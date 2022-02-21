For members
SWISS BANKS
ANALYSIS: How the latest banking scandal has damaged Switzerland’s reputation
As the Swiss banking sector is rocked by yet another scandal, with the publication of damaging allegations against Credit Suisse by international media, reactions in Switzerland have ranged from outrage to defensiveness.
Published: 21 February 2022 17:35 CET
A Credit Suisse branch targeted in a paint attack in 2020. The organisation has come under increasing fire in recent weeks. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
OPINION: Why Switzerland is failing in its fight against money laundering
As one of the world’s largest offshore financial centres, Switzerland is a magnet for money laundering.
Published: 18 February 2022 16:01 CET
Updated: 21 February 2022 09:45 CET
Updated: 21 February 2022 09:45 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments