UPDATE: What are the current rules for entering Switzerland?

After almost two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Switzerland is gradually returning to normal.

Nowhere is this clearer than in relation to travel.

As of February 17th, Switzerland relaxed all Covid-related entry rules.

“It will no longer be necessary to provide proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test or complete an entry form” the government wrote.

There are currently no countries on the ‘virus variant of concern’ list, although this may change if another mutation is detected.

In this case, entry rules may again be reinstated. Previous measures have included outright bans or requiring evidence of vaccination and/or tests, with these sometimes coming into effect at short notice.

In addition to relaxing entry rules, the Swiss government removed the Covid certificate requirement. This will no longer need to be shown in restaurants, bars and at events in Switzerland.

Keep in mind however that other countries may require a Covid certificate.

It is important to note that this purely relates to Covid-related border measures.

Other restrictions on entering Switzerland, i.e. the requirement to be granted a visa or due to specific bans placed on individuals and nationalities, will remain in place.

What measures are still in effect?

Masks will no longer be required in shops, supermarkets and the workplace, while they will continue to be required in public transport for the meantime.

Berset said the continuation of this rule was justified as while people can avoid shopping – even supermarket shopping – this was not the case with public transport.

“You can avoid shopping, for example with online shopping or by adjusting the time you go shopping. This is not the case in public transport,” he told the press on Wednesday.

The government said this will be maintained in the meantime, but may be relaxed in the future as the situation allows it.

Another measure which will remain in place is the isolation requirement for those who have tested positive.

Anyone who has tested positive in Switzerland is required to isolate for five days.

While Berset said this looks to be relaxed at the end of March, it was still important to stop the spread of the virus.

“Anyone who has tested positive is very contagious in the short term… The most contagious people can be taken out of circulation in this way.”

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said the isolation measure reflected solidarity in broader society.

“You also stay at home when you are sick. Society demands that people stay at home when they are sick,” he said.

Switzerland has registered more than 2.6 million Covid-19 cases and over 12,500 deaths during the pandemic and currently has a vaccination rate of 70 percent.