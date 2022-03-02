Swiss supermarkets begin boycott of Russian goods

Swiss supermarkets Coop and Globus have announced they will boycott Russian goods due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Coop and Globus both announced orders would no longer be placed for products originating or being packed in Russia.

EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about Switzerland’s supermarkets

Migros, Switzerland’s largest supermarket, however said it will continue to stock Russian items and will wait for a government ban before taking further steps.

A spokesperson from Coop told Switzerland’s 20 Minutes that while only a handful of products were ordered from Russia, including vodka and frozen fish, the ban would come into effect immediately.

“Due to the current situation, Coop has decided to stop sourcing food from this country of origin (Russia) for the time being. Existing stocks are still being sold to avoid food waste,” the spokesperson said.

Globus said it had removed all Russian items from its offerings, which include honeycomb, caviar and vodka, the latter of which accounts for 80 percent of the supermarket’s Russian sales.

Migros, Switzerland’s largest and perhaps best known supermarket, on the other hand decided against joining a boycott.

“So far, the Federal Council has not imposed a boycott of Russian goods,” a spokesperson told 20 Minutes.

“Anyone who would like to avoid food from the Russian Federation out of personal conviction can of course do so thanks to the transparent declaration of origin printed on the packaging,” a spokesperson said.

Cost of living: How to save on groceries in Switzerland

German discounter Aldi Suisse also said a boycott was not yet being implemented, but would “continue to monitor and analyse the situation and possible effects on our supply chains on an ongoing basis”.

Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reports that German discounter Lidl does not stock Russian products.