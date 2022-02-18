Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 18 February 2022 07:33 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Travel rules are still in place for tourists from third nations. Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

Travel rules remain in place for non-Europeans

Even though the Federal Council lifted previous rules for entering Switzerland, this easing applies only to visitors from EU /EFTA countries.

However, travel regulations remain in place for third-country nationals, according to State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

Non-Europeans must present proof of full mmunisation administered within the past 270 days with a vaccine recognised in Switzerland: Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin.

Those who have not received one of the approved vaccines can’t enter Switzerland at the moment.

This link explains what rules are in place for various categories of travellers.

READ MORE: UPDATE: What are the current rules for entering Switzerland?

Poverty n Switzerland is “at a high level”, study finds

“In European comparison, the overall standard of living and satisfaction with life in Switzerland remain high”, according to a new survey by the Federal Statistics  Office (FSO).

Nevertheless, 8.5 percent of the population, or some 720 000 people, were affected by income poverty in 2020

Based on government standards, the poverty line in Switzerland is set at 2,279 francs per month on average for a single person and 3,963 francs per month for two adults and two children.

Most of those affected by financial difficulties are foreigners, single-parent households, and people with no post-compulsory education, the study found.

This is how Switzerland’s poverty level compares to other European nations:

Image:FSO

Swiss virologist: “We don’t know what other corona variants are coming”

Most coronavirus restrictions in Switzerland are now lifted and the whiff of freedom is in the air again.

The last thing any of us want to do is think of Covid’s resurgence.

But as some health experts point out, we must remain cautious. “The pandemic is by no means over from a global perspective”, Isabelle Eckerle, head of the Center for Infectious Diseases at the University of Geneva said in interview with SRF public broadcaster.

The problem, she said, is that coronavirus continues to circulate worldwide, still causing high infection rates. “And the more cases of infection there are, the more opportunity the virus has to develop further. This is a highly dynamic event, and it’s not possible to predict what will happen next autumn and winter”, Eckerle pointed out.

It is therefore important “that the infection process in Switzerland continues to be monitored and documented, even is restrictions are no longer in effect”, she urged.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Switzerland ends most Covid restrictions — but what’s next?

Will Switzerland outlaw spanking of children?

This question is now being debated within the Legal Affairs Commission of the Council of States, after a proposal to this effect was adopted last September by the National Council.  

The MP behind the motion. Christine Bulliard-Marbach, said such legislation is crucial because, even though corporal punishment was outlawed in Switzerland in 1978, these measures are still prevalent in many families, which “can be humiliating for children and bad for their psychological development.”

She also pointed out that the UN has criticised Switzerland for not respecting its commitments to protect children against parental violence.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 17 February 2022 07:34 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

For the first time in 23 months, it’s back to (almost) normal

If you have just landed in Switzerland from another planet, let us bring you up to date on what is happening in the country from today.

Nearly all Covid-related measures have been scrapped, such as:

  • Covid certificate will no longer be compulsory in any establishment in Switzerland.
  • The mask will also no longer be required in stores, restaurants, offices and other venues. However, it remains compulsory in public transport and health establishments, but only until March 31st, as is the five-day isolation of positive people.
  • The government continues to pay for Covid tests of people with symptoms and all antigen tests
  • There are no longer any entry restrictions onto Swiss territory.

The measures were lifted  because “the epidemiological situation continues to develop positively,” the government said.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Switzerland to scrap Covid certificate and most mask rules

Are masks still obligatory on planes?

Regardless of whether aircraft falls under the category of ‘public transport’ in the same sense as trains and buses, masks continue to be required on board SWISS and Helvetic Airways.

The reason, according to SWISS’ spokesperson Michael Stief is that “the pandemic situation is different around the world. In addition, this measure cannot be lifted unilaterally by a country”.

Helvetic spokesperson Simon Benz added that “for many employees and passengers, the protective and hygiene measures have become routine and contribute to their personal well-being”.

Other other hand, masks are no longer required at Switzerland’s airports.

Switzerland’s reaction to the lifting of measures: Satisfaction and wit

Economic circles, business associations, and politicians have praised the Federal Council’s decision to scrap Covid restrictions. But they are not the only ones.

Scores of “regular” people took to social media as well to share their elation, responding to the government’s announcement with good humour.

These are just two examples of what’s trending in the digital realm in Switzerland:

Bye, Covid certificate! Instagram cesmemespasdroles

Price of coffee in Switzerland may be hard to swallow

After petrol, gas and electricity, it is now the turn of coffee to become more expensive.

Coffee is one of the products that recorded the highest increases. For example, Migros raised the cost of a pack of M-Classic espresso from 4.90 to 5.40 francs, while at Coop the Lavazza Oro brand went from 8.85 to 9.20.

But there is more: besides coffee, the price of pasta also went up, and other common products like mineral water, salty snacks and chocolate are likely to become costlier in the near future as well.

Suppliers blame the increases on inflation, along with higher  costs of wheat and packaging materials.

READ MORE: How to drink coffee like the Swiss

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

