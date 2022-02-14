For members
Funerals, burials and wills: What you should know about dying in Switzerland
Planning for death is never easy, but living abroad can make things more complicated. From funerals to burials and inheritance, here's what you need to know about dying in Switzerland.
Published: 14 February 2022 15:46 CET
Funeral planning can be difficult in Switzerland. Photo by Mayron Oliveira on Unsplash
Migros vs Coop: Which Swiss supermarket has the best bonus point system?
Migros vs Coop is Switzerland’s version of Montague and Capulet - and you've probably already picked a side. But which one comes out on top when it comes to bonus points?
Published: 8 February 2022 15:29 CET
