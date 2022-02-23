For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 23 February 2022 07:42 CET
Updated: 23 February 2022 08:52 CET
Updated: 23 February 2022 08:52 CET
Testing centres, like thid one in Bern, are becoming relics of the past. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 22 February 2022 07:57 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments