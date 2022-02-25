Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN SWITZERLAND

Everything that changes in Switzerland in March 2022

From winding the clocks to Covid measures, this is what is set to change in Switzerland in March 2022

Published: 25 February 2022 15:52 CET
What changes in March 2022 in Switzerland? Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash
What changes in March 2022 in Switzerland? Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash

Spring arrives!

We don’t know yet what the weather will be on that day, but he official beginning of spring season falls on Sunday March 20th and will last until June 21st, when summer begins.

Rewind the clocks

Daylight saving time (DST) will begin at 02:00 am on Sunday March 27th, when Swiss clocks will go forward an hour. Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour later and there will be more light in the evening.

DST will end on Sunday October 31st at 03:00 am.

Remaining Covid restrictions to fall at the end of the month

While most coronavirus measures were scrapped as of February 17th, only the requirements to isolate in the event of a positive test and to wear masks on public transport and in healthcare institutions remain in place.

They will be scrapped at the end of March, “If the epidemiological situation continues to evolve as expected”, the Federal Council said.

READ MORE: Q&A: Everything you need to know about Switzerland relaxing Covid measures

Spring session of the parliament

Starting on February 28th and continuing until March 18th, both houses of the parliament— the National Council and the Council of States— will convene in Bern’s Federal Palace for the spring session.

This will be the first time in two years the MPs will participate in the March session under ‘normal’ circumstances  — in March 2020 spring sessions were interrupted due to Covid-related confinement, and the following year deputies met in the chambers under strict health measures, which included distance, masks, and plexiglass dividers.

Ski season ends in some Swiss resorts

While most of Switzerland’s high-altitude ski lifts remain open through April and even May, some close at the end of March.

Among them are First (Grindelwald), Madrisa (Davos Klosters), Evolène (Valais), and a number of others.

You can see what they are, as well as closing dates for other resorts here.

Tax time!

It may not be anyone’s favourite time of the year, but there is no way to escape it: Swiss tax declarations are due on March 31st for most residents.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How where you live in Switzerland impacts how much income tax you pay
 

SHOW COMMENTS