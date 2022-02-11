For members
SWISS REFERENDUM
The ten most unusual Swiss referendum topics
Switzerland’s direct democracy system means getting an issue to the polls has a relatively low threshold. Here are some of the more unusual examples in Swiss history.
Published: 11 February 2022 14:56 CET
A pile of used Swiss Army Knives. Photo by Paul Felberbauer on Unsplash
For members
SWISS REFERENDUM
Swiss referendum: Will Basel voters give primates human rights?
A northern Swiss region will vote Sunday on whether non-human primates should enjoy some of the same basic fundamental rights as their human cousins.
Published: 11 February 2022 11:02 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments