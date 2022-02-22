Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SWISS BANKS

‘Swiss Secrets’: What would EU blacklisting mean for Switzerland?

The Swiss Secrets scandal threatens to shift the country back to the European Union’s blacklist - but what does that mean for Switzerland?

Published: 22 February 2022 10:21 CET
A Credit Suisse logo against a blue sky. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP
A Credit Suisse logo against a blue sky. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

In view of a recent data leak showing that Credit Suisse bank accepted money from illicit sources, the European People’s Party (EPP) has called on the EU to “re-evaluate Switzerland as a high-risk money-laundering country” and add it to the list of nations at high risk for financial crime.

ANALYSIS: How the latest banking scandal has damaged Switzerland’s reputation

Credit Suisse bank held tens of billions of euros of dirty money for decades, a new cross-border media investigation claimed Sunday. 

The investigation was coordinated by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which unites 47 different media outlets worldwide including France’s Le Monde and The Guardian in Britain.

What is the EU blacklist? 

Created in December 2017, it lists countries that are allowing tax evasion by corporations and individuals. Such schemes enable rich foreigners to avoid paying taxes in their own countries.

The goal of this list is to “shame” tax haven nations into reforming their systems by bringing them up to the EU standards.

‘Swissleaks’: The Credit Suisse scandal explained

The 28 EU finance ministers drew up the lists — that followed several scandals including Panama Papers and LuxLeaks — in the hopes of “naming and shaming” countries into better combating tax evasion by multinationals and wealthy individuals.

What would it mean for Switzerland to be placed on this list? 

For Swiss authorities, being placed on the list has few direct implications but would result in increased diplomatic pressure to implement domestic changes. 

Blacklisted countries face only limited sanctions, consisting of freezing them out of European aid or development funding.

Indeed, Switzerland is no stranger to this list: in 2017, the country was placed on it  because “it intentionally attracted foreign investors by allowing corporations and wealthy individuals to pay a low, lump-sum tax on the money they kept in Swiss banks”.

However, Switzerland was removed from the list in 2019 because that year Swiss voters accepted a legislation which introduced major changes in the Swiss tax system by ending some preferential tax schemes and replacing them with new regulations which are in line with international standards.

This legislation introduced major changes in the Swiss tax system by ending some preferential tax schemes and replacing them with new regulations which are in line with international standards. 

This tax reform, which will enter in force in 2020, means the Swiss are now compliant with EU demands.

Does the notorious Swiss banking secrecy still exist?

It depends. For Swiss residents who do not hold double nationality, the bank-client confidentiality still exists.

ANALYSIS: Is Switzerland actually a tax haven?

But for foreigners, banking secrecy is a thing of the past, as Switzerland now cooperates with the EU and other nations in the exchange of their foreign clients’ financial information.

In fact, many banks are now reluctant to work with overseas clients.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SWISS BANKS

ANALYSIS: How the latest banking scandal has damaged Switzerland’s reputation

As the Swiss banking sector is rocked by yet another scandal, with the publication of damaging allegations against Credit Suisse by international media, reactions in Switzerland have ranged from outrage to defensiveness.

Published: 21 February 2022 17:35 CET
ANALYSIS: How the latest banking scandal has damaged Switzerland's reputation

In one camp are those who are appalled at the bank’s alleged bad practices.

They focus on the fact that Swiss media were not free to participate in the investigation because of restrictive banking secrecy laws.

They’re also calling for higher penalties for Swiss banks involved in wrongdoing.

‘Swiss Secrets’: The Credit Suisse scandal explained

In the other camp are the ‘play-it-down’ team who believe that Switzerland is often unfairly singled out.

They argue that the problem of illicit assets is a global one, and other financial centres have a worse record than the Swiss.

There are even some murmurs about deliberate targeting.

With all these arguments going on, there isn’t much concentration on the actual substance of what was revealed.

And that’s partly because the revelations don’t sound that new to Swiss observers.

The global investigation involving 48 media outlets, led by Germany’s largest daily newspaper the Süddeutsche Zeitung and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), is based on a data leak of more than 18,000 accounts, “the largest leak ever from a major Swiss bank”.

The data relates to clients from the 1940s to relatively recently.

The journalists found dozens of accounts that belonged to corrupt politicians, criminals, spies, dictators, “and other dubious characters”.

These were not obscure names but people whose tainted background could easily be established by a Google search, according to the consortium.

The accounts identified as potentially problematic held over $8 billion (CHF 7.33 billion) in assets. Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second largest bank after UBS, has 1.5 trillion Swiss francs under management.

One thing everyone agrees on – the timing of these revelation is terrible for Credit Suisse.

In the past year it has been caught in a whirlwind of bad news – costly scandals involving bribery in Mozambique, a Bulgarian drug ring and two collapsed funds Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital. But Credit Suisse has come out fighting in response to the current exposé, dubbed Suisse Secrets.

The bank said it received “numerous inquiries” from the consortium over the past three weeks, and reviewed a large volume of accounts “potentially associated with the matters raised”.

OPINION: Why Switzerland is failing in its fight against money laundering

In a statement, the bank claimed that 90 per cent of the reviewed accounts are today closed or were already in the process of closure.

“Of the remaining active accounts, we are comfortable that appropriate due diligence, reviews and other control related steps were taken in line with our current framework.”

This defence that the bad practices took place mainly in the past and are not reflective of current standards has been echoed by several industry commentators.

They also make the point that Credit Suisse, or Swiss banks, are by far not the only offenders historically.

In an interview with Swiss Public Radio, finance journalist Myret Zaki said the revelations should be seen in the context of a wider economic war.

“We should know that money laundering is a gigantic operation involving sums of money that are infinitely greater than what Switzerland can handle and which are not well monitored elsewhere.”

Claude Baumann, publisher of finews.com, wrote in an editorial: “The impression these new accusations give is that they are a concerted attempt to not only discredit Credit Suisse, but all of Swiss finance.”

Other Swiss media, notably 24 Heures and the Tages-Anzeiger newspapers, have taken a different tack, expressing frustration at the “absurdity” that they are prevented by Swiss law from doing their jobs.

“Switzerland sees itself as a model democracy, which it is not when dodgy money that transits the country can no longer be questioned,” Ariane Dayer wrote in 24 Heures.

At a political level, there may be some repercussions in parliament in the coming months regarding reporting restrictions, if the Social Democrats and Greens get their way.

ANALYSIS: Is Switzerland actually a tax haven?

The Social Democrat Prisca Birrer-Heimo was ahead of the curve, submitting a motion last December calling on the government to give the Swiss financial regulator Finma the power to impose fines. Her motion was co-signed by politicians from Green Liberals and the Centre.

Overall, the reputational damage is probably worse abroad than at home. The Swiss public is somewhat inured to big splash revelations of wrongdoing in its banking sector – especially historical wrongdoing.

But, after Swiss financial institutions have already appeared in such a bad light in the dramatic Panama, Paradise and Pandora investigations, Suisse Secrets keeps that negative image going strong globally.

SHOW COMMENTS