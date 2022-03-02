For members
How the Swiss job market rebounded from the Covid pandemic
The pandemic wreaked havoc on economies and employments of many countries, but Swiss labour market bounced back quite well. Why is this so, and in which region is the recovery strongest?
Published: 2 March 2022 15:05 CET
Zurich: Swiss champion in terms of jobs growth. Photo: Pixabay
What can my Swiss employer still demand now Covid rules have been scrapped?
On February 17th, Switzerland woke up to the nearly-forgotten reality without Covid certificates and (almost) no masks. This is what your boss can and cannot require you to do now.
Published: 17 February 2022 15:58 CET
