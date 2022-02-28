How Switzerland reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Please note: Switzerland on Monday afternoon announced it would join the EU in imposing sanctions on Russia. Here’s what you need to know.

The Federal Council has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

Additionally, Russian individuals and entities on a European Union blacklist will not be able to use Swiss banks to circumvent European sanctions against Russia, Switzerland’s Financial Supervisory Authority (Finma) said on Friday.

As of 6 pm on Friday evening, financial intermediaries in Switzerland were prohibited from entering into new business relationships with the individuals and companies on the sanctions list, and must immediately report existing business relationships, Finma said in a statement.

“Further steps to strengthen these measures are currently being prepared”.

Earlier, the Swiss government added to its watchlist 363 new Russian individuals and four companies that the EU had put on its sanctions list.

READ MORE: Switzerland stops new banking business with Russians on EU sanctions list

However, while the European Union, the US and the UK have imposed sanctions on Russia, the Swiss government so far resisted this move, despite pressure from MPs to do so.

Will Switzerland take in Ukrainian refugees?

The number of refugees to enter Europe from Ukraine could reach around four million, the EU announced at a news conference in Brussels.

Some have already poured into neighbouring Poland, with others expected to end up in other European countries.

Switzerland has also pledged to take in Ukrainian refugees.

While the country does not lie in immediate geographic proximity to Ukraine, “we will not let the Ukrainians down”, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, said on Friday.

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said the country could take in up to 2,000 Ukrainian refugees, “depending on the evolution of the conflict”.

“Switzerland has the will to show solidarity. An emergency plan is available in the event of major migratory movements”, according to SEM.

READ MORE: EU warns bloc nations to brace for millions of Ukraine refugees

Pro-Ukrainian demonstrations

Aside from the official measures, Switzerland’s population has also rallied behind Ukraine.

About 20,000 people gathered in Bern on Saturday to express their solidarity with Ukraine and condemn Russia.

While this was, to date, the largest pro-Ukraine demonstration in Switzerland, other rallies also took place over the weekend. Several hundred protested in front of the United Nations in Geneva, with more expected in Bellinzona (TI), Basel and Lucerne.

Private initiatives

As reported by Swiss media, four individuals embarked on a 1,700-km drive from canton Fribourg to the Ukrainian border in order to fetch the mother of one of the local Ukrainian residents.

Before leaving, the Swiss “delegation” had filled its car with clothing and food to be donated to a refugee centre which has been set up on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Money donations

Discussions on various Swiss forums, including on one managed by The Local, are focusing on how to help people in Ukraine.

Most have suggested donating money through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) or other credible aid organisations in Switzerland.

On Monday, February 28th, The Local set up a fund for media in Ukraine, understanding the threats they currently face.

The Local is convinced that this solidarity with Ukraine is not just right but crucial, and thanks to the support of our members we are happy to be able to make a €20,000 donation to the fundraiser.

More information about The Local’s fundraising efforts is available at the following link.

READ MORE: How you can help Ukrainian media

Here’s how you can donate to help civilian population in Ukraine:

ICRC

Swiss Solidarity

SOS Children’s Villages