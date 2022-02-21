Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 21 February 2022 07:56 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Up, up and away: Air travel is picking up in Switzerland. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

SWISS suspends flights to Ukraine

Faced with the potentially volatile situation in Ukraine, Switzerland’s national airline temporarily suspends its flights to Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, starting today.

All SWISS flights to and from Ukraine will be canceled from Monday February 21st until, and including, February 28th, 2022, an airline spokesperson told the Keystone news agency.

The flights will resume after this date if the political situation allows it.

“The safety of passengers and crew members is the absolute priority at all times,” the spokesperson said.

New phenomenon: coronaskeptics  in Switzerland refuse to pay their taxes

The cantonal tax offices are faced with an ever-growing number of unvaccinated people who refuse to pay their 2021 taxes, arguing they have been excluded from public life for not having a Covid certificate.

However, being a coronaskeptic (or any other skeptic, for that matter) is not a justifiable reason for evading taxes, authorities say.

If their tax declaration will not be received in due time (usually by March 31), they receive two reminders, followed by fines. The amounts differ from one canton to another, but are usually several hundred francs for the first offence.

Few third-generation foreigners take advantage of facilitated naturalisation

Since February 15th, 2018, foreigners born in Switzerland and whose grandparents already lived here, can become naturalised more easily.

However, according to a new report by the Federal Commission for Migration, out of some 25,000 people in this category, only 1,847 received their Swiss passports at the end of 2020.

That’s because far from being easier, access to Swiss nationality for this population group is unreasonably bureaucratic, the report notes, as in many cases proof required for this process to be successful is difficult to obtain.

READ MORE: How to apply for Swiss citizenship: An essential guide

A new post-Covid phenomenon: “Revenge travel”

Foreign holiday bookings have exploded in Switzerland since the lifting of health restrictions last week.

For the past 10 days, tourism professionals have been facing exceptional demand and are expecting a much better year 2022 than those that preceded the pandemic.

This craze already has a name: “revenge travel” .

Airlines in Switzerland are also seeing an increase in bookings — for instance, on Easyjet, ticket sales went up by more than 35 percent last week.

SWISS, for its part, is planning to expand its services this summer by 80 percent, compared to the pre-pandemic levels.

Netflix is significantly more expensive in Switzerland

In yet another example of how much pricier Switzerland is, a standard subscription to the streaming service here costs “significantly more” than in many other countries.

A comparison of annual Netflix subscription rates by Blick, reveals that while this service costs 226.80 francs per year in Switzerland, it is available for 163.20 francs in Germany, Italy and France; 130.80 in Norway; and 176.40 francs in the United States.

“In Switzerland, Netflix therefore costs around 70 percent more than in Norway, and compared to our German-speaking neighbors we still pay around 40 percent more”,  Blick concluded.

And as though this isn’t bad enough, here’s what’s next…

READ MORE: Replaying television to cost more in Switzerland

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 18 February 2022 07:33 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Travel rules remain in place for non-Europeans

Even though the Federal Council lifted previous rules for entering Switzerland, this easing applies only to visitors from EU /EFTA countries.

However, travel regulations remain in place for third-country nationals, according to State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

Non-Europeans must present proof of full immunisation administered within the past 270 days with a vaccine recognised in Switzerland: Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin.

Those who have not received one of the approved vaccines can’t enter Switzerland at the moment.

This link explains what rules are in place for various categories of travellers.

READ MORE: UPDATE: What are the current rules for entering Switzerland?

Poverty in Switzerland is “at a high level”, study finds

“In European comparison, the overall standard of living and satisfaction with life in Switzerland remain high”, according to a new survey by the Federal Statistics  Office (FSO).

Nevertheless, 8.5 percent of the population, or some 720,000 people, were affected by income poverty in 2020

Based on government standards, the poverty line in Switzerland is set at 2,279 francs per month on average for a single person and 3,963 francs per month for two adults and two children.

Most of those affected by financial difficulties are foreigners, single-parent households, and people with no post-compulsory education, the study found.

This is how Switzerland’s poverty level compares to other European nations:

Image:FSO

Swiss virologist: “We don’t know what other corona variants are coming”

Most coronavirus restrictions in Switzerland are now lifted and the whiff of freedom is in the air again.

The last thing any of us want to do is think of Covid’s resurgence.

But as some health experts point out, we must remain cautious. “The pandemic is by no means over from a global perspective”, Isabelle Eckerle, head of the Center for Infectious Diseases at the University of Geneva said in interview with SRF public broadcaster.

The problem, she said, is that coronavirus continues to circulate worldwide, still causing high infection rates. “And the more cases of infection there are, the more opportunity the virus has to develop further. This is a highly dynamic event, and it’s not possible to predict what will happen next autumn and winter”, Eckerle pointed out.

It is therefore important “that the infection process in Switzerland continues to be monitored and documented, even is restrictions are no longer in effect”, she urged.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Switzerland ends most Covid restrictions — but what’s next?

Will Switzerland outlaw spanking of children?

This question is now being debated within the Legal Affairs Commission of the Council of States, after a proposal to this effect was adopted last September by the National Council.  

The MP behind the motion. Christine Bulliard-Marbach, said such legislation is crucial because, even though corporal punishment was outlawed in Switzerland in 1978, these measures are still prevalent in many families, which “can be humiliating for children and bad for their psychological development.”

She also pointed out that the UN has criticised Switzerland for not respecting its commitments to protect children against parental violence.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS