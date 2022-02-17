For members
COVID-19 RULES
Reader question: Do Swiss still need Covid certificate to travel abroad?
As of February 17th, Switzerland has scrapped the Covid certificate. But what does this mean for travel?
Published: 17 February 2022 13:27 CET
While your Swiss Covid certificate will no longer be required domestically, it will likely be requested for trips abroad. Photo: Pixabay
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
UPDATE: What are the current rules for entering Switzerland?
Headed to Switzerland or returning home from abroad? These are the current entry rules.
Published: 17 February 2022 14:15 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments