Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

COVID-19 RULES

EXPLAINED: Why did Switzerland relax Covid measures?

From Thursday, February 17th, almost all of Switzerland's Covid measures will be removed. Almost two years into the pandemic, why is Switzerland taking this step?

Published: 16 February 2022 18:44 CET
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis and Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset in parliament. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis and Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset in parliament. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

Almost all Covid measures are being relaxed from Thursday, February 17th.

Covid certificates – which show someone has been vaccinated, recovered or in some cases has tested negative – will no longer be required in restaurants, cinemas or at events.

Masks will no longer be required in shops, supermarkets and the workplace, while they will continue to be required in public transport and in hospitals for the meantime. 

Restrictions on private events will be removed.

“At its meeting on 16 February, the Federal Council took the decision to lift the majority of measures in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic,” the government said in a press release.

“Only the requirements to isolate in the event of a positive test and to wear masks on public transport and in healthcare institutions will remain in place.”

Why are measures being relaxed? 

Put simply, the Swiss government believes the virus poses a less severe danger than before, due to mutations and more than two thirds of the population having vaccination protection. 

Throughout January and February of 2022, Switzerland has continually broken daily infection records, however hospitalisations and ICU admissions have remained steady. 

Since May of 2021, the major metric in determining whether to put new measures in place has been hospitalisations and ICU capacity rather than infection rates. 

The Swiss government cited this in their press statement, saying they were not concerned the relaxation could lead to a rise in severe cases of the virus and hospital admissions. 

“The epidemiological situation continues to develop positively,” the government wrote on Wednesday. 

“Thanks to the high level of immunity among the population, it is unlikely that the healthcare system will be overburdened despite the continued high level of virus circulation.

“For the Federal Council, this means that the conditions are in place for a rapid normalisation of social and economic life.”

Reader question: Which Swiss cantons will keep the Covid certificate in place?

The government indicated the decision was a result of intensive consultation and consideration, with the safety of the population being the major concern. 

“After consulting the cantons, the social partners, the parliamentary committees and the associations concerned, it is lifting most of the measures in place to combat the pandemic.

“Since May 2021, it has based its measures on available capacity in the healthcare system.”

Click here for the government’s official press release announcing the new measures. 

Switzerland will also phase out the Scientific Task Force at the end of March. The Task Force has provided the government with advice on how to safely navigate the pandemic. 

“In light of the positive developments, the need for scientific advice is changing. Individual members of the Science Task Force will continue to be available to the Federal Council and the Federal Administration for consultation.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

COVID-19 RULES

Reader question: Which Swiss cantons will keep the Covid certificate in place?

Several Swiss cantons have expressed a desire to keep the Covid certificate in place. What does that mean for the relaxation of Covid measures?

Published: 16 February 2022 17:48 CET
Reader question: Which Swiss cantons will keep the Covid certificate in place?

On Wednesday February 16th, Switzerland announced an imminent relaxation of almost all Covid measures. 

The decision was made after a two-week consultation with Switzerland’s cantons to decide the way forward out of the pandemic. 

The government announced that almost all Covid measures are being relaxed from Thursday, February 17th.

Covid certificates – which show someone has been vaccinated, recovered or in some cases has tested negative – will no longer be required in restaurants, cinemas or at events.

Masks will no longer be required in shops, supermarkets and the workplace, while they will continue to be required in public transport for the meantime. 

More information about the relaxed measures can be found at the following link. 

UPDATE: Switzerland to scrap Covid certificate and most mask rules

What does this mean at a cantonal level? 

While the federal government no longer requires Covid certificates, they can however be required by the cantons, under the new framework.

Swiss media has previously reported that several cantons want to keep the certificate in place.

READ MORE: Swiss cantons divided on ending Covid measures

During the consultation period, several cantons expressed reservations about completely removing the certificate requirement. 

The small, centralised and predominantly German-speaking cantons of central Switzerland — Zug, Schwyz, Uri, Nidwalden, Obwalden and Glarus —  were in the greatest hurry to return to pre-Covid rules.

These cantons argued that a gradual lifting would be too complicated and difficult for the population to understand.

The southwestern canton of Valais preferred this approach as well, but only “as long as the number of cases and hospitalisations continue to decrease by mid-February”. Otherwise, the lifting of the measures should be done in stages.

However, Geneva, Basel-City, Neuchâtel and Jura said it was too early to lift remaining measures.

“It is too risky at the moment, given the still high load in hospitals”, according to Basel-City, which added that “the effects of the first relaxations, such as teleworking and quarantines, are also not yet known”.

Will some cantons still require a Covid certificate?

Berset clarified on Wednesday that while some cantons had argued for this as part of the consultation process (i.e. on a federal level), they would most likely not unilaterally keep the certificate rule in place from February 17th onwards. 

Berset however said he would need to clarify the matter with cantonal representatives and did not rule out some cantons deciding to keep the certificate in place in some instances – for example in relation to nightclubs or large events.

As at Wednesday afternoon, no cantons have indicated they will keep the certificate requirement in place. 

SHOW COMMENTS