COVID-19 RULES

Reader question: Do Swiss still need Covid certificate to travel abroad?

As of February 17th, Switzerland has scrapped the Covid certificate. But what does this mean for travel?

Published: 17 February 2022 13:27 CET
While your Swiss Covid certificate will no longer be required domestically, it will likely be requested for trips abroad. Photo: Pixabay
Almost all Covid measures are being relaxed from Thursday, February 17th. 

Covid certificates – which show someone has been vaccinated, recovered or in some cases has tested negative – will no longer be required in restaurants, cinemas or at events. 

Under the framework, individual cantons can still require a Covid certificate for particular events or venues, however as yet no cantons have indicated they will do so. 

Reader question: Which Swiss cantons will keep the Covid certificate in place?

While the Covid certificate may no longer be required in Switzerland, the Swiss government has indicated it will keep the infrastructure in place. 

This will be partially due to a desire to stay prepared in the case of a new variant, but it is primarily so that residents of Switzerland will be able to continue to travel. 

Covid certificates will remain valid and will continue to be issued for the purposes of travel abroad and visiting the EU, the government confirmed on Wednesday.

Existing Covid certificates remain valid for international travel and the EU, provided the underlying reason for the certificate is valid (vaccination, recovery or negative test).

In addition to the EU, individual countries within the EU and countries outside of the EU may also require proof of vaccination, etc, in order to enter. 

Many of the reciprocal arrangements which exist between Switzerland and these countries will remain in place, meaning that your Covid certificate app and the inbuilt QR code is the best way to show compliance with these requirements. 

Keep in mind that if you delete your Covid certificate app, the proof of vaccination or recovery contained within will also be deleted.

To get it back, you will need to again scan in the original documents to prove you have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative. 

Q&A: Everything you need to know about Switzerland relaxing Covid measures

Can private companies or organisations still require people to show a Covid certificate? 

Yes. Organisations and private companies, for instance nursing homes, nightclubs or bars may continue to demand Covid certificates to protect the health of their patients and patrons. 

This can also happen in state institutions – for instance hospitals – provided this is approved of by the cantonal authorities. 

TRAVEL NEWS

UPDATE: What are the current rules for entering Switzerland?

Headed to Switzerland or returning home from abroad? These are the current entry rules.

Published: 17 February 2022 14:15 CET
After almost two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Switzerland is gradually returning to normal. 

Nowhere is this clearer than in relation to travel. 

As of February 17th, Switzerland relaxed all Covid-related entry rules. 

“It will no longer be necessary to provide proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test or complete an entry form” the government wrote. 

There are currently no countries on the ‘virus variant of concern’ list, although this may change if another mutation is detected. 

Travel: Six ways to save money while visiting Switzerland

In this case, entry rules may again be reinstated. Previous measures have included outright bans or requiring evidence of vaccination and/or tests, with these sometimes coming into effect at short notice. 

In addition to relaxing entry rules, the Swiss government removed the Covid certificate requirement. This will no longer need to be shown in restaurants, bars and at events in Switzerland. 

Keep in mind however that other countries may require a Covid certificate. 

Reader question: Do Swiss still need Covid certificate to travel abroad?

It is important to note that this purely relates to Covid-related border measures. 

Other restrictions on entering Switzerland, i.e. the requirement to be granted a visa or due to specific bans placed on individuals and nationalities, will remain in place. 

A comprehensive guide on all of the measures which have been relaxed is laid out at the following link. 

Q&A: Everything you need to know about Switzerland relaxing Covid measures

What measures are still in effect? 

Masks will no longer be required in shops, supermarkets and the workplace, while they will continue to be required in public transport for the meantime. 

Berset said the continuation of this rule was justified as while people can avoid shopping – even supermarket shopping – this was not the case with public transport. 

“You can avoid shopping, for example with online shopping or by adjusting the time you go shopping. This is not the case in public transport,” he told the press on Wednesday. 

The government said this will be maintained in the meantime, but may be relaxed in the future as the situation allows it. 

Another measure which will remain in place is the isolation requirement for those who have tested positive. 

Anyone who has tested positive in Switzerland is required to isolate for five days. 

While Berset said this looks to be relaxed at the end of March, it was still important to stop the spread of the virus. 

“Anyone who has tested positive is very contagious in the short term… The most contagious people can be taken out of circulation in this way.”

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said the isolation measure reflected solidarity in broader society. 

“You also stay at home when you are sick. Society demands that people stay at home when they are sick,” he said

Switzerland has registered more than 2.6 million Covid-19 cases and over 12,500 deaths during the pandemic and currently has a vaccination rate of 70 percent.

