Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 16 February 2022 07:35 CET
No private vehicles, only municipal buses, are permitted in Zermatt. Photo by Gabriel Garcia Marengo on Unsplash

Announcement about the lifting of coronavirus measures is imminent

The Federal Council will announce this afternoon which Covid measures will be scrapped from tomorrow or in the near future.

Likely to fall is the Covid certificate requirement to enter bars, restaurants, and other indoor venues. There would also be no further restrictions on private meetings, while large events would no longer have to be authorised. 

However, mask requirements on public transport in other tight spaces will probably remain in place for the time being.

READ MORE: Will Switzerland relax all Covid measures on Wednesday?

40 percent of Switzerland’s population infected with Omicron in four weeks

A very large majority of Swiss residents will have “some immunity” against Covid at the end of this winter, whether through vaccination or contamination with the virus, according to the Covid-19 Task Force.

Nearly 900,000 people tested positive in just four weeks during the winter of 2021-2022; if unreported cases are also taken into account,  this figure is likely three or four times higher, the task force reported.

In the end, up to 3.6 million people may have been infected with the coronavirus, most of them with the Omicron variant.

Being a homeowner in Switzerland got even more expensive

Yet another study confirms what we already knew: that properties in Switzerland became even costlier than before.

In 2021, prices rose by an average of 6 percent for single-family houses and 5.5 percent for apartments, according to new data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) — an economic indicator that measures the development of market prices for residential properties.

This map shows where in Switzerland properties are most expensive and by how much prices increased in the last three months of 2021.

Image: FSO

And if climbing prices are not enough of a deterrent for future homeowners, mortgage rates at each of Switzerland’s major banks are also on the rise .

READ MORE: Mortgage rates set to rise in Switzerland

Which Swiss municipalities have more vehicles than inhabitants?

The Swiss like to travel by public transportation, but it appears that residents of some towns are really attached to their automobiles.

So much so, that in some municipalities there are more vehicles than people. Canton-wise, Valais has most car-happy towns: Dorénaz with 128 vehicles per 100 inhabitants, followed by Agettes (123 / 100) and Montana (103).

On the other hand, Valais also has two municipalities with fewest per-capita vehicles. They are the car-free resorts of Zermatt (54.2 / 100) and Saas-Fee (59.7).

The national average is 54.1 cars per 100 inhabitants, but while the three Valais towns mentioned above break the record for the number of cars per inhabitant, its overall average (65.1) is lower than Zug’s (70.9) and Schwyz’s (65.3

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 15 February 2022 07:32 CET
Digital version of SwissPass for children is now available, but parents are not happy

The paper version of a railway Junior card and the Accompanied Child card allowing children aged six to 16 to travel for free on public transport if accompanied by an adult is now available only in a digital form for new customers.  

For existing clients, the change will be effective from April 1st.

However, many parents are complaining that new digital cards are not practical because they will no longer be available in duplicate, the way paper  tickets were, which allowed both parents to carry a copy.

But the new SwissPass “always stays with the child”, the SBB said.

As some parents have pointed out, many young children don’t have their own wallet, let alone a mobile phone on which the SwissPass could be deposited digitally.

Switzerland paid more in social benefits during pandemic than neighbour countries

Swiss government paid out 206 billion francs in social benefits during the year 2020, an increase of 20.4 billion compared with 2019, according to new data released by the Federal Statistics Office (FSO).

This rise was mainly due to unemployment benefits, including reduced working hours compensation and COVID-19 compensation for loss of earnings.

In international comparison of 20 countries, Switzerland is in the seventh place in terms of the amount of payouts. However, it is above its neighbours Austria, Italy, Germany and France, all of which paid less.

Image: FSO

Over 800 Zurich residents volunteer to try out new jail

As we wrote recently, the new Zurich West prison has put out a call for local volunteers to spend several nights in the 241-place jail to test it out before it accepts actual prisoners.

So far, 832 people who presumably have nothing more pressing to do have volunteered to be imprisoned. Because, why not?

The dress rehearsal, as it were, will take place between March 24th and 27th in conditions that will  be “as close as possible to reality”.

This means participants must hand in their mobile phones and other devices at the entrance. On the other hand, the body search will be carried out only on those who consent. In addition, a keyword will be agreed upon, with which the fake convicts will be able to signal that they have had enough of isolation.(We are guessing it will be “Lass mich hier raus”, which means “Let me out of  here).

The selection process of candidates is about to begin, though “there probably won’t be room for everyone,” in the new prison, said a spokesperson the Department of Execution of Sentences and Reinstatement.

READ MORE: New Zurich jail calls for volunteers to serve time

Novavax applies for Covid vaccine authorisation in Switzerland

US biotech company Novavax has submitted an application for approval of its Nuvaxovid vaccine with the regulatory agency Swissmedic.

“This is the first protein-based vaccine for which an authorisation application has been submitted in Switzerland”, Swissmedic said.

The vaccine was already approved for use in the EU, which means the Swiss agency will be able to take the review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) under consideration in its own authorisation process.

However, the documentation submitted to Swissmedic must be identical to that on which EMA based its approval.

To date, Swissmedic has approved three Covid vaccines: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

READ MORE: Reader question: When will Switzerland approve Novavax?
 

