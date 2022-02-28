Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

Ukraine invasion: How reliant is Switzerland on Russia for energy?

Russia’s invasion of Switzerland is set to have widespread repercussions throughout Europe and the world. What will it mean for energy supplies in Switzerland?

Published: 28 February 2022 11:33 CET
Warm steam rises from a chimney on a house in the Swiss canton of St Gallen. Photo by Nadine Marfurt on Unsplash
Photo by Nadine Marfurt on Unsplash

On Monday, February 28th, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued, with the Russian military laying siege to several of Ukraine’s largest cities. 

From a Swiss perspective, one of the major impacts is likely to be on energy prices.

Like many European countries, Switzerland imports Russian natural gas and oil for energy production, while the indirect impact of warfare on global markets is also likely to be felt in Switzerland. 

What does the conflict mean for oil prices? 

Russia is a major producer of oil and gas, much of which is consumed here, although the direct impact of the conflict is unlikely to be significant for Switzerland, at least in the short term. 

While the impact of direct imports may be minimal, the pinch however may be felt as part of a broader global spike in oil prices. 

Around a quarter of Switzerland’s petroleum needs come from the Swiss refinery in Cressier. Russia supplies relatively little crude oil for this plant, with the majority coming from the United States, Nigeria and Libya. 

The remainder of Switzerland’s petrol imports, around 75 percent, is already refined, with the majority of that coming from France and Germany.

Swiss news outlet Watson reports that it is difficult to determine exactly how much of the refined petrol originally comes from Russia, although approximately 25 percent of the European Union’s crude imports are of Russian origin. 

Daniel Hofer, president of Avenergy (formerly Petroleum Union), said motorists may pay more than CHF2 per litre at the pump as a result of a global climb in oil prices. 

“A further rise in the crude price is likely if the situation continues to worsen,” according to Daniel Hofer, president of Avenergy (formerly Petroleum Union).

If payment traffic is interrupted, there is also a risk of gas deliveries from Russia stopping, and oil will automatically become more expensive.

 “We are going to have petrol prices above 2 francs and they will probably stay at this level for some time yet”, Hoffer said.

What about gas?

While the reliance on Russian oil is comparatively minimal, Switzerland has a heavier reliance on Russian gas. 

Natural gas provides around an eighth of Switzerland’s total energy supply.

Problematically, Switzerland does not have any capacity to store gas in order to prevent insecurity of supply. This is despite a federally mandated store of a variety of other things, including foodstuffs and medication. 

Switzerland buys most of its gas through various European distribution centres, although an estimated 47 percent of this is of Russian origin. 

Although this appears to be a potential vulnerability, experts are not convinced the conflict will see Russia turn off the tap. 

Grünwald is convinced that “Russia will continue to honour its delivery contracts”, regardless of how the conflict plays out.

As a last resort, Switzerland would be able to buy petrol from other countries, especially the United States, while Switzerland could also increase its import of Norwegian and EU natural gas, which is currently at 24 percent and 19 percent respectively. 

Swiss companies working in both Russia and Ukraine also don’t expect any major consequences on their operations.

Among them is Stadler Rail: the Thurgau train manufacturer signed several “memorandums of understanding” with Ukrainian partners in 2021 regarding the development of the railways in that country.

The current crisis “could possibly lead to delays in the development of the market”, said said Gerda Königstorfer, group communications director.

The Zurich industrial group Sulzer, for its part, considers that its exposure to Russia and Ukraine is “minimal”. Russia accounted for only 3 percent of orders in 2021, and Ukraine for none.

“The impact for Sulzer in the event of sanctions is negligible.”

Other companies that could be somewhat affected include Zug-based Nord Stream. This international consortium counts the Russian group Gazprom among its shareholders. It is responsible for the construction of two pipelines.

What happens in the instance of a shortage? 

While Switzerland may not store gas to any large degree, security of energy supply is maintained through the storage of extra-light heating oil. 

In the event of a crisis, plants are able to switch from gas to heating oil combustion. 

These are known as ‘dual-fuel systems’.

It is however difficult to determine how much strategic reserve Switzerland currently has as the reserves are kept by the private sector, rather than governments. 

The industry is required to keep emergency supply that will last 4.5 months

The Federal Office for National Economic Supply (BWL) told Switzerland’s Aargauer Zeitung newspaper that energy companies were already planning for a possible breakdown in supply. 

“The operators have already become active,” the BWL said.

“Operators of dual-fuel systems check their business continuity management and the filling level of their heating oil storage. This helps companies with dual-fuel systems to be able to switch from natural gas to heating oil in an emergency.”

UKRAINE

Will Switzerland host a ‘peace’ meeting between Russia and Ukraine?

The two countries might meet for talks in Geneva soon. This wouldn’t be the first or last time that quarrelling parties try to work out their problems in Switzerland’s most international city.

Published: 28 February 2022 11:38 CET
Will Switzerland host a ‘peace’ meeting between Russia and Ukraine?

As reported by Swiss media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis to organise a peace conference in Geneva in order to bring about a ceasefire with Russia.

The meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council, scheduled in the city for Monday and Tuesday, in which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due to participate, would be an opportunity for peace talks.

Switzerland, Russia or Ukraine have not confirmed yet that such a meeting will take place, but Zelenskuy’s request sheds new light on Geneva’s pivotal role in international diplomacy.  

In fact, due to its long humanitarian tradition and strategic location in a neutral country — as well as a convenient presence of numerous UN agencies — Geneva has hosted a number of important international summits since the end of World War II (see below).  

“Switzerland is a globally renowned and sought-after partner as a mediator in peace negotiations and in supporting mediation and peace processes”, according to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

“Mediation is part of Switzerland’s good offices and one of the country’s foreign policy priorities”, the FDFA added.

How do nations settle their disputes in Geneva?

According to the FDFA, “with the agreement of the parties in conflict, Switzerland creates a space for negotiations – it does not take sides or influence the agenda. It helps the parties to identify the root causes, formulate their concerns and work out solutions”.

Switzerland may be requested to act as a mediator by conflicting parties themselves — as is the case with Zelensky reportedly asking the Swiss president to set up such a meeting — or may offer its mediation services. It acts as a mediator itself or offers support to negotiating parties”.

For instance, “Switzerland is increasingly deploying experts in international organisations such as the UN and Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), to mediate in conflicts”.

United Nations headquarters in Geneva. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

What top-level meetings has Geneva hosted in the past?

Here’s an overview of several of many conferences that have taken place in the city since the end of the war:

April-July 1954: Geneva Conference on Korea and Indochina

Representatives from France, the US, the USSR, the People’s Republic of China, as well as  emissaries from the Viet Minh, met at the Villa Le Bocage just across the street from the UN Geneva headquarters.  

After long negotiations they agreed on the provisional partition of Vietnam, and the creation of three new states: North Vietnam, led by the Viet Minh, Laos and Cambodia.

The agreement became known, appropriately enough, as The Geneva Accords.

November 19th-20th 1985: Geneva summit

“Cameras from all around the world were there to capture a historic, seven-second-long handshake between US President Ronald Reagan and USSR leader Mikhaïl Gorbachev in front of the Villa Fleur d’Eau, in the Geneva suburb of Versoix, according to Geneva Solutions publication.

The first meeting between the two superpowers sought to slow down the nuclear arms race. But even though it did not end the weapons race, summit served to renew the dialogue between the two blocs, “initiating a détente in US-USSR relations which would last until the end of the Cold War”.

Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev during a two-day summit between the superpowers in Geneva. Photo by AFP

November 24th, 2013: Iranian nuclear negotiations

Iran, the US, France, the UK, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union met in Geneva’s City Hall to continue peace talks that had already started in 2006.

During the 2013 conference, preliminary consensus was reached, stipulating that the Iranian nuclear agreement would remain solely civilian and will not be used for weapons.

This meeting laid the foundation for the signing of a joint plan of action on  July 14th, 2015. However, “despite these advances, in 2018 former US President Donald Trump withdrew from these agreements”.

June 16th, 2021: Biden-Putin summit

In the first top-level US-Russia meeting in Geneva since the Reagan-Gorbachev summit, the two leaders met on a sunny day in Villa La Grange, a luxurious mansion overlooking Lake Geneva.

US President Joe Biden Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a summit at Villa La Grange. Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP

Talks were held amid beefed-up security: around a thousand troops have also been deployed, while the Swiss air force policed the sealed-off skies for up to 50 kilometres around the city.

For other historic meetings in Geneva, see here.

