SWISS CHEESE
Ten varieties of cheese you should be able to identify if you live in Switzerland
Admit it: you moved to Switzerland for the cheese, right? And even if you didn’t, you have probably tasted many of them by now. But can you identify which cheese is which?
Published: 25 February 2022 14:38 CET
Switzerland has 450 varieties of cheese, some of which are pictured here. Photo by Azzedine Rouichi on Unsplash
The Bouebot: How a Swiss fondue robot is causing a stir
Switzerland's national dish is fondue, a simmering pot of heartwarming melted cheese -- that can now be prepared, stirred up and served by a robot, thanks to some hi-tech wizardry.
Published: 24 February 2022 15:44 CET
