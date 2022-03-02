For members
What do Russia flight bans mean for international travel from Switzerland?
Russian airspace is closed to Swiss and European airlines. What does this mean for international travel?
Published: 2 March 2022 15:58 CET
Swiss airlines are no longer allowed to cross into Russian airspace. What does this mean for travel? Photo by Fabian Joy on Unsplash
Swiss billionaire mulls buying Chelsea FC amid Russia turmoil
Hansjorg Wyss, one of Switzerland's richest men, said Wednesday he had been offered the chance to buy Chelsea, with the European football champions' Russian owner Roman Abramovich under growing scrutiny.
Published: 2 March 2022 14:43 CET
