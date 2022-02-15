For members
Will Switzerland relax all Covid measures on Wednesday?
Swiss authorities will announce on Wednesday whether they will end all or some of the remaining restrictions — and when. Here's what we know so far about the announcement.
Published: 15 February 2022 17:07 CET
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis removes his mask. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Swiss cantons divided on ending Covid measures
The Swiss government's consultation with the cantons has led to disagreement on how the country should progress, with some calling for extending the existing measures and others demanding full scale relaxation.
Published: 10 February 2022 14:53 CET
