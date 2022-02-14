Read news from:
Austria
CROSS-BORDER WORKERS

Switzerland: Cross-border workers may be penalised for working from home

After almost 24 months of being told to work from home, cross-border workers who continue to choose to do so will face penalties.

Published: 14 February 2022 11:44 CET
A police officer carries out a check at the German-Swiss border Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP
In a strange twist, Swiss companies that continue to allow their cross-border employees to work from home are actually breaking the law.

The obligation to do so was lifted on February 2nd, 2022, by the Swiss government, although the specific taxation and insurance rules are set to be withdrawn in stages at a later date depending on the cantonal and federal rules over the coming months.

The government told Swiss news agency Watson it was not possible to say at present when the rules will be changed completely.  

During the pandemic, when home working mandate was in place, Switzerland agreed with neighbouring countries to suspend certain rules concerning cross-border workers, especially relating to social insurance and taxes.

Cross-border workers are subject to these rules to encourage attendance at work in Switzerland, thereby minimising the incentive to work ‘from’ Switzerland but never or rarely actually set foot in the country. 

Now, however, the usual tax rules are back in place and cross-border workers must again commute to their places of employment in Switzerland.

In fact, employers who still allow telework from abroad may be committing a criminal offence.

A lot of Swiss companies are not aware that they run afoul of the law by still permitting home work for frontier personnel.

“It was a surprise, even for us”, according to Marco Taddei, head of the international sector at the Swiss Employers’ Union.

CROSS-BORDER WORKERS

Cross-border shopping: Vaccinated Swiss can now shop in Germany again

Germany has relaxed its entry rules, with fully vaccinated Swiss now allowed to cross the border to go shopping without needing to quarantine.

Published: 21 April 2021 15:00 CEST
Swiss residents who have been fully vaccinated are now allowed to cross into the neighbouring German state of Baden-Württemberg for the purpose of going shopping. 

The rules were relaxed with little fanfare on Monday, April 19th, German newspaper Südkurier reports. 

In addition to those who have been fully vaccinated, people who have contracted coronavirus between 21 days and three months prior will also be allowed to cross the border and avoid the quarantine requirement. 

In the case of those who have had the virus recently however, they will need to show evidence of a negative PCR test in order to enter Germany. 

Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reports that people who have symptoms of the virus will not be allowed to cross into Germany, even if they’ve been fully vaccinated or have contracted it recently. 

As reported earlier on Wednesday by The Local Switzerland, people who have been fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they come into contact with a coronavirus-positive person. 

