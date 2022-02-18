Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Travel rules remain in place for non-Europeans

Even though the Federal Council lifted previous rules for entering Switzerland, this easing applies only to visitors from EU /EFTA countries.

However, travel regulations remain in place for third-country nationals, according to State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

Non-Europeans must present proof of full mmunisation administered within the past 270 days with a vaccine recognised in Switzerland: Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin.

Those who have not received one of the approved vaccines can’t enter Switzerland at the moment.

The entry restrictions for tourists and visitors from third countries are still in force after the decision of the Federal Council of 16.02.2022.

This link explains what rules are in place for various categories of travellers.

Poverty n Switzerland is “at a high level”, study finds

“In European comparison, the overall standard of living and satisfaction with life in Switzerland remain high”, according to a new survey by the Federal Statistics Office (FSO).

Nevertheless, 8.5 percent of the population, or some 720 000 people, were affected by income poverty in 2020

Based on government standards, the poverty line in Switzerland is set at 2,279 francs per month on average for a single person and 3,963 francs per month for two adults and two children.

Most of those affected by financial difficulties are foreigners, single-parent households, and people with no post-compulsory education, the study found.

This is how Switzerland’s poverty level compares to other European nations:

Image:FSO

Swiss virologist: “We don’t know what other corona variants are coming”

Most coronavirus restrictions in Switzerland are now lifted and the whiff of freedom is in the air again.

The last thing any of us want to do is think of Covid’s resurgence.

But as some health experts point out, we must remain cautious. “The pandemic is by no means over from a global perspective”, Isabelle Eckerle, head of the Center for Infectious Diseases at the University of Geneva said in interview with SRF public broadcaster.

The problem, she said, is that coronavirus continues to circulate worldwide, still causing high infection rates. “And the more cases of infection there are, the more opportunity the virus has to develop further. This is a highly dynamic event, and it’s not possible to predict what will happen next autumn and winter”, Eckerle pointed out.

It is therefore important “that the infection process in Switzerland continues to be monitored and documented, even is restrictions are no longer in effect”, she urged.

Will Switzerland outlaw spanking of children?

This question is now being debated within the Legal Affairs Commission of the Council of States, after a proposal to this effect was adopted last September by the National Council.

The MP behind the motion. Christine Bulliard-Marbach, said such legislation is crucial because, even though corporal punishment was outlawed in Switzerland in 1978, these measures are still prevalent in many families, which “can be humiliating for children and bad for their psychological development.”

She also pointed out that the UN has criticised Switzerland for not respecting its commitments to protect children against parental violence.

