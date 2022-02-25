Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 25 February 2022 08:06 CET
Updated: 25 February 2022 09:39 CET
Tourist officials hope Russians will continue to visit Switzerland. Photo: Flughafen Zurich AG

Switzerland criticised for not sanctioning Russia

So far, Swiss reaction  has been limited to condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the government refraining from imposing any sanctions.

Now parliament members are urging authorities to take a more proactive approach.

“The Federal Council must take a clear position. Any other attitude would mean that Switzerland tolerates open war in the heart of Europe”, said MP  Fabian Molina.

Another deputy, Jürg Grossen, is also calling for Swiss participation in EU sanctions. “I expect the Federal Council to show solidarity with its European partners and to participate in EU sanctions”, he said .

All the political parties echo this call, except one. The right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) urges Switzerland to practice restraint, remain neutral and “not copy EU sanctions”, said party president Marco Chiesa.

READ MORE: UPDATE: How Switzerland could be impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Will war between Russia and Ukraine impact Swiss tourism?

The country’s tourism body, Switzerland Tourism, is concerned that the armed conflict between the two Eastern European countries could  have repercussions on Swiss tourism.

Not only are tourism officials predicting fewer visitors from Russia, but they also fear that insecurity it creates will keep overseas tourists from coming to Europe altogether. considering such travel unsafe.

However, according to the tourism board’s  director Martin Nydegger, Switzerland’s tourism sector has weathered geopolitical crises before, proving to be resilient to such events.

SWISS unveils its first aircraft with Premium Economy Class

For the first time, Switzerland’s national airline will include this travel class on some of its planes — more comfortable than Economy but not as expansive as Business or First Class.

Seats with a bit more legroom and slightly deeper backrest recline are good news for those who are tired of being squashed in tight seats.

The first aircraft featuring Premium Economy will be deployed on SWISS’s Zurich to Miami route from the beginning of March.

Then they will be installed in all 12 of its Boeing 777-300ERs. After Miami, the next SWISS destinations to be served with Premium Economy-equipped aircraft will be San Francisco from mid-April and São Paulo from the end of April. Premium Economy will be available on all of SWISS’s Boeing 777-300ER routes from the end of May onwards.

Swiss immigration rate stable in 2021

Immigration remained virtually stable last year in Switzerland compared to 2020. Total immigration increased by 3.3 percent, according to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

At the end of 2021, 1.45 million EU/EFTA citizens and 738,204 third-country nationals resided in Switzerland. Italians formed the largest foreign population with 331,379 permanent residents. They were followed by the Germans (313,702 people), the Portuguese (258,943 people), and the French (151,551 people).

As for naturalisation, 36,917 foreigners acquired Swiss nationality in 2021, including 7,947 Germans, 4,207 Italians, and 3,152 French.

READ: EXPLAINED: Why so few third-generation Swiss are actually ‘Swiss’?
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 24 February 2022 07:10 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Patients no longer routinely tested when admitted to hospitals

During the pandemic, everyone admitted to a Swiss hospital had to be screened for Covid.

However, health experts no longer recommend that everyone to be hospitalised be tested upon admission; this procedure should only be administered to people  at risk, according to Swissnoso, the national competence centre for infection prevention.

“With the number of people who are currently being infected, it is hardly possible to prevent coronavirus infections in the hospitals”, said Swissnoso President Andreas Widmer.

He added that patients at risk will continue to be tested for infection, “which can be much more dangerous for immuno-compromised people”.

Switzerland moving toward individual taxation of married couples

In one of the biggest tax reforms in the country, Bern is moving toward correcting an unconstitutional unequal treatment of married couples

Currently, in the field of direct federal taxation, many spouses pay higher taxes than cohabitants in the same economic situation, because married couples are taxed as an economic community, while cohabitants are taxed separately. This phenomenon, known as the “criminalisation of marriage”, primarily affects couples in which both spouses work.

The Federal Council wants to switch to individual taxation, where income and wealth of each spouse will are taxed separately. The amount would be determined by a person’s income, not the overall income of a married couple). 

READ MORE: Does marriage make financial sense in Switzerland?

Very few Swiss travellers offset their carbon footprint

Only 4 percent of air travel in Switzerland is subject to climate compensation via a supplement on the ticket price, but passengers are not willing to offset their greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study from Bern.

When people in Switzerland purchase plane tickets online, they have an option of adding a few francs to compensate for emissions they generate while flying.

However, study results show “that it is quite insufficient to rely on voluntary measures to try to achieve climate protection objectives”, said Sebastian Berger, co-author of this study carried out at the Institute of Sociology of the University of Bern

These results, deemed “not really surprising”, show that “investments in climate protection are only put into action if we can be sure that everyone participates”, Berger pointed out.

And speaking of the environment: “Oxo” plastics will be banned in Switzerland from April 1st

These non-compostable plastics, which disintegrate too fast to be recyclable and are therefore hazardous for the  environment, will be outlawed in Switzerland from April 1st.

By adapting this ordinance, the Swiss government is aligning itself with a similar regulation already in force in the European Union.

READ MORE: Trash talk: What are the rules for garbage disposal in Switzerland?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

