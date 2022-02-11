Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Switzerland set for warmer than usual spring

Switzerland is set for a warmer than average March to May, according to the latest long-term weather forecasts.

Published: 11 February 2022 17:31 CET
Switzerland is set for one of the warmest springs on record, according to latest forecasts. Photo by Janosch Diggelmann on Unsplash
Switzerland is set for one of the warmest springs on record, according to latest forecasts. Photo by Janosch Diggelmann on Unsplash

It’s always darkest, as the saying goes, before the dawn, and while Switzerland is currently engulfed in the February chill, warm days are just around the corner. 

Swiss meteorology service MeteoSwiss has forecast a warmer than average spring, with temperatures to average 10.4 from March to May. 

EXPLAINED: Why warm winters are especially bad for Switzerland

“The seasonal outlook is created monthly for the three following months, each for the three regions of north-eastern Switzerland, western Switzerland and southern Switzerland,” MeteoSwiss said on Friday. 

As expected, the reason for the warmer than usual weather is climate change, which has contributed to warmer temperatures and more frequent inclement weather across Switzerland in recent years. 

MeteoSwiss however noted that while the forecast represented the most up to date assessment of the coming spring, longer-term forecasts are more difficult and can be subject to change. 

READ ALSO: Swiss glaciers shrink ten percent in five years

“Unlike weather forecasts, long-term forecasts of climate development are naturally subject to a high level of uncertainty. Although significant progress has been made in recent years with powerful computers and model simulations,” MeteoSwiss said in a statement. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Swiss avalanche kills one person and injures another

An avalanche in Reckingen in the southeastern Wallis region of Switzerland killed a 68-year-old on Saturday, while a second person was injured, police said.

Published: 6 February 2022 19:53 CET
A man uses a machine to clear a path through the snow in the ski resort of Wengen in the Swiss Alps
A man uses a machine to clear a path through the snow in the ski resort of Wengen in the Swiss Alps. Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

The two were part of a group of four Italian hikers and were quickly found and freed from the snow by the other two. One died at the scene and the other was airlifted to hospital.

According to a provisional report by the MeteoSwiss weather service on Friday, people have been caught up in 45 avalanches so far this winter.

It urged people to be “careful, careful, careful”.

On Thursday, one person died and several others were injured in avalanches in Switzerland’s Graubunden region, which borders Austria’s Tyrol where avalanches have killed nine people over the last three days.

SHOW COMMENTS