UKRAINE

Why hasn’t Switzerland imposed sanctions on Russia?

While the European Union, the US and the UK has imposed sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine on Thursday, why has the Swiss government so far resisted this move?

Published: 25 February 2022 13:49 CET
President Ignazio Cassis said Switzerland will not impose its own sanctions on Russia. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Although the European Union has approved a far-reaching economic and financial round of sanctions on Russia, Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU or NATO but maintains close ties with both, abstained from taking similar measures.

While the Federal Council announced that it condemns “in the strongest way” the entry of Russian troops into Ukraine and urges Russia “to withdraw them immediately”, Swiss president Ignazio Cassis said Switzerland will refrain from imposing its own sanctions.

“The Federal Council decided not to adopt the European Union’s sanctions against Russia, but to take all necessary measures to ensure that Switzerland would not be misused to circumvent the sanctions.”

“Switzerland may adopt compulsory measures to enforce sanctions adopted by the United Nations, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, or Switzerland’s main trading partners in order to ensure compliance with international law, in particular respect for human rights”, it added.

The Federal Council is already evaluating the possibility of preventing Swiss banks from accepting new funds from Russia (see below).

But why is Switzerland not imposing its own sanctions on Russia?

While some critics have said Switzerland is hiding behind its neutrality, there are other reasons, according to Livia Lieu, an official at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

She said that Switzerland exercises the role of “protective power “in certain international conflicts — for example, it represents Russian interests in Georgia, and vice versa.

For that reason, Switzerland’s delicate role as intermediary would be in peril if the country were to act against Russia.

“Unacceptable hesitation”

Meanwhile, the government’s position is inciting criticism from members of the parliament.

“The Federal Council must take a clear position. Any other attitude would mean that Switzerland tolerates open war in the heart of Europe”, said MP  Fabian Molina.

Another deputy, Jon Pult, is also critical of Switzerland’s stance.

“Putin is waging war on Ukraine against the UN charter. There is no neutrality that holds in the face of such violations of international law”, he said on Twitter. “The Federal Council’s hesitation is unacceptable”.

MP Jürg Grossen is also calling for Swiss participation in EU sanctions. “I expect the Federal Council to show solidarity with its European partners and to participate in EU sanctions”, he said.

All the political parties echo this call, except one. The right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) urges Switzerland to practice restraint, remain neutral and “not copy EU sanctions”, said party president Marco Chiesa.

Financial links

Switzerland has been one of the top ten investors in Russia since 2014, according to federal data cited by the RTS public broadcaster.

At the same time, according to estimates from the Swiss embassy in Moscow, Switzerland has for years been the main destination for wealthy Russians to manage their wealth.

In 2020, people residing in Russia transferred 2.5 billion dollars to Switzerland and 1.8 billion for the first two quarters of 2021. This corresponds to a five-year record, as shown by the latest economic report from the embassy.

The analysis underlines that the Swiss financial center is considered attractive for Russians, in particular because of the the political stability and neutrality.

Switzerland also plays an important role for Russia in the commodity trade. According to the report, about 80 percent of Russian commodity trade passes through Swiss financial services centers.

This explains why the largest Russian companies in the energy and raw materials sector, as well as renowned credit institutions, have a subsidiary in Switzerland.

UKRAINE

‘I fear my family will be killed’: Ukrainians across Europe react to Russia’s invasion

As the news travelled around the world on Thursday that Russia had invaded Ukraine, many Ukrainians in Europe have told The Local of their fears for their family and country, as well as their frustration at not being able to help.

Published: 24 February 2022 18:21 CET
In the early hours of Thursday morning Russia invaded Ukraine after weeks of high tension with western leaders and years of military action in the east of the country.

As the announcements filtered through news outlets, Ukrainians living in countries across Europe woke up to a reality they had long been dreading.

In a survey of The Local’s Ukrainian readers, the most common feeling expressed was the utter shock that their country had been invaded, followed by deep and real fears that they may never see their friends and family again.

Others spoke about the impact on their identity as a Ukrainian, the frustration of not being able to help and fears of not being able to go back home.

‘It makes me feel unsafe and worried’

“I have nowhere to go back to,” said Karina Karnaukh, 32 year-old Senior Business Development Manager living in Stockholm but originally from Dnipro. “I’ll most likely lose my job and thus will have to ask for refugee status in EU.

“This is a tragedy happening in the middle of Europe.

“I fear for the lives of my parents and my little sisters. What can happen? No one knows.” 

Dmytro, a 35-year-old Software Engineer living in Copenhagen but originally from the city of Kharkiv, said: “I have family members and friends living in Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities. They have been okay so far, but I am worried about their well-being. I am in a safe and privileged position compared to them, but I can do very little to help.”

Another Copenhagen-based Ukrainian resident named Andrii, originally from Transcarpathia in Western Ukraine said: “My parents are there, my brother is in Kyiv, my friends and other family members are there. I feel continuous stress and helplessness. I won’t be able to go back if Russia occupies beloved Ukraine.”

A 37-year-old Software Engineer in Berlin expressed fears for their family, including a disabled father, and said: “I need to figure out how I can help them to flee the country.”

Another anonymous respondent said: “I just hope my sister and mother can join me in Sweden”.

Irena, 24, who works as a kindergarten teacher in Aarhus, Denmark, but is originally from the Odessa region said she “cannot stop crying” and added her biggest fear is that her family will be killed.

Viktoria, an IT Consultant in Munich, Germany, said: “It makes me feel unsafe and worried because a lot of my friends and relatives live in Kyiv. I feel like I have gone back in time and now it is June 1941. It is a horrible and surreal feeling.”

The mention of June 1941 refers to the day when Germany attacked Ukraine as World War II raged. Later that year, the country was divided between two German administrative units.

Viktoria, from Kyiv added: “My fear is if the US and the EU don’t help and block the Russian aggression, the EU will also become an unstable place where there is no democracy but only military power rules the world.” 

The Ukrainian diaspora in Europe

According to Reuters, there are 260,000 Ukrainians living in the Czech Republic, and tens of thousands in both Slovakia, Poland and Hungary. It is estimated there are around 40,000 Ukrainian nationals in France whilst Germany and Spain are home to over 100,000 Ukrainian nationals. Italy numbers over 240,000. Sweden (estimated 12,800), Austria (12,600) Switzerland (6,500) Denmark (8,000) and Norway (7,200) are also home to thousands of Ukrainians.

Andre, 37, a Software Engineer who lives in Mannheim, Germany, but is originally from the Ukrainian city of Cherkasy said: “The impact is mostly psychological. We don’t have any close relatives in Ukraine, but we planned to go home as usual near Easter. I need to work, but it’s extremely complicated now since I keep scrolling the news feed.”

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Italy could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Most readers told The Local they are receiving support from friends and colleagues in their country of residence. However, many expressed dismay at the level of support on an international level and from regional authorities.

When asked about his biggest fear, an investment analyst from Zurich who asked not to be named, said: “Ukraine will be bombed and cultural heritage will be destroyed. People will be killed. I worry for my immediate family living there now.”

Julia, 32, a Quality Assurance Engineer in Stockholm, said her biggest fear is: “Occupation of Ukraine with other countries only sending their thoughts and prayers or just raising their concerns.”

Julia also expressed her disbelief that her country was at war with Russia and added that her employer has offered her additional days off from work.

Olha, a 38-year-old IT specialist in Stockholm, said about the war: “It will impact the lives of all European people, not only Ukrainians.”

