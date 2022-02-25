Read news from:
Ten varieties of cheese you should be able to identify if you live in Switzerland

Admit it: you moved to Switzerland for the cheese, right? And even if you didn’t, you have probably tasted many of them by now. But can you identify which cheese is which?

Published: 25 February 2022 14:38 CET
Switzerland has 450 varieties of cheese, some of which are pictured here. Photo by Azzedine Rouichi on Unsplash

Switzerland produces 450 varieties of cheeses — that’s a hole lot of cheese. 

You may not have tried all of them — yet — or perhaps haven’t even heard of them, so this is a good opportunity to learn.

Why is this important? Not only is cheese an essential part of the country’s culture (and its economy as well), but this is the kind of knowledge that may prove useful on a citizenship test as well.

Not to mention the most important reason: cheese is delicious.

Here are 10 Swiss cheeses from various regions that you should be able to identify. While they are all different in terms of texture and taste, they all have one thing in common: they are made from fresh, untreated milk and sourced from cows who eat only grass and hay.

Gruyère

Perhaps the most famous of Switzerland’s cheeses, Gruyère comes from canton Fribourg, from the very picturesque region of the same name. It is recognisable by its solid yellow colour and taste that ranges from sharp to mild.

It is also the only Swiss cheese that has stirred controversy after an American court ruled in January that this cheese doesn’t have to be manufactured in Gruyère— or even in Switzerland, for that matter —  in order to bear the name. 

A picture of Gruyère cheese so close you can smell it. Photo: ELIOT BLONDET / AFP

Emmentaler

Named after the Bern’s Emmental valley where it is produced, it has a distinctly mild and nutty taste.

This is also the only Swiss cheese with holes, which “range from the size of cherries to the size of nuts and are formed during the maturation process”, according to Switzerland Cheese Marketing board (SCM).

Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Appenzeller

Yes, it comes from the both Appenzells (Inner- and Ausserrhoden) and SCM describes it as “the most flavoursome cheese in Switzerland” (of course, other cheese-producing regions may disagree).

Be it as it may, its tangy flavour comes from the manufacturing process involving the use of herbal brine.

Photo by Pixabay

Tilsiter

If there is such a thing as Swiss cheese with foreign roots, Tilsiter is it.

As SMC describes it, Otto Wartmann returned home to Thurgau in 1893 from a small town in East Prussia called Tilsit.

“He brought a cheese recipe with him. He refined this recipe on his timber yard in the lovely Bissegg in Thurgau. And there he cultivated cheese production, with brand-new quality standards”.

It is hard to know what this cheese tasted and looked like like back then, but today it has semi-firm texture and intense flavour.

Photo: Tilsiter.ch

Raclette

Even though the French claim this cheese (and dish) as their own, the Swiss scoff at this idea, as they scoff at pretty much everything the French say.

This semi-hard, semi-sharp cheese that comes from various regions of Switzerland — including Fribourg and Valais — is eaten melted, poured over boiled potatoes and accompanied by cornichons small pickled onions.

Photo: Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

Tête de Moine

Translated this means monk’s head — a cylindrical cheese from Jura so named because, as legend has it, it was used by the monks as currency back in the 12th century.

This aromatic, slightly tangy cheese is never sliced but “scraped”  into little rosettes with a special cheese curler.

Sbrinz

This extra-hard, extra sharp cheese from central Switzerland that is broken into chunks or grated rather sliced, “takes at least 18 months to mature – and the longer it is given to mature, the more aromatic and flavoursome the taste”, SMC says.

It is often used instead of Parmesan in Swiss cuisine.

Photo by Waldrebell / Pixabay

Vacherin Mont d’Or

This round, super-soft cheese with hard crust comes from the Vallée de Joux area of Vaud.

“The delicately melting, creamy quality is best enjoyed eaten from a spoon at room temperature”, according to SMC. “Gourmets love Vacherin Mont-d’Or AOP and enjoy it as an excellent dessert cheese or heated in the oven and served warm alongside new potatoes or crunchy bread”.

Vallée de Joux. Photo by Jacques Bopp on Unsplash

Alpkäse

While there is no standardised “Alpine cheese” in Switzerland,  mountain dairies produce a variety of regional cheeses like Hobelkäse or Mutschli.

They are made from the milk of cows that graze on high-altitude meadows, eating aromatic alpine herbs.

Photo by Quaritsch Photography on Unsplash

Last but not least: what about the fondue?

Fondue is a dish, rather than a single cheese.

Photo by angela pham on Unsplash

The real Swiss one, Moitié-Moitié (French for half-half),  is made from 50 percent Gruyère and 50 percent Fribourg Vacherin.

It is a good thing to know if this question pops up on the citizenship test.

The Bouebot: How a Swiss fondue robot is causing a stir

Switzerland's national dish is fondue, a simmering pot of heartwarming melted cheese -- that can now be prepared, stirred up and served by a robot, thanks to some hi-tech wizardry.

Published: 24 February 2022 15:44 CET
The Bouebot: How a Swiss fondue robot is causing a stir

A Swiss team has been beavering away on Bouebot, the robotic creation putting a futuristic twist on an Alpine tradition.

Outside in the Rhone glacial valley bisecting Switzerland’s southern Valais region, crisp mountain air blows down from the glistening snowy peaks.

But inside Workshop 4.0’s headquarters in Sierre, below the Crans-Montana ski resort, the air is hot from Bouebot’s whirring servers and thick with the smell of melted cheese.

The robot is set to make its grand debut at the Paris International Agricultural Show, one of the world’s major food production trade fairs, which runs from February 26th to March 6th.

Bouebot is for demonstration purposes only and is far from appearing in kitchenware stores.

The entire project costs 250,000 to 300,000 Swiss francs ($270,000 to $325,000, 235,000 to 285,000 euros), with the robot arm alone costing 80,000 francs.

  ‘Cheese passion’

Workshop 4.0 co-director Nicolas Fontaine, 30, who wears a black baseball cap reading “cheese passion”, said Bouebot had been nearly two years in the making.

“We wanted to do a… project that combined innovation with Swiss tradition, and fondue was the perfect choice,” Fontaine told AFP. “For the Swiss, fondue is emblematic. It’s something very emotional too because it’s part of our identity, our know-how”.

“Fondue is something convivial… it’s a nice opportunity to draw people ito talk about robotics and how it can be used.”

Whether at home, in a restaurant or in an Alpine cabin, sharing a fondue remains the heart of Swiss social life.

Bouebot is named after the bouebos: teenage boys who spent the summer up in the mountain chalets, helping herdsmen while they took care of making cheese.

Grate, stir, eat, repeat

Pivoting on six different axes, Bouebot swings into action.

It glugs the right amount of white wine into the “caquelon” pot, then places it under the cheese grater.

The classic fondue mix is called a half-and-half — an even amount of Vacherin Fribourgeois and Gruyere cheese.

The project’s technical manager Ludovic Aymon, using his control pad, manoeuvres the robot arm down towards each cheese triangle, which is lifted up by creating a vacuum on the top.

After shearing off the rind on a circular blade, it starts swiping the underside down the grater.

Back on the heater, Bouebot does some vigorous figure-of-eight stirring as the cheese melts, then wipes off the spoon and sprinkles in some pepper.

It then picks up a metal spike, pierces a piece of bread, swipes it around the caquelon before placing it in a holder for fondue-lovers to try before the gooey cheese drips down.

Aymon said the biggest challenge was to get a precision mechanical robot to cope with imprecise organic material.

The cheese wedges are not perfectly flat, nor the same height, while Vacherin is much softer than Gruyere.

However, there is no chance of the traditional duo being changed for more robot-friendly cheeses — not if the creators want to stay alive, jokes Aymon.

Rise of the robots

When seeing Bouebot at work, some onlookers are thrilled by the future possibilities for such technology, while others worry about machines encroaching into the human sphere.

“The effect I find the most interesting is fear… that fear of being replaced by something more powerful,” Aymon told AFP.

“Robotics should not be to the detriment of human beings. It should help humans. It could help someone cook in the future. It shows that it could be done, for people who can’t do it themselves.”

With each run-through, Aymon spots tiny modifications to make, requiring yet more slabs from the cheese-stuffed fridge.

“I can’t just work with a 3D simulation, like I could with lots of industrial processes. I have to do real tests,” the 35-year-old said.

And with every fondue made, the end result must be eaten quickly. “I think I’ll never be sick of fondue, but there are times when I just can’t stand the smell of cheese in here any longer,” Aymon said.

