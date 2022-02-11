Switzerland set for warmer than usual spring

It’s always darkest, as the saying goes, before the dawn, and while Switzerland is currently engulfed in the February chill, warm days are just around the corner.

Swiss meteorology service MeteoSwiss has forecast a warmer than average spring, with temperatures to average 10.4 from March to May.

“The seasonal outlook is created monthly for the three following months, each for the three regions of north-eastern Switzerland, western Switzerland and southern Switzerland,” MeteoSwiss said on Friday.

Der Deutsche Wetterdienst @DWD_klima prognostiziert einen warmen #Frühling 2022 in Südosteuropa. Auch in der Schweiz erwarten wir einen wärmeren Frühling als im Mittel 1991-2020, wie unser #Saisonausblick zeigt: https://t.co/GOraHrid4q https://t.co/4ZqJd1nkoT — MeteoSchweiz (@meteoschweiz) February 11, 2022

As expected, the reason for the warmer than usual weather is climate change, which has contributed to warmer temperatures and more frequent inclement weather across Switzerland in recent years.

MeteoSwiss however noted that while the forecast represented the most up to date assessment of the coming spring, longer-term forecasts are more difficult and can be subject to change.

“Unlike weather forecasts, long-term forecasts of climate development are naturally subject to a high level of uncertainty. Although significant progress has been made in recent years with powerful computers and model simulations,” MeteoSwiss said in a statement.