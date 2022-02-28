Read news from:
How Europe reacted to Switzerland’s historic sanctions announcement

Notoriously neutral Switzerland decided on Monday to impose sanctions on Russia. European leaders lauded the decision, saying would help weed out the corruption and dark money.

Published: 28 February 2022 18:25 CET
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Traditionally neutral Switzerland will adopt all the sanctions already imposed by the EU on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including against President Vladimir Putin, Bern said Monday.

“This is a big step for Switzerland,” Swiss President Ignazio Cassis told a press conference, after the Alpine nation had for days hesitated over whether to join the international move to sanction Moscow over the attack on its neighbour.

As the European Union last week slapped Russia with biting sanctions after it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bern only said it would ensure that those penalties could not be circumvented via Switzerland.

But following a government meeting Monday, Switzerland announced it was now fully onboard with the sanctions.

“Switzerland will implement the sanctions in coordination with the EU,” the government, known as the Federal Council, said in a statement, adding that these were “primarily goods and financial sanctions”. But they also included the freezing of the assets of persons and companies.

In particular, the government said Switzerland would with “immediate effect” impose the sanctions already imposed by the EU on Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

‘Very good news’

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell hailed Monday’s decision, saying it was “very good news” that Switzerland would “fight against corruption and the dark money… of the oligarchs who support Putin and who are being targeted by sanctions.”

“Without the participation of Switzerland, our measures would have been not as effective as needed,” he told reporters.

Russia may only rank 23rd on Switzerland’s list of trading partners, but the Alpine country’s banks are often favoured by Russia’s ultra-rich.

According to statistics from the Bank for International Settlements, Swiss banks had in the third quarter last year some $23 billion in Russian holdings, mostly from deposits.

The majority of Russia’s oil business passes through Switzerland, while its cereals and metals are also traded in Geneva.

Before shifting its approach, Bern said it had carefully considered “Switzerland’s neutrality and peace policy considerations”, but that “Russia’s unprecedented military attack on a sovereign European country was the deciding factor”.

Bern stressed though that it remained willing to “actively contribute to a solution to the conflict through its good offices”.

Switzerland to impose sanctions on Russia

Switzerland has departed with a decades-old policy of non-intervention in deciding to unequivocally adopt all EU sanctions on Russia.

Published: 28 February 2022 15:27 CET
The announcement was made at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

In making the announcement, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said Switzerland would adhere to all of the EU’s Russia sanctions, including freezing Russian assets and those targeting President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Cassis told the media “this is a major measure by Switzerland… (which) “is being taken with conviction, in a thoughtful and unequivocal manner”. 

Prior to the announcement, critics had lambasted Switzerland for “hiding behind its neutrality” in refusing to go along with the international community’s measures. 

In a statement, Switzerland said Russia’s “unprecedented military attack” had forced its hand. 

“Russia’s unprecedented military attack on a sovereign European country was the deciding factor in the Federal Council’s decision to change its previous stance on sanctions. The defence of peace and security and respect for international law are values that Switzerland, as a democratic country, shares with its European neighbours and supports.”

While saying Switzerland was not abandoning its commitment to neutrality, Cassis said “playing into the hands of an aggressor is not neutral.”

“States that uphold human rights should be able to rely on Switzerland,” Cassis said. 

“Switzerland stands by Ukraine and its people.”

Swiss airspace has also been closed to Russian flights, other than those with diplomatic and humanitarian purposes. 

A ban on imports or exports to Crimea imposed in 2014 has been extended to the rebel-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. 

While Russian citizens are not banned from Switzerland under the measures, five oligarchs with close ties to Putin have been barred from entering the country. 

Cassis denied the EU had put pressure on Switzerland and said the decision not to impose sanctions immediately after the invasion was not a mistake. 

“No one was prepared for the current war. You are in an extraordinary situation in which you have had to make extraordinary decisions.

“Switzerland stands by western values.”

On Saturday, as many as 20,000 demonstrators marched in Switzerland in solidarity with Ukraine, with many loudly calling on Bern to impose sanctions.

