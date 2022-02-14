Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

Funerals, burials and wills: What you should know about dying in Switzerland

Planning for death is never easy, but living abroad can make things more complicated. From funerals to burials and inheritance, here's what you need to know about dying in Switzerland.

Published: 14 February 2022 15:46 CET
Funeral planning can be difficult in Switzerland. Photo by Mayron Oliveira on Unsplash
Funeral planning can be difficult in Switzerland. Photo by Mayron Oliveira on Unsplash

Switzerland has long been a haven for foreigners seeking a quiet life. For some, including iconic names like Charlie Chaplin, Coco Chanel and Audrey Hepburn, Swiss soil became their final resting place. 

The timing of the end of life, like the beginning of life, is almost impossible to predict – we know not the day nor the hour – but what if death crosses your path in Switzerland? How can you prepare and what can you expect as next of kin? 

Some 7,000 foreign residents die in Switzerland every year.

For the bereaved, there is an administrative and practical side to the experience as well as the emotional side. It’s a difficult situation where many important decisions have to be taken in a short space of time. 

First steps

Official procedures related to death fall within the authority of the commune where the death occurs. The death of a loved one must be declared within two days to the local Registry Office (Zivilstandsamt / Office de l’état civil / Ufficio di stato civile).

If the death occurs in a hospital or other medical facility, you don’t have to worry, the management is responsible for completing the declaration formalities, which includes a death certificate prepared by a doctor. An accidental death must be reported to the police. 

READ MORE: 7 things you need to know about Swiss inheritance law

If the death occurs at home, a doctor has to attend, acknowledge the death and prepare the death certificate for the Registry Office. The task of declaring the death can be delegated in writing to a firm of undertakers. Apart from handling the formalities, the undertakers will guide the bereaved in organising the funeral. 

Other documents needed to register a death include birth and marriage certificates, identity papers and residence permit, if applicable. 

Funeral arrangements

Many cities, including Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Winterthur, St. Gallen and Lausanne, offer a free basic funeral package to deceased residents, including a burial plot. 

Zurich has its own municipal undertakers while some cities designate one provider. Bern, Fribourg and Lausanne have a number of undertakers in competition with each other. In Bern, only people who die with no means benefit from a free ‘community funeral’.  

It is possible to plan your own funeral in advance by engaging funeral directors and paying up front. But very few people are this well organised. 

EXPLAINED: How does the Swiss pension system work – and how much will I receive?

It can be very helpful to have an idea of your loved one’s wishes when it comes to the basic question – cremation versus burial.

Cremation is the norm in Switzerland, a cultural change that has happened over the last 50 years. These days, around 85 per cent of people who die are cremated. 

The general trend in Switzerland is for less extravagant funerals, though undertakers will be happy to fulfil every wish. A basic coffin will cost around CHF 800 but costs quickly add up when you include the treatment of the body, upholstery, transport, flowers, type of grave or niche, gravestone, admin time, as well as the ceremony and reception afterwards. 

Eternal rest? 

With a coffin burial you have to choose a type of grave, whether you take the next grave in line in the public graveyard, which is the basic, usually cost-free option, or you reserve a grave for an annual fee in a particular place which can later be used by other family members. 

Bear in mind that the ‘line grave’ is not a permanent arrangement. There is a time limit on how long these rows are left untouched – 20 to 25 years, depending on the cemetery – after which the graves will be cleared to make room for newcomers. 

With cremated remains, you have the option of burial, keeping or scattering. In a graveyard, you can bury the ashes in a communal memorial garden without anything marking the spot, or bury it in a grave.

Most cemeteries now have a columbarium, usually a wall, with niches for urns with a named plaque, at a cost. 

At least scattering ashes is free and can be done anywhere, except on someone else’s private land. It can be comforting to scatter the ashes in the person’s home country or in a beautiful place they loved. 

Swiss inheritance law: What will change in 2022

Difficult decisions

It is possible to travel with cremated remains but not without paperwork. According to advice from the United States embassy, you need to have a certified copy of the death certificate, the cremation certificate, and “a statement from the crematorium or the funeral home confirming that the urn contains only the ashes of the deceased”. 

There are companies that specialise in the repatriation of remains from Switzerland. Your undertaker or the funeral service of the commune will be able to advise on this expensive possibility. 

Because bereaved families nowadays are generally more distanced from religion than previous generations, there is less certainty in Switzerland on what customs to follow. Even Swiss families can feel lost and helpless trying to organise a funeral.

But everyone tries to do what’s right for them. That might mean following traditional customs or opting for a secular celebrant, commissioning a custom-made urn or using an eco-friendly coffin. Your doctor or hospital can help connect you to a bereavement support group if needed.  

Finally, a topic that’s impossible to ignore when discussing death in Switzerland – assisted suicide, which accounts for almost two in a hundred deaths.

READ MORE: What you need to know about assisted suicide in Switzerland

For permanent Swiss residents, the largest assisted suicide organisation is Exit, followed by Dignitas, which also caters for non-residents.

By Clare O’Dea

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

COST OF LIVING

Migros vs Coop: Which Swiss supermarket has the best bonus point system?

Migros vs Coop is Switzerland’s version of Montague and Capulet - and you've probably already picked a side. But which one comes out on top when it comes to bonus points?

Published: 8 February 2022 15:29 CET
Migros vs Coop: Which Swiss supermarket has the best bonus point system?

Supermarkets in Switzerland are more than just supermarkets. 

With restaurants, charity initiatives and (comparatively) cheap prices, Switzerland’s restaurants play a much bigger role in the community than in many other countries. 

Supermarkets are so ever-present that people actually identify with their supermarket the way they would with a football team – particularly when it comes to the big two of Migros and Coop. 

The question of loyalty goes far beyond loyalty points as people will actually identify as ‘Migros Kids’ or ‘Coop Kids’ depending on who they support – which often comes down to which of the two their parents shopped at when they were kids.

Each supermarket offer their own brands and will also only stock certain well-known brands (although Migros has more own brand offerings), which can lead to people developing a preference for one over the other.  

But bonus point schemes do go some way towards building this loyalty, not least because of Switzerland’s high prices. 

A 2018 study found that the average person in Switzerland has between four and five bonus cards in their wallet, while Swiss newspaper Blick reports that no European country has a higher use of bonus systems than Switzerland. 

The following is a comparison of the loyalty schemes at Migros and Coop, Switzerland’s main two supermarkets. 

These are by far the most well-established loyalty schemes, with other supermarkets either having an ad hoc system, a credit card-based system or no loyalty scheme at all. 

Indeed, the only other major Swiss supermarket to have a loyalty scheme is the upmarket Manor, with each of Denner, Lidl and Aldi Suisse doing without a bonus point scheme. 

For an overview of Switzerland’s supermarkets, including which ones are expensive, what they offer and whether or not they sell essential items like booze, check out the following link. 

EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about Switzerland’s supermarkets

Overview: What are Switzerland’s supermarket loyalty schemes?

Both Migros and Coop have loyalty schemes where you can accrue points with every purchase. 

You’ll be offered rewards for your loyalty, while in other cases your points become purchase credits. 

These loyalty schemes will usually be available at all retail outlets operated by the same company, i.e. Coop’s Supercard program is available at Coop Pronto (gas stations and convenience stores) and Coop City, while Migros’ Cumulus program is also available at Migrolino and Migrol (gas stations). 

As with all loyalty schemes, the idea is to get you to spend more at the one store, so be careful to ensure you don’t end up spending more than you otherwise would if you weren’t being loyal. 

Cost of living: How to save on groceries in Switzerland

What loyalty systems do they offer – and how do they work?

Coop’s loyalty scheme is called the Coop Supercard, while Migros offers the Cumulus program. 

According to estimates from 2019, there are around 3.2 million Coop Supercard users in Switzerland (which the supermarket claims is the most in Europe), compared with 2.2 million Migros Cumulus users. 

Both work in the same basic way, with customers accruing one bonus point with each franc spent. 

Bonus points can be redeemed like cash for products in the supermarkets.

One franc spent basically equals one cent, i.e. if you spend 100 francs you will have 100 bonus points – which will equate to one franc you can spend. 

Both schemes also have a range of specials and offers to get more points. 

One current promotion on the Migros website encourages people to use the Migros Online service, by offering vouchers for double points with purchases over 200 francs – or five times the value with purchases over 500 francs. 

There will also be offers where your points will get you more or be worth more for certain purchases. 

Some will be themed around particular holidays, i.e. bonuses for Valentines Day or Christmas, or others will be online-only offers. 

These promotions are largely similar as each of the two will want to keep up with their main rivals, although a 2018 study from Blick showed a slight advantage for Migros customers who took advantage of these promotions. 

How do the schemes differ?

One major difference between the schemes is the way points are accrued over time and the way they are cashed in. 

At Migros, you will receive a voucher every two months via mail or digitally with your points to be cashed in. 

For each 500 points you have, you will receive a 500-point voucher. If you have 1000 points, you receive a 1000-point voucher, etc. 

If you have less than 500 points, the balance will carry on to the next two-month period. 

At Coop, it is up to you to cash in your points, i.e. you will not receive regular vouchers and your balance will continue to go up over time.  

Swiss customers accrued so many Coop super points that their accountants become worried about what would happen if customers tried to cash them in all at once. 

So much so that they launched special Supercash days in 2015 to encourage people to spend their points before the totals became too high. 

Another difference between the two schemes comes down to differences between the supermarkets. 

At present, Migros doesn’t sell alcohol – which of course means you won’t accrue bonus points on alcohol. 

Migros Online does however sell alcohol, but while they’re happy to sell it, you won’t get any bonus points on it. 

EXPLAINED: The real reason Swiss supermarket Migros doesn’t sell alcohol

Many promotions with Coop also include alcohol, like a recent points promotion giving discounts on sparkling wine for Valentines Day, would not be offered at Migros.

While the alcohol rule will gradually change in the coming years after a decision in 2021, this is worth keeping in mind.

In fact, probably more important than the differences between the loyalty schemes is the difference between the supermarkets. 

For other differences between the supermarkets, check out the following link. 

EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about Switzerland’s supermarkets

Which one is the best? 

Obviously there are a range of factors to consider in determining which supermarket loyalty scheme is the best for you. 

Given how similar the loyalty schemes are, the first thing is to consider which supermarket is the best for you, i.e. which is closer to you and has the best range. 

In 2018, a market survey comparing loyalty schemes found Migros came out on top – but only just. 

Of the ten schemes considered, Migros Cumulus was in first place on 61/100 ‘points’, while Coop’s Supercard was second on 57/100. 

Ikea family came in third on 41/100, with no other loyalty scheme cracking the 40-point barrier. 

If you like a drink then Coop is probably the one for you anyway, while if you’re a teetotaller then most likely you’re already a Migros ‘kid’. 

If you like to save up for a rainy day – for instance using your points to buy Christmas presents each year – then perhaps Coop works the best as you can keep your points balance increasing for as long as you like. 

If you’re likely to forget, then Migros might be the one for you. 

On the whole, the main thing is to make sure you use the bonus point system as just that – a bonus. 

In effect, each bonus point system works out to a one percent discount as you get one cent for every franc you spend. 

Keep that in mind and don’t get sucked into spending more to get more points, as this is precisely the idea of the scheme in the first place. 

SHOW COMMENTS