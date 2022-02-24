How Switzerland could be impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

After Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Swiss Foreign Affairs Ministry (FDFA) issued a swift statement saying that “Switzerland condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine and urges Russia to immediately cease military aggression and withdraw its troops”.

“We are very concerned about the danger to innocent civilians”, (FDFA) added.

How will Switzerland be impacted by the political situation in Ukraine?

Switzerland doesn’t directly depend on any essential goods from the conflict-ridden areas, the impact on the country is expected to be minimal.

“But an armed conflict could indirectly lead to shortages,” according to Thomas Grünwald, spokesperson for Federal Office for National Economic Supply (OFAE). That’s because international supply chains for food and fuel could be interrupted.

However, if the economy can no longer supply stores and service stations, the government will draw on its stock of “mandatory reserves” kept for emergencies, which should be sufficient for three to four months. They include such non-perishables as sugar, rice, edible oils and bread grains, along with fertiliser for agriculture and fodder for livestock.

What about petrol from Russia, which is the main source of gasoline in Switzerland? Grünwald is convinced that “Russia will continue to honour its delivery contracts”, regardless of how the conflict plays out.

As a last resort, Switzerland would be able to buy gasoline from other countries, especially the United States.

Swiss companies working in both Russia and Ukraine also don’t expect any major consequences on their operations.

Among them is Stadler Rail: the Thurgau train manufacturer signed several “memorandums of understanding” with Ukrainian partners in 2021 regarding the development of the railways in that country.

The current crisis “could possibly lead to delays in the development of the market”, said said Gerda Königstorfer, group communications director.

The Zurich industrial group Sulzer, for its part, considers that its exposure to Russia and Ukraine is “minimal”. Russia accounted for only 3 percent of orders in 2021, and Ukraine for none. “The impact for Sulzer in the event of sanctions is negligible.”

Other companies that could be somewhat affected include Zug-based Nord Stream. This international consortium counts the Russian group Gazprom among its shareholders. It is responsible for the construction of two pipelines.

At this early stage, no other substantial consequences are foreseen in Switzerland.

