For members
UKRAINE
Reader question: Where is my nearest nuclear shelter in Switzerland?
Although the war between Russia and Ukraine is confined to that region of eastern Europe, many people in Switzerland are wondering where to go for safety in a highly unlikely event that the conflict spreads westward.
Published: 3 March 2022 12:46 CET
Some of the emergency supplies recommended by Swiss government.Photo by Roger Brown on Pexels
For members
UKRAINE
Reader question: Do Russians now have to leave Switzerland?
As part of sanctions that the Federal Council adopted on Monday, Russian citizens can no longer enter Switzerland and those already in the country must leave. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 3 March 2022 12:22 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments