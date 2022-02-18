Read news from:
OPINION: Why Switzerland is failing in its fight against money laundering

As one of the world’s largest offshore financial centres, Switzerland is a magnet for money laundering.

Published: 18 February 2022 16:01 CET
Swiss franc notes held against a black background
How serious of a problem is money laundering in Switzerland? Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

Money is channelled in and out of the country at multiples of what would be the normal rate for the size of the economy. 

In the ongoing Brazilian Petrobras/Odebrecht corruption scandal alone, Swiss prosecutors froze 1,000 accounts in 40 Swiss banks worth $1.1 billion. Seizing and returning illegal assets is something the Swiss do rather well, when asked. 

But are the Swiss authorities doing everything in their power to deter economic criminals? It really doesn’t look that way. There are weaknesses all along the justice pipeline from parliament to prison, which add up to little meaningful punishment for wrongdoing. 

The verdict? Could do better.

Here are the five main failings in the Swiss fight against economic crime:

Weak laws

When Swiss parliament had the chance to close money laundering loopholes, it didn’t take it. A revision of the Anti-Money Laundering Act was approved by Swiss parliament in March of last year. The revision was a lengthy process and the government’s goal was to bring Swiss law into line with international practice. 

However, parliamentarians watered down the government’s proposed changes to the act, crucially excluding lawyers and financial advisors from the due diligence requirements. The Financial Action Task Force (FAFT), an international watchdog, had been calling for this step since 2005. 

Could the implacable resistance in Bern have anything to do with the fact that one in four members of parliament are qualified lawyers? Some Swiss media have raised the question.  

Too slow

Complex international financial investigations take time. That’s understandable. The Petrobras affair has been under investigation by Swiss prosecutors since 2014, with one conviction so far in Switzerland. 

For the few financial fraud cases that finally come before the courts, there is often a ping pong game of appeals back and forth. The result can be that justice delayed is justice denied.

François Pilet of Gotham City, a Swiss platform reporting on economic crime, tracks large and small cases on their tortuous journey through the Swiss courts. His conclusion: “By exploiting the multiple possibilities for appeal at cantonal and federal level, it is possible to delay a case by around 10 years before an eventual conviction comes into effect.”

Too soft

One of the main players responding to fraud in the Swiss financial sector is the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority Finma. As an enforcer, the authority is limited in how much pain it can inflict. It does not have the power to impose fines.  

Finma oversees 29,000 institutions and products, including 17,700 financial intermediaries and 500 banks. Where Finma finds wrongdoing, its usual response is to name and shame, and restrict some activities. In some egregious cases, Finma has ordered assets to be forfeited and imposed an external auditor. But mostly, the offending bank does not face life-changing measures.  

In November 2021, for example, Finma announced the conclusion of its investigation into banks connected to alleged cases of corruption linked to the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA. 

After reviewing the activities of more than 30 banks, Finma found breaches of Swiss supervisory obligations in five cases. It ultimately opened enforcement proceedings against those five banks, including Julius Baer and Credit Suisse.

These proceedings amounted to recommendations, some restrictions of activities, obligations to report on progress, and some individual staff were banned from acting in a senior role. Just one institution, CBH Bank, was forced to terminate all remaining business relationships with Venezuelan clients. Julius Baer faced a one-year acquisition ban. 

No jail time

In the rare cases where a court manages to convict an intermediary, the punishment is usually relatively meaningless – a suspended sentence. This is partly because the Swiss legal system does not have the same punishment ethos that is the norm in other countries. 

Since 2007, all prison sentences under two years are automatically suspended. Because most sentences for fraud are under two years, it means people convicted of economic crimes, which may also ruin or cost lives, will never spend a day in prison. 

At the most, they will have to pay back the money they have stolen, if they still have it. This soft approach is at odds with other European countries which have become increasingly tough on white-collar crime. 

Honour system

In the fight against money laundering, the Swiss system relies on the banks to follow due diligence rules to determine whether a given client’s assets are legal. Banks and financial intermediaries are meant to assess their own customers and report any suspicious activity to the Money Laundering Reporting Office (MROS). 

But an oversight system based on self-regulation has obvious limitations. According to Public Eye, “the friction between a bank’s legal duties and its drive to make profit is one of the main stumbling blocks in the Swiss supervisory system”. 

More often than not, banks end up responding to reports of suspicious assets that come from outside, rather than in house – chiefly uncovered by the media or prosecutors. By the time they act, the fraud has been long-running. 

The final unseen and unspoken failing lies in the cultural legacy of banking secrecy. Part of Switzerland’s success story is the strength of its financial sector. Swiss politicians, banks, and to some extent, the public, share a sense that keeping financial matters confidential is not such a bad idea.

EXPLAINED: How to save on your mortgage in Switzerland

Buying a home will be one of the biggest financial commitments any of us face. Here's how to save on a mortgage in Switzerland.

Published: 15 February 2022 16:03 CET
As the only country in Europe where more than 50 percent of people rent their home, Switzerland has the lowest home ownership rate on the continent. 

This is due to a variety of factors, including strong tenancy laws, culture, cost and a scarcity of land. 

There are some however who are keen to buy their own home – and evidence suggests this number is growing. 

While having enough cash is an important starting point, there are also a range of other factors to be taken into consideration. 

Here are some tips for mortgages in Switzerland. 

Give yourself time – more time than you think you need

Buying a home will be one of the most important and consequential decisions you ever make, so give yourself plenty of time beforehand. 

Speak to other people who have bought homes recently and several years ago. 

Get to know the relevant terminology for your part of Switzerland so that you know what you are talking about. 

For instance, what was a LIBOR mortgage – and what is a SARON mortgage – and how has the latter replaced the former?

A low interest rate is great, but can you pay the mortgage off early. If not, you may end up costing yourself a whole lot more. 

Is the interest rate fixed or variable? And if it is variable, what happens when rates rise?

Below are just some general tips to consider, but remember that you can never investigate too much. 

Check out the following link for more specifics on the costs of buying a home in Switzerland. 

Is taking out a mortgage to buy a home in Switzerland a good decision?

Interest rate rises haven’t quelled rising demand for properties, nor has the impact of the pandemic.

Speaking with Swiss news organisation Tamedia, property expert Patrick Schnorf said demand is set to continue.

“We assume that due to immigration, high birth rates and household divisions, demand will remain the same in the near future,” Schnorf said.

“People have saved a lot (during the Covid pandemic), many have a secure income, these are the driving factors,”

In fact, the Covid pandemic has not dampened demand, but has channeled it towards a different type of property.

Larger properties with more rooms and gardens have seen greater demand as a consequence of lockdowns and working from home requirements

“The radius of the real estate search has therefore also extended to the surrounding rural regions,” explained Schnorf.

While lockdowns look to be over and the working from home rules have come to an end, experts argue that some of these changes are more than mere trends and are likely to be permanent.

What types of mortgages are there in Switzerland? 

There is a relatively wide array of mortgages on offer in Switzerland, but here are some of the main ones. 

Not unique to Switzerland is the fixed-rate mortgage, where you pay an agreed rate on your mortgage over a set period of time. This is the case regardless of interest rate trends. 

Also not unique to Switzerland is the variable mortgage, where rates are subject to market fluctuations. 

Comparatively unique to Switzerland is the SARON (Swiss Average Rate Overnight) mortgage. 

The SARON mortgage replaced the LIBOR mortgage (London Interbank Offered Rate) at the start of 2022. 

The interest rates for SARON mortgages are variable and are calculated on the basis of the SARON reference rate. 

The SARON reference rate takes into account actual transactions in the Swiss money market (unlike the LIBOR rate which was calculated on the basis of recommendations from a handful of banks) and is therefore believed to be more transparent. 

Know and understand Swiss deposit rules

Before you even begin thinking about buying a home, you need to know that higher deposits are required in Switzerland than many other countries. 

The minimum deposit in Switzerland is around a fifth (20 percent) of the total purchase cost. 

This is much higher than the five percent often seen in English-speaking countries, but it’s much lower than the 40 percent sometimes required in Germany. 

While you might have just felt your home ownership dreams disappear with a whoosh, only half of that 20 percent figure should come in cash. 

The other half can come out of equity. 

It can also come out of your pension fund – although if you’ve only recently arrived in Switzerland, you might not have that much cash stashed in there. 

Switzerland has low interest rates – but be aware of fluctuations 

Swiss interest rates have been low for years, creating an ideal situation for anyone wanting to borrow money to get onto the property ladder. 

But just because something has been a certain way for a while doesn’t mean it will stay that way – and even a quarter of a percent increase in interest rates can have significant impacts on the average mortgage. 

Inflation has already hit highs in Switzerland – and more appears to be on the way. 

In January 2022, several financial institutions announced that mortgage rates were on the rise due to a likely rate increase from Switzerland’s National Bank. 

That said, interest rate hikes are not necessarily permanent – but be sure to incorporate scope for rate fluctuations into your budget. 

Don’t just stick to banks

It might sound counter intuitive, but avoiding banks might help you save on a mortgage. 

Insurers often have competitive rates for mortgages that beat out what the banks have to offer. 

Generally speaking insurance companies offer fixed term mortgages and interest rates are lower than those offered by the banks, although you may need to commit to a longer term. 

To sweeten the deal, insurers will often throw in discounts on other insurances, i.e. life insurance or home and contents. 

They will not allow you to use your pension funds as equity, which means you’ll need more cash for a deposit. 

Insurance companies also have a range of other rules related to amortisation, loan to value ratios, etc, which are more strictly enforced – so getting a mortgage with an insurer can be more difficult. 

Some insurance companies offering mortgages in Switzerland include Allianz Suisse, Axa, Baloise Bank SoBa, Generali, Helvetia, Swiss Life and Zurich.

Go online

Another cheaper option in Switzerland when it comes to mortgages is to go online, either through an online-only mortgage from a bricks and mortar bank or an online-only financial institution. 

So-called ‘neo banks’ have sprung up in recent years, which offer the services of regular banks but do not have any branches or locations. 

All account management is done online, which allows them to save money, while the costs of rent and locations are also spared. 

Swiss financial agency Moneyland notes that those who opt for online mortgages tend to be savvy and more aware of their rights than others, which is at least in part because these mortgages tend to include less frequent consultation (thereby saving on staff costs). 

Online mortgages will usually be offered by larger banks or financial institutions through associate or other companies. 

While the source of the funds might be the same – i.e. an online bank connected to a bricks and mortar bank both offering mortgages – they will often use a different name so as to not cannibalise on their main offerings. 

Some online mortgage options include eHypothek, Homegate, Hypomat, Migros Bank and several cantonal banks. 

Please keep in mind that this was written as a guide only and should not take the place of qualified financial advice. 

