seen whether the majority will be as big, in a society where animal welfare has grown in importance.

For Samia Hurst, a bioethicist at the University of Geneva, the new initiative commits “a fairly frequent mistake, which is to target biomedical research”.

However, she told AFP: “Animal experimentation, among the various uses that humanity makes of other species, is both the most closely monitored and undoubtedly the most justified.”

