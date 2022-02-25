For members
TAXES
Property: Why you can be taxed four times over for owning a home in Switzerland
High property taxes are one of the major reasons renting remains so popular in Switzerland. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 25 February 2022 13:50 CET
Rows of apartments against a blue sky in the Swiss city of Lausanne. Photo by Seraina on Unsplash
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Meals, commuting and ‘home office’: What can you claim on tax in Zurich?
Working from home has been mandatory in Zurich for much of the past tax year. What can you claim on tax - and what costs do you have to bear yourself?
Published: 22 February 2022 15:01 CET
