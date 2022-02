The spring doesn’t officially start for more than a month — on March 20th — but weather forecast calls for 18 degrees by Friday in several parts of the country.

While it will be cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in northern Switzerland, and precipitation is expected along the Alps, the weather should shift on Thursday, with temperatures reaching 6 to 8 degrees across Switzerland.

Dryer air and sunshine are then expected on Friday, when temperatures will rise to 18 degrees, especially in north-western Switzerland, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology, MeteoSwiss.

In fact, based on its longer-term forecast, MeteoSwiss predicts, with a probability of 60 percent, that this year’s spring season, specifically the period between March and May, will be “above average” in terms of warmth.

Der Deutsche Wetterdienst @DWD_klima prognostiziert einen warmen #Frühling 2022 in Südosteuropa. Auch in der Schweiz erwarten wir einen wärmeren Frühling als im Mittel 1991-2020, wie unser #Saisonausblick zeigt: https://t.co/GOraHrid4q https://t.co/4ZqJd1nkoT — MeteoSchweiz (@meteoschweiz) February 11, 2022

Seasonal forecasts are established each month for the following three months for north-eastern, western, and southern Switzerland.

But don’t pack away your coats and wellies just yet.

That’s because the accuracy of long-term forecasts remains limited, as “they are inherently subject to great uncertainty, even though significant progress has been made in recent years, thanks to high-performance computers and model simulations”, according to MeteoSwiss.

But while unseasonably warm weather might be enjoyable for us humans, it is not necessarily a good thing for the eco-system, as higher-than-normal temperatures disrupt the natural cycle of plants and animals.

