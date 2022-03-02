Read news from:
Swiss supermarkets begin boycott of Russian goods

Some of Switzerland’s largest supermarkets have announced a boycott of Russian goods, while the country’s largest supermarket said it would wait for a government ban.

Published: 2 March 2022 17:12 CET
A truck from Switzerland's Coop supermarket drives through the streets. Photo by Ardian Lumi on Unsplash
Swiss supermarkets Coop and Globus have announced they will boycott Russian goods due to the invasion of Ukraine. 

Coop and Globus both announced orders would no longer be placed for products originating or being packed in Russia. 

Migros, Switzerland’s largest supermarket, however said it will continue to stock Russian items and will wait for a government ban before taking further steps. 

A spokesperson from Coop told Switzerland’s 20 Minutes that while only a handful of products were ordered from Russia, including vodka and frozen fish, the ban would come into effect immediately. 

“Due to the current situation, Coop has decided to stop sourcing food from this country of origin (Russia) for the time being. Existing stocks are still being sold to avoid food waste,” the spokesperson said. 

Globus said it had removed all Russian items from its offerings, which include honeycomb, caviar and vodka, the latter of which accounts for 80 percent of the supermarket’s Russian sales. 

Migros, Switzerland’s largest and perhaps best known supermarket, on the other hand decided against joining a boycott. 

“So far, the Federal Council has not imposed a boycott of Russian goods,” a spokesperson told 20 Minutes. 

“Anyone who would like to avoid food from the Russian Federation out of personal conviction can of course do so thanks to the transparent declaration of origin printed on the packaging,” a spokesperson said. 

German discounter Aldi Suisse also said a boycott was not yet being implemented, but would “continue to monitor and analyse the situation and possible effects on our supply chains on an ongoing basis”. 

Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reports that German discounter Lidl does not stock Russian products. 

TRAVEL NEWS

What do Russia flight bans mean for international travel from Switzerland?

Russian airspace is closed to Swiss and European airlines. What does this mean for international travel?

Published: 2 March 2022 15:58 CET
Russia has closed its airspace to Swiss and European airlines until March 31st, as a response to a Swiss and EU ban on Russian flights. 

Swiss airlines announced a suspension of all Russia-bound flights until the end of March after the announcement was made. 

Prior to that, Swiss had flown from Zurich to Moscow five times per week, from Geneva to Moscow twice a week and from Geneva to St Petersburg once per week. 

The ban applies to commercial and private jets and the only exception to the ban is for humanitarian, medical or diplomatic flights. 

While the direct impact of Switzerland closing its airspace to Russian aircraft may be primarily symbolic, the closure of Russia’s sizeable airspace makes a significant impact for those on long-haul flights eastward. 

Flights from Switzerland to China and Japan are particularly impacted by delays, with the duration to be between one and three hours longer. 

“The result is longer flight times between Zurich and Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing,” a spokesperson for the airline told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes. 

In addition to the longer distance, the flights are now more subject to further delays. 

For instance, a longer flight time can mean more weather-related delays, while the closure of Russian airspace looks set to lead to bottlenecks in certain areas, such as above Iran. 

Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes confirmed that airspaces in several countries are organised in an “old-fashioned way”, which means flights need to follow after each other rather than above each other, as takes place in other countries. 

Due to the longer flight distance, the planes will require more fuel, although Swiss said the costs would not be passed on to consumers. 

