COVID-19 RULES

Q&A: Everything you need to know about Switzerland relaxing Covid measures

Switzerland will relax almost all Covid measures from February 17th. From traveling to which measures remain in place, here are your questions answered.

Published: 16 February 2022 16:15 CET
Masks no longer need to be worn in most but not all parts of Switzerland. Photo by Michael Jin on Unsplash
Masks no longer need to be worn in most but not all parts of Switzerland. Photo by Michael Jin on Unsplash

The rules for engaging in public life will be less restrictive than for almost two years, after the Swiss government on Wednesday deciding to relax Covid rules. 

In making the announcement, Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said “from midnight, you will no longer need a Covid certificate”. 

Which measures are being relaxed? 

Almost all Covid measures are being relaxed from Thursday, February 17th. 

Covid certificates – which show someone has been vaccinated, recovered or in some cases has tested negative – will no longer be required in restaurants, cinemas or at events. 

Masks will no longer be required in shops, supermarkets and the workplace, while they will continue to be required in public transport for the meantime. 

Restrictions on private events will be relaxed. 

All Covid-related border restrictions will also be relaxed from Thursday. 

The recommendation to work from home has also been relaxed, which may have consequences for cross-border workers. 

The Swiss government will also no longer cover the costs of Covid testing in most cases, other than for “healthcare and socio-medical institutions”, or in companies that form a part of Switzerland’s “critical infrastructure”. 

School testing will remain funded until March. 

Payments for those who have lost earnings due to the pandemic and the subsequent measures will cease as of Thursday, February 17th. 

More information about the changes can be seen at the following link. 

What measures are still in effect? 

Masks will no longer be required in shops, supermarkets and the workplace, while they will continue to be required in public transport for the meantime. 

Berset said the continuation of this rule was justified as while people can avoid shopping – even supermarket shopping – this was not the case with public transport. 

“You can avoid shopping, for example with online shopping or by adjusting the time you go shopping. This is not the case in public transport,” he told the press on Wednesday. 

The government said this will be maintained in the meantime, but may be relaxed in the future as the situation allows it. 

Another measure which will remain in place is the isolation requirement for those who have tested positive. 

Anyone who has tested positive in Switzerland is required to isolate for five days. 

While Berset said this looks to be relaxed at the end of March, it was still important to stop the spread of the virus. 

“Anyone who has tested positive is very contagious in the short term… The most contagious people can be taken out of circulation in this way.”

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said the isolation measure reflected solidarity in broader society. 

“You also stay at home when you are sick. Society demands that people stay at home when they are sick,” he said

Switzerland has registered more than 2.6 million Covid-19 cases and over 12,500 deaths during the pandemic and currently has a vaccination rate of 70 percent.

Should I delete my Covid certificate app?

One thing the pandemic should have taught us all is that nothing is forever, so while the act of deleting your Covid certificate app might feel good, it is probably unwise at this stage. 

Keep in mind that if you delete your Covid certificate app, the proof of vaccination or recovery contained within will also be deleted – and you will be unable to get it back. 

Covid certificates – which show someone has been vaccinated, recovered or in some cases has tested negative – will no longer be required in restaurants, cinemas or at events in Switzerland. 

They may however be necessary for travel abroad. 

Covid certificates can also be issued for the purposes of travel abroad and visiting the EU, the government confirmed on Wednesday.

Existing Covid certificates remain valid for international travel and the EU, provided the underlying reason for the certificate is valid (vaccination, recovery or negative test). 

 Covid certificates can however be required by the cantons, under the new framework. 

While Swiss media has previously reported that several cantons want to keep the certificate in place in some instances – for example in relation to night-clubs or large events – Berset clarified on Wednesday that while some cantons had argued for this as part of the consultation process (i.e. on a federal level), they would most likely not unilaterally keep the rule in place. 

Can private companies or organisations still require people to show a Covid certificate? 

Yes. Organisations and private companies, for instance nursing homes, nightclubs or bars may continue to demand Covid certificates to protect the health of their patients and patrons. 

This can also happen in state institutions – for instance hospitals – provided this is approved of by the canton. 

What do these changes mean for entry into Switzerland? 

All Covid related entry rules will be relaxed from Thursday, February 17th, onwards. 

“It will no longer be necessary to provide proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test or complete an entry form” the government wrote. 

There are currently no countries on the ‘virus variant of concern’ list, although this may change if another mutation is detected. 

It is important to note that this purely relates to Covid-related border measures. 

Other restrictions on entering Switzerland, i.e. the requirement to be granted a visa or due to specific bans placed on individuals and nationalities, will remain in place. 

COVID-19 RULES

ANALYSIS: Switzerland ends most Covid restrictions — but what’s next?

As expected, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday the near-total lifting of coronavirus measures from February 17th. This is what Switzerland should do to prevent another outbreak and protect people at risk.

Published: 16 February 2022 16:32 CET
ANALYSIS: Switzerland ends most Covid restrictions — but what’s next?

Federal authorities on Wednesday scrapped most pandemic rules that have been in force in one form or another since March 2020.

This includes the following: 

  • Covid certificate will no longer be compulsory in any establishment in Switzerland.
  • The mask will also no longer be required in stores, restaurants, offices and other venues. However, it remains compulsory in public transport and health establishments, but only until March 31st, as is the five-day isolation of positive people.
  •  The government continues to pay for Covid tests of people with symptoms and all antigen tests
  •  There are no longer any entry restrictions on Swiss territory.

“Today, we can see that the positive dynamic continues and the overload of hospitals seems unlikely because the immunity of the population is now very high”, Health Minister Alain Berset said during the press conference announcing the lifting of measures.

You can see the details of the announcement here.

Now that almost all the restrictions fell, what’s next for Switzerland?

Just because the rules have been lifted doesn’t mean the virus that has wreaked havoc for two years, infected nearly 2.7 million people in Switzerland, killed 12,591, and kept the healthcare system on high alert, poses no more risks.

Even Berset conceded that “the virus will not go away. It is unclear what impact it will have on society in the coming months”.

Health experts agree.

“It’s not over. The virus is still circulating widely throughout the world and is likely to generate new variants”, Didier Trono, infection specialist at the Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) , said in an interview with Watson.

“We have no idea what can happen in the future, so we must remain vigilant and make sure we don’t find ourselves in the same situation as last winter”, he added, referring to the second wave of pandemic to hit Switzerland after a lull during summer months.

What will Switzerland have to do to prevent massive resurgence of the pandemic?

Watching the evolution closely, rather than just throwing caution to the winds, is crucial, specialists say, as vigilance should allow scientists to tailor booster vaccinations to potentially problematic variants.

These are some of the measures Swiss epidemiologists and other health experts say are absolutely essential in keeping coronavirus and its various mutations from causing new major outbreaks.

Stronger surveillance system

In Switzerland, the Sentinella observation network monitors the evolution of influenza every winter, observing the evolution of the disease at the national level.

“This a proven system that’s been around for decades. The detection of the coronavirus has been integrated into it”, said Philippe Eggimann, president of the medical society of French-speaking Switzerland.

Sentinella must, however, be reinforced and expanded, both in terms of the number of  specialists in the network and the volume of situation reports it produces, Eggimann pointed out.

Continued testing

“We must continue to test symptomatic people to know what proportion of the population is infected”, Trono said.

Another important monitoring tool is continued sequencing of circulating viruses, he noted. This process involves laboratory analysis of the samples taken from positive people to determine the variant that infected them.

“It is extremely important to do this in order to know if a new variant against which we are not immune arises”, he noted.

For his part, Eggimann calls for better international cooperation among laboratories. “We must institutionalise the sharing of knowledge, as it is the best way to detect early the appearance of a variant or a wave.”

Monitoring immunity

According to Trono, “we do not know the duration or the spectrum of the protection offered by the vaccine and the infection”.

To find out the level of ‘herd’ immunity in Switzerland, he recommends testing blood from a sample of the population in order to measure the levels of neutralising antibodies against the different variants in circulation.

“It is something that we have done at times since the start of the pandemic, but it should be systematised”, Trono said.

All these measures are critical in keeping a close eye on the virus. “The infrastructure and the know-how are there, what is missing are the financial means”, Eggimann noted. “But it is infinitely cheaper than another confinement”.

What about people at risk?

“The lifting of measures is a relief for many, but it can create anxiety and insecurity for others”, Berset pointed out.

He was referring to vulnerable people with chronic illnesses or weakened immunity systems, who have a higher risk of being infected with Covid and developing complications.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health, around 621,000 people under 65 are considered “at risk”. When those over the age of 65 are added, the number is exponentially higher.

Their concerns relate primarily to the end of the mask-wearing obligation.

“As long as the number of cases remains so high, the mask should be maintained,” said Cancer League spokesperson Stefanie de Borba.

How can the most vulnerable be protected?

“Wearing a mask makes sense even for those who are healthy and this would help also those who need extra protection”, according to Britta Maurer, director of the Rheumatology and Immunology Clinic at the Inselspital in Bern.

But, she added “let’s not expect too much from those who are healthy”.

Sociologist Joël Berger confirms that the kind of solidarity that was observed during initial stages of the pandemic will not be easy to replicate now and it is unlikely that people will continue to wear masks if it is no longer compulsory.

“Cooperation exists when a personal concern is at stake. When it comes to protecting strangers, on the other hand, the commitment is likely to decline rapidly”, he said.

