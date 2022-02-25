For members
UKRAINE
Why hasn’t Switzerland imposed sanctions on Russia?
While the European Union, the US and the UK has imposed sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine on Thursday, why has the Swiss government so far resisted this move?
Published: 25 February 2022 13:49 CET
President Ignazio Cassis said Switzerland will not impose its own sanctions on Russia. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
UKRAINE
‘I fear my family will be killed’: Ukrainians across Europe react to Russia’s invasion
As the news travelled around the world on Thursday that Russia had invaded Ukraine, many Ukrainians in Europe have told The Local of their fears for their family and country, as well as their frustration at not being able to help.
Published: 24 February 2022 18:21 CET
