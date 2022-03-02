Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

What do Russia flight bans mean for international travel from Switzerland?

Russian airspace is closed to Swiss and European airlines. What does this mean for international travel?

Published: 2 March 2022 15:58 CET
Swiss airlines are no longer allowed to cross into Russian airspace. What does this mean for travel? Photo by Fabian Joy on Unsplash
Swiss airlines are no longer allowed to cross into Russian airspace. What does this mean for travel? Photo by Fabian Joy on Unsplash

Russia has closed its airspace to Swiss and European airlines until March 31st, as a response to a Swiss and EU ban on Russian flights. 

Swiss airlines announced a suspension of all Russia-bound flights until the end of March after the announcement was made. 

Prior to that, Swiss had flown from Zurich to Moscow five times per week, from Geneva to Moscow twice a week and from Geneva to St Petersburg once per week. 

The ban applies to commercial and private jets and the only exception to the ban is for humanitarian, medical or diplomatic flights. 

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

While the direct impact of Switzerland closing its airspace to Russian aircraft may be primarily symbolic, the closure of Russia’s sizeable airspace makes a significant impact for those on long-haul flights eastward. 

Flights from Switzerland to China and Japan are particularly impacted by delays, with the duration to be between one and three hours longer. 

“The result is longer flight times between Zurich and Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing,” a spokesperson for the airline told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes. 

In addition to the longer distance, the flights are now more subject to further delays. 

For instance, a longer flight time can mean more weather-related delays, while the closure of Russian airspace looks set to lead to bottlenecks in certain areas, such as above Iran. 

Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes confirmed that airspaces in several countries are organised in an “old-fashioned way”, which means flights need to follow after each other rather than above each other, as takes place in other countries. 

Due to the longer flight distance, the planes will require more fuel, although Swiss said the costs would not be passed on to consumers. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Swiss billionaire mulls buying Chelsea FC amid Russia turmoil

Hansjorg Wyss, one of Switzerland's richest men, said Wednesday he had been offered the chance to buy Chelsea, with the European football champions' Russian owner Roman Abramovich under growing scrutiny.

Published: 2 March 2022 14:43 CET
Swiss billionaire mulls buying Chelsea FC amid Russia turmoil

Wyss, 86, who founded the medical device manufacturing firm Synthes, told the Swiss newspaper Blick that he and three others had been sounded out on Tuesday.

But Wyss wants Abramovich to lower his asking price for the English Premier League side. Abramovich revealed Saturday that he plans to place his ownership of the Blues into the “stewardship and care” of the Chelsea Foundation’s trustees.

Abramovich has not been named on a growing British sanctions list targeting Russian banks, businesses and pro-Kremlin tycoons in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been pressed on why Abramovich has not been cited, given his familiarity with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

READ MORE: Switzerland to impose sanctions on Russia

“Abramovich is among Putin’s closest advisers and friends,” Wyss told Blick.

“Like all the other oligarchs, he is panicked. Abramovich is currently trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. Along with three other people, I received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

“I have to wait four or five days. Abramovich is asking too much right now. Chelsea owes him Ł2 billion ($2.7 billion, 2.4 billion euros). But Chelsea has no money. This means that those who buy Chelsea must compensate Abramovich.

“We do not yet know the exact sale price. I can very well imagine myself joining Chelsea with partners. First I have to look carefully at the conditions. “I certainly wouldn’t do such a thing alone. If I buy Chelsea, it will be with a consortium of six to seven investors.”

Silence at Stamford Bridge 

Contacted in London, Chelsea refused to comment, while a spokeswoman for Abramovich did not immediately respond. Chelsea defeated Brazil’s Palmeiras 2-1 in the Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi last month, meaning the Blues have now won every possible trophy since Abramovich bought the west London side in 2003.

Johnson was asked in Warsaw on Tuesday why Abramovich has not been personally sanctioned by Britain, as several UK lawmakers have demanded.

READ MORE: How Switzerland reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and how you can help

In response, Johnson did not mention the Chelsea owner, but said Britain would be “tightening the economic noose” further around the Russian regime.

In parliament on Tuesday, opposition Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant said Abramovich seemed “terrified of being sanctioned, which is why he’s already going to sell his home”. Wyss praised the West’s “excellent approach” in imposing sanctions on Russian interests.

“The fact that the Russian oligarchs are targeted by the Americans and Europeans is absolutely essential, because they may have an influence on Putin,” he told Blick.

Medical devices fortune 

Forbes magazine’s 2021 annual list of the world’s dollar billionaires put Wyss in 451st place, with a fortune of $6 billion. The Harvard Business School graduate was the chairman and president of Synthes, one of the world’s major manufacturers of instruments and implants to mend bone fractures.

In 2012, Synthes was bought by US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson.

READ MORE: How Europe reacted to Switzerland’s historic sanctions announcement

It now forms part of J&J’s DePuy division, with the acquisition creating one of the world’s largest orthopaedic and neurological businesses. Wyss is also a well-known philanthropist, with his charitable foundation worth over $2 billion.

In 2018, he pledged to donate $1 billion to conservation programmes. Stephen Taylor Heath, head of sports law at Manchester-based lawyers JMW Solicitors, said it was understood that Abramovich controls the corporate entities that own Chelsea rather than the club directly.

“Any would-be buyer would need to undertake due diligence which would establish the ownership structure and any issues with the club. And so a very quick immediate sale would be very difficult in practice,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS