Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 28 February 2022 07:52 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Gasoline prices are set to increase due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Photo by Erik Mclean from Pexels

Russia – Ukraine: Peace conference could take place in Geneva

As reported by Swiss media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis to hold a peace conference in Geneva in order to bring about a ceasefire with Russia.

The meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, scheduled in Geneva for today and Tuesday, in which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due to participate, would be an opportunity for peace talks.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) did not confirm press reports about the peace meeting, but both Cassis and Zelensky tweeted they spoke with each other over the weekend.

Narrow majority of Swiss support sanctions against Russia

While the European Union, the US and the UK has imposed sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine on Thursday, the Swiss government has so far resisted this move.

However, a poll carried out by Link Research Institute indicates that 52 percent of Swiss nationals are in favour of Switzerland sanctioning Moscow for the invasion. Only a quarter of respondents oppose it on the grounds that such a stance would not be in line  with Switzerland’s neutrality, while another quarter are undecided on this question.

The fact that the Federal Council is acts with restraint in this crisis is nevertheless welcomed by 45 percent of those polled.

READ MORE:  Why hasn’t Switzerland imposed sanctions on Russia?

Ukraine conflict likely to increase the price of petrol in Switzerland

A direct consequence of the Russian invasion for Switzerland: the price of fuel at the pump is likely to explode, with unleaded 95 gasoline expected to exceed 2 francs per litre.

That’s because the price of oil has not stopped climbing and will continue to do so as more sanctions against Russia are put in place. “A further rise in the crude price is likely if the situation continues to worsen,” according to Daniel Hofer, president of Avenergy (formerly Petroleum Union).

If payment traffic is interrupted, there is also a risk of gas deliveries from Russia stopping, and oil will automatically become more expensive.

 “We are going to have petrol prices above 2 francs and they will probably stay at this level for some time yet”, Hoffer said..

READ MORE: UPDATE: How Switzerland could be impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Spring session of the Swiss parliament begins today

Both houses of the Federal Assembly— the National Council and the Council of States— will convene in Bern’s Federal Palace for the spring session.

Among the issues to be debated by the two chambers are improvements to the greenhouse emissions  (CO2) law and the federal legislation concerinng biking trails.

This will be the first time in two years the MPs will participate in the March session under ‘normal’ circumstances — in March 2020 spring sessions were interrupted due to Covid-related confinement, and the following year deputies met in the chambers under strict health measures, which included distance, masks, and plexiglass dividers.

The spring session will last until March 18th.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 25 February 2022 08:06 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Switzerland criticised for not sanctioning Russia

So far, Swiss reaction  has been limited to condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the government refraining from imposing any sanctions.

Now parliament members are urging authorities to take a more proactive approach.

“The Federal Council must take a clear position. Any other attitude would mean that Switzerland tolerates open war in the heart of Europe”, said MP  Fabian Molina.

Another deputy, Jürg Grossen, is also calling for Swiss participation in EU sanctions. “I expect the Federal Council to show solidarity with its European partners and to participate in EU sanctions”, he said .

All the political parties echo this call, except one. The right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) urges Switzerland to practice restraint, remain neutral and “not copy EU sanctions”, said party president Marco Chiesa.

READ MORE: UPDATE: How Switzerland could be impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Will war between Russia and Ukraine impact Swiss tourism?

The country’s tourism body, Switzerland Tourism, is concerned that the armed conflict between the two Eastern European countries could  have repercussions on Swiss tourism.

Not only are tourism officials predicting fewer visitors from Russia, but they also fear that insecurity it creates will keep overseas tourists from coming to Europe altogether. considering such travel unsafe.

However, according to the tourism board’s  director Martin Nydegger, Switzerland’s tourism sector has weathered geopolitical crises before, proving to be resilient to such events.

SWISS unveils its first aircraft with Premium Economy Class

For the first time, Switzerland’s national airline will include this travel class on some of its planes — more comfortable than Economy but not as expansive as Business or First Class.

Seats with a bit more legroom and slightly deeper backrest recline are good news for those who are tired of being squashed in tight seats.

The first aircraft featuring Premium Economy will be deployed on SWISS’s Zurich to Miami route from the beginning of March.

Then they will be installed in all 12 of its Boeing 777-300ERs. After Miami, the next SWISS destinations to be served with Premium Economy-equipped aircraft will be San Francisco from mid-April and São Paulo from the end of April. Premium Economy will be available on all of SWISS’s Boeing 777-300ER routes from the end of May onwards.

Swiss immigration rate stable in 2021

Immigration remained virtually stable last year in Switzerland compared to 2020. Total immigration increased by 3.3 percent, according to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

At the end of 2021, 1.45 million EU/EFTA citizens and 738,204 third-country nationals resided in Switzerland. Italians formed the largest foreign population with 331,379 permanent residents. They were followed by the Germans (313,702 people), the Portuguese (258,943 people), and the French (151,551 people).

As for naturalisation, 36,917 foreigners acquired Swiss nationality in 2021, including 7,947 Germans, 4,207 Italians, and 3,152 French.

READ: EXPLAINED: Why so few third-generation Swiss are actually ‘Swiss’?
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS