How the Swiss job market rebounded from the Covid pandemic

The pandemic wreaked havoc on economies and employments of many countries, but Swiss labour market bounced back quite well. Why is this so, and in which region is the recovery strongest?

Published: 2 March 2022 15:05 CET
Zurich: Swiss champion in terms of jobs growth. Photo: Pixabay

Even though the health crisis plunged Switzerland’s economic activity into a slump, the country economy proved to be more resilient than other countries’, according to research carried out after the first wave in August 2020.

There are several reasons for this phenomenon. Firstly, Swiss economy was already sturdier than many others before Covid struck, so was in a better position to withstand the crisis.

Additionally, the government-run insurance scheme paid out most wages to people on shortened work hours, in addition to loans and grants issued to struggling companies.

But Switzerland was also one of the very few countries that have been able to attract international companies to its shores even in the midst of the pandemic, which translated into more jobs for the local workforce.

Experts believe this is due to the country’s strengths, including political, economic and financial conditions.

“Even in a time of crisis, Switzerland scored thanks to its stability, predictability and security”, said Patrik Wermelinger, member of the executive board of Switzerland Global Enterprise (SGE), which promotes the country abroad on behalf of the federal government and the cantons.

There are other reasons as well that had prompted foreign companies to come to Switzerland during the pandemic.

“Protection of legal rights, freedom, and personal responsibility are stronger in Switzerland than in many other countries, even in times of pandemic”, said SGE’s co-president Walter Schönholzer.

Also, “the Swiss economy was able, more than many other countries, to work remotely. With the exception of the hospitality and construction sectors, the other branches of the economy have functioned at least 60 percent”, according to Arturo Bris, director of the Competitiveness Centre at International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne.

And yet another reason why many people kept their jobs during the pandemic is that Switzerland continued, though at a lesser scale, to export its goods.

“Switzerland is a country that functions well in normal times, but it excels in times of difficulty”, Bris added.

That has been  the overall situation, but which Swiss regions are doing better than others in terms of employment, and why?

Even though Zurich, along with other large Swiss cities like Geneva, Basel, Bern and Lausanne, have been hit hard by the pandemic from the employment perspective, Zurich’s labour market is now growing faster than in other urban centres.

One of the reasons for this upward trend is that young, well-educated foreigners are coming back.

In the first nine months of 2021, the city’s population grew significantly. In September alone, it recorded 2,200 additional residents.

This is mainly due to people with a B residence permit, according to Klemens Rosin, methodologist at Zurich’s Statistics Office.

During the crisis, far fewer of them left the city. “This group is made up of well-educated, younger and mobile foreigners who have made a significant contribution to Zurich’s growth”, Rosin said.

Zurich’s employment market is expect to grow even further.

That’s because in the coming years, many Zurich  workers will retire — an estimated  210,000 by year 2050 — creating more job opportunities for younger employees.

In fact, according to a study commissioned by the canton in 2021, if Zurich’s economy is to continue to flourish, it will need around 1.37 million workers by mid-century.

If these vacancies will not be filled, then income, tax revenue and the financing of social security programs will be impacted.

While it is difficult to predict what jobs will be most in demand in 2050 — what new technologies will emerge in the meantime — right now and in medium term, IT workers will be especially needed, experts say, because businesses will continue to to digitalise and automate.

Lower skilled jobs will also be in higher demand, including hospitality, retail and transport. 

With hundreds of thousands of vacancies to fill, people with the permission to work in Switzerland are likely to be flush with offers – particularly skilled workers with recognised qualifications. 

What can my Swiss employer still demand now Covid rules have been scrapped?

On February 17th, Switzerland woke up to the nearly-forgotten reality without Covid certificates and (almost) no masks. This is what your boss can and cannot require you to do now.

Published: 17 February 2022 15:58 CET
The Federal Council has lifted a large part of the health measures, including the Covid certificate requirement. The mask mandate is also scrapped, except for public transport and health establishments.

But be careful in interpreting these decisions: just because they are no longer compulsory doesn’t mean private entities, including private employers, are legally bound to enact them.

What it does mean is that the company you work for can decide, out of concern for the health and safety of employees and customers, to maintain one or more measures on their premises.

That’s because employers in Switzerland have a legal obligation to make the workplace safe for their employees.

A ‘safe workplace’ lends itself to a broad interpretation, ranging from ensuring that potentially hazardous equipment is not defective, to requiring employees to wear a mask to protect their colleagues.

What about the Covid certificate?

Here things are not as clear-cut.

The employer has, in principle, the right to require it, but only in certain circumstances, according to Thomas Geiser, professor of labour law at the University of St. Gallen.

This could be the case if you work with people at risk — either other employees or customers — so basically the same circumstances under which your boss might order you to wear a mask.  

This leads to another question: if an employee refuses to submit the Covid certificate, will they be able to work from home instead?

Legally, “the employer can’t require that any member of the staff works from home”, Geiser told Blick newspaper in an interview.

However, a company can transfer unvaccinated employees to another location, where they are not in contact with other workers or customers. If relocation is not possible, the employer “must give an employee a deadline within which they should get vaccinated”, according to Daniella Lützelschwab, a representative of an employers’ association.

If he or she still refuses, the company can dismiss them, on the grounds that they don’t support the employer in implementing health protection measures in the workplace.

Can vaccination be part of the employment contract?

Immunisation has never been compulsory in Switzerland, even if there have been sporadic discussions about the legal feasibility of a vaccine mandate. However, they never went far and there is very little likelihood of the issue being revived now.

Nevertheless, a private company can require proof of Covid vaccination from its future employees as part of the aforementioned obligation to provide a safe workplace.

What about testing?

According to the Federal Council, “the general recommendation for repetitive testing in companies will no longer apply and its funding will end”.

But if an employee presents symptoms that are consistent with a Covid infection, then the employer has not only the right, but also the obligation, to require testing, which will remain free for symptomatic people.

A company can also set up screening in its facility as part if its duty to provide a safe working environment.

It cannot, however, order asymptomatic employees to get a test that they will have to pay for themselves.

Is there anything else an employer is not allowed to do?

The only thing your boss cannot do (which is unrelated to the pandemic but a general rule) is discriminate against an employee based on gender, origin, religion, or sexual preference — or even ask questions related to these areas.

These links provide more information about the employer-employee rights and obligations:

