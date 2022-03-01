Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 1 March 2022 08:38 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swiss volunteers are getting ready to deliver blankets and other essential supplies to refugee centres, like this one. Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP

MPs debate the rearmament of Switzerland

After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, a number of Swiss politicians and security experts are concerned about the country’s safety and readiness to defend itself.

“Switzerland has woken up from the dream of eternal peace,” said Dominik Knill, president of the Swiss Society of Officers. For security expert Niklas Mashur, Russia’s  invasion will influence the debate on increasing defense preparedness and armament budgets.

Among the MPs, some are already calling for more military spending.

“The current situation in Eastern Europe shows that the increase in budget is absolutely necessary”, said Werner Salzmann, chairman of the  parliamentary Security Policy Commission.

Another MP, Thomas Hurter, is also pushing not only for a higher budget, but more soldiers as well.

“The army is there to protect and defend the population against possible external attacks. This principle has been too neglected in recent years”, he said.

Fewer visas for Russian citizens 

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter spoke in favour of tightening conditions for visa eligibility for Russian citizens, favouring a more restrictive approach.

She said the Secretariat for Migration (SEM) is already in the process of investigating this issue and establishing how many visas had been granted to date to Russian natonals currently in Switzerland.

Swiss cantons come to Ukraine’s aid

Residents of several cantons are preparing to send essential goods for Ukrainians seeking refuge at the Polish border.

“Our goal is to be on site with relief supplies as quickly as possible,” said Jörg Köhler, head of the Office for Military and Civil Defense of the canton of St. Gallen who will be shipping blankets, mattresses and other material to the border.

In the Basel region, volunteers are loading three vehicles with relief supplies.“People are dying practically on our doorstep. We have to help”, they explained.

In Bern too volunteers are gathering necessities in an effort coordinated together with the Ukrainian embassy. “We expect to be at the border in 15 to 20 hours and hand over the goods to local helpers who will ensure onward transport to Ukraine.”

Medical material, baby food, hygiene articles and diapers are currently in demand. But power banks and flashlights are also needed because of the many power outages.

READ MORE: How Switzerland reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Sunrise and SBB also step in to help Ukrainians

Two Swiss companies have also decided to do their part for Ukrainian citizens.

Telecommunications company Sunrise UPC announced it is waiving the costs of calls to and from Ukraine on its network, while Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) are offering free long-distance train journeys to Ukrainian refugees.

Both offers are effective immediately and will remain valid until further notice.

SBB will allow people who have fled Ukraine to travel from the border to a certain destination in Switzerland or to cross the country by train. This move is in line with the decision of the Federal Council and in agreement with the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), the company said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 28 February 2022 07:52 CET
Updated: 28 February 2022 13:52 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Russia – Ukraine: Peace conference could take place in Geneva

As reported by Swiss media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis to hold a peace conference in Geneva in order to bring about a ceasefire with Russia.

The meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, scheduled in Geneva for today and Tuesday, in which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due to participate, would be an opportunity for peace talks.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) did not confirm press reports about the peace meeting, but both Cassis and Zelensky tweeted they spoke with each other over the weekend.

Narrow majority of Swiss support sanctions against Russia

While the European Union, the US and the UK has imposed sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine on Thursday, the Swiss government has so far resisted this move.

However, a poll carried out by Link Research Institute indicates that 52 percent of Swiss nationals are in favour of Switzerland sanctioning Moscow for the invasion.

Only a quarter of respondents oppose it on the grounds that such a stance would not be in line  with Switzerland’s neutrality, while another quarter are undecided on this question.

The fact that the Federal Council is acts with restraint in this crisis is nevertheless welcomed by 45 percent of those polled.

READ MORE:  Why hasn’t Switzerland imposed sanctions on Russia?

Ukraine conflict likely to increase the price of petrol in Switzerland

A direct consequence of the Russian invasion for Switzerland: the price of fuel at the pump is likely to explode, with unleaded 95 gasoline expected to exceed 2 francs per litre.

That’s because the price of oil has not stopped climbing and will continue to do so as more sanctions against Russia are put in place. “A further rise in the crude price is likely if the situation continues to worsen,” according to Daniel Hofer, president of Avenergy (formerly Petroleum Union).

If payment traffic is interrupted, there is also a risk of gas deliveries from Russia stopping, and oil will automatically become more expensive.

 “We are going to have petrol prices above 2 francs and they will probably stay at this level for some time yet”, Hofer said.

READ MORE: UPDATE: How Switzerland could be impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Spring session of the Swiss parliament begins today

Both houses of the Federal Assembly — the National Council and the Council of States — will convene in Bern’s Federal Palace for the spring session.

Among the issues to be debated by the two chambers are improvements to the greenhouse emissions  (CO2) law and the federal legislation concerning biking trails.

This will be the first time in two years the MPs will participate in the March session under ‘normal’ circumstances — in March 2020 spring sessions were interrupted due to Covid-related confinement, and the following year deputies met in the chambers under strict health measures, which included distance, masks, and plexiglass dividers.

The spring session will last until March 18th.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS