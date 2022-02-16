For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 16 February 2022 07:35 CET
No private vehicles, only municipal buses, are permitted in Zermatt. Photo by Gabriel Garcia Marengo on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 15 February 2022 07:32 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments