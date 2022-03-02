What do Russia flight bans mean for international travel from Switzerland?

Russia has closed its airspace to Swiss and European airlines until March 31st, as a response to a Swiss and EU ban on Russian flights.

Swiss airlines announced a suspension of all Russia-bound flights until the end of March after the announcement was made.

Prior to that, Swiss had flown from Zurich to Moscow five times per week, from Geneva to Moscow twice a week and from Geneva to St Petersburg once per week.

The ban applies to commercial and private jets and the only exception to the ban is for humanitarian, medical or diplomatic flights.

While the direct impact of Switzerland closing its airspace to Russian aircraft may be primarily symbolic, the closure of Russia’s sizeable airspace makes a significant impact for those on long-haul flights eastward.

Flights from Switzerland to China and Japan are particularly impacted by delays, with the duration to be between one and three hours longer.

“The result is longer flight times between Zurich and Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing,” a spokesperson for the airline told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes.

In addition to the longer distance, the flights are now more subject to further delays.

For instance, a longer flight time can mean more weather-related delays, while the closure of Russian airspace looks set to lead to bottlenecks in certain areas, such as above Iran.

Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes confirmed that airspaces in several countries are organised in an “old-fashioned way”, which means flights need to follow after each other rather than above each other, as takes place in other countries.

Due to the longer flight distance, the planes will require more fuel, although Swiss said the costs would not be passed on to consumers.