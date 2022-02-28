Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

How Switzerland reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Swiss government has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and messages of support — both symbolic and concrete — are pouring in from all parts of the country.

Published: 28 February 2022 15:17 CET
How Switzerland reacted to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Refugees gather on the Ukrainian-Polish border. Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP

Please note: Switzerland on Monday afternoon announced it would join the EU in imposing sanctions on Russia. Here’s what you need to know

The Federal Council has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

Additionally, Russian individuals and entities on a European Union blacklist will not be able to use Swiss banks to circumvent European sanctions against Russia, Switzerland’s Financial Supervisory Authority (Finma) said on Friday.

As of 6 pm on Friday evening, financial intermediaries in Switzerland were prohibited from entering into new business relationships with the individuals and companies on the sanctions list, and must immediately report existing business relationships, Finma said in a statement.

“Further steps to strengthen these measures are currently being prepared”.

Earlier, the Swiss government added to its watchlist 363 new Russian individuals and four companies that the EU had put on its sanctions list.

READ MORE: Switzerland stops new banking business with Russians on EU sanctions list

However, while the European Union, the US and the UK have imposed sanctions on Russia, the Swiss government so far resisted this move, despite pressure from MPs to do so.

Will Switzerland take in Ukrainian refugees?

The number of refugees to enter Europe from Ukraine could reach around four million, the EU announced at a news conference in Brussels.

Some have already poured into neighbouring Poland, with others expected to end up in other European countries.

Switzerland has also pledged to take in Ukrainian refugees. 

While the country does not lie in immediate geographic proximity to Ukraine, “we will not let the Ukrainians down”, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, said on Friday. 

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said the country could take in up to 2,000 Ukrainian refugees, “depending on the evolution of the conflict”.

“Switzerland has the will to show solidarity. An emergency plan is available in the event of major migratory movements”, according to SEM.

READ MORE: EU warns bloc nations to brace for millions of Ukraine refugees

Pro-Ukrainian demonstrations

Aside from the official measures, Switzerland’s population has also rallied behind Ukraine.

About 20,000 people gathered in Bern on Saturday to express their solidarity with Ukraine and condemn Russia.

While this was, to date, the largest pro-Ukraine demonstration in Switzerland, other rallies also took place over the weekend. Several hundred  protested in front of the United Nations in Geneva, with more expected in Bellinzona (TI), Basel and Lucerne.

Private initiatives

As reported by Swiss media, four individuals embarked on a 1,700-km drive from canton Fribourg to the Ukrainian border in order to fetch the mother of one of the local Ukrainian residents.

Before leaving, the Swiss “delegation” had filled its car with clothing and food to be donated to a refugee centre which has been set up on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Money donations

Discussions on various Swiss forums, including on one managed by The Local, are focusing on how to help people in Ukraine.

Most have suggested donating money through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) or other credible aid organisations in Switzerland.

On Monday, February 28th, The Local set up a fund for media in Ukraine, understanding the threats they currently face. 

The Local is convinced that this solidarity with Ukraine is not just right but crucial, and thanks to the support of our members we are happy to be able to make a €20,000 donation to the fundraiser.

More information about The Local’s fundraising efforts is available at the following link. 

READ MORE: How you can help Ukrainian media 

Here’s how you can donate to help civilian population in Ukraine:

ICRC

Swiss Solidarity

SOS Children’s Villages

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Switzerland to impose sanctions on Russia

Switzerland has departed with a decades-old policy of non-intervention in deciding to unequivocally adopt all EU sanctions on Russia.

Published: 28 February 2022 15:27 CET
Switzerland to impose sanctions on Russia

The announcement was made at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

In making the announcement, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said Switzerland would adhere to all of the EU’s Russia sanctions, including freezing Russian assets and those targeting President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Cassis told the media “this is a major measure by Switzerland… (which) “is being taken with conviction, in a thoughtful and unequivocal manner”. 

Prior to the announcement, critics had lambasted Switzerland for “hiding behind its neutrality” in refusing to go along with the international community’s measures. 

UPDATE: How Switzerland could be impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine

In a statement, Switzerland said Russia’s “unprecedented military attack” had forced its hand. 

“Russia’s unprecedented military attack on a sovereign European country was the deciding factor in the Federal Council’s decision to change its previous stance on sanctions. The defence of peace and security and respect for international law are values that Switzerland, as a democratic country, shares with its European neighbours and supports.”

While saying Switzerland was not abandoning its commitment to neutrality, Cassis said “playing into the hands of an aggressor is not neutral.”

“States that uphold human rights should be able to rely on Switzerland,” Cassis said. 

“Switzerland stands by Ukraine and its people.”

Swiss airspace has also been closed to Russian flights, other than those with diplomatic and humanitarian purposes. 

A ban on imports or exports to Crimea imposed in 2014 has been extended to the rebel-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. 

Geneva: Will Switzerland host a ‘peace’ meeting between Russia and Ukraine?

While Russian citizens are not banned from Switzerland under the measures, five oligarchs with close ties to Putin have been barred from entering the country. 

Cassis denied the EU had put pressure on Switzerland and said the decision not to impose sanctions immediately after the invasion was not a mistake. 

“No one was prepared for the current war. You are in an extraordinary situation in which you have had to make extraordinary decisions.

“Switzerland stands by western values.”

On Saturday, as many as 20,000 demonstrators marched in Switzerland in solidarity with Ukraine, with many loudly calling on Bern to impose sanctions.

EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland always neutral?

SHOW COMMENTS