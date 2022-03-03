Read news from:
UKRAINE

Reader question: Where is my nearest nuclear shelter in Switzerland?

Although the war between Russia and Ukraine is confined to that region of eastern Europe, many people in Switzerland are wondering where to go for safety in a highly unlikely event that the conflict spreads westward.

Published: 3 March 2022 12:46 CET
Some of the emergency supplies recommended by Swiss government.Photo by Roger Brown on Pexels

Even though neutral Switzerland hasn’t been attacked by a foreign power since Napoleon’s invasion in 1798, and wasn’t invaded by Germany in WWII, the country had built enough fallout shelters to protect its entire population — just in case.

Some private houses built before the end of the 1980s have their own bunkers, with a reinforced steel door, ventilation system, anti-gas filter, and enough shelves to stock a two-week supply of water, medications, and non-perishable food.

But in the past several decades the trend has been toward communal shelters. This is what you need to know about them.

How many fallout shelters does Switzerland have?

According to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Population (OFPP), Switzerland has 360,000 shelters. Among them, 5,100 are publicly managed by civil protection, the rest being shelters located in private buildings.

How many people can be accommodated there?

They can accommodate 8.6 million people. Switzerland is the only country in the world that could house practically its entire population in its shelters.

How do you find your shelter?

The cantons are responsible for planning and defining who will be allocated where. “This information is communicated only when the situation requires it,” according to Linda Studer, spokesperson for the OFPP.

When should you go to your assigned shelter?

The government will decide this. It maintains a network of around 7,200 stationary and mobile sirens across the country as a public warning system that would be used in case of a national emergency.

If the sirens go off outside of the annual test held on first Wednesday in February, the population may be in danger.

You should immediately listen to the radio, follow instructions and inform your neighbours, who, for any number of reasons including building soundproofing, may not have heard the sirens.

A notification will also be sent via the free Alertswiss app.

The Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) also advises everyone to keep a transistor radio on hand with spare batteries in case of power cuts. Failing that, use a car radio.

Would the facilities be ready for use?

It is above all the shelters located in private buildings that are currently used for other purposes. This is permitted by law, provided the space can be commissioned for emergency use within 12 hours of the government’s order to evacuate.

What should such a shelter have in case of an emergency?

The law requires toilets, a supply of fresh air and enough cots. Added to this are construction requirements such as the thickness of the walls.

However, there are no requirements in terms of reserves for shelters located in private buildings. In this area, homeowners are responsible for stocking emergency supplies.

FONES recommends that shelters be stocked with nine litres per person of drinking water, as well as non-perishable or long-lasting essentials including rice, canned goods, sugar, coffee, and tea, along with medications, flashlights, transistor radio, and enough batteries.

This is a full list (in German) of supplies needed in shelters for emergency situation.

The list in French and Italian can be downloaded from FONES’ website (scroll to the bottom of the page).

UKRAINE

Reader question: Do Russians now have to leave Switzerland?

As part of sanctions that the Federal Council adopted on Monday, Russian citizens can no longer enter Switzerland and those already in the country must leave. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 3 March 2022 12:22 CET
Russian citizens present in Switzerland will have to leave the country when their tourist visa expires. On Monday, the Federal Council suspended a 2009 rule which allowed Russians to obtain short-term visas to visit Switzerland. 

This ruling extends only to Russian tourists and other visitors who need a visa to enter Switzerland; permanent residents with a B or C permit are not included in the sanctions and are thereby permitted to remain in Switzerland. 

Leaving Switzerland, however, is not as simple as it sounds because Russian planes can no longer land on Swiss soil, and vice-versa.

So how are Russians supposed to get home?

“The organisation of the return journey is the responsibility of the persons concerned; Switzerland does not provide any support in this regard”, Roland E. Fluekiger, spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) told The Local.

As the European Union has the same sanctions in place, these tourists cannot simply fly to a EU country and reach Russia from there.

“As far as we know, Russia can also be reached indirectly, for example via Istanbul. A return journey may also be possible by land”, Fluekiger said.

SWISS airlines announced a suspension of all Russia-bound flights until the end of March after the announcement was made. 

Prior to that, Swiss had flown from Zurich to Moscow five times per week, from Geneva to Moscow twice a week and from Geneva to St Petersburg once per week. 

The ban applies to commercial and private jets and the only exception to the ban is for humanitarian, medical or diplomatic flights. 

By contrast, Ukrainian citizens have been able to come to Switzerland without a visa since 2017; the only requirement  was a biometric passport.

From February 28th, however, that rule has been waved and Ukrainians can now enter with any kind of valid passport. Ukrainians are also entitled to free travel within Switzerland on public transport towards their final destination

Banking problems

But not being able to fly home is not the only problem Russian tourists are facing right now: as their credit and debit cards issued by Russian banks no longer work in Switzerland or anywhere in the EU, they may have no access to money, unless they carry lots of cash.

As a result, Russian nationals in Switzerland are “desperately trying to free themselves from the ever-tightening vice of sanctions. They distance themselves as much as possible from their homeland”, according to a report in Tribune de Genève.

“Many wealthy Russians have multiple passports and have now requested to no longer be registered with the bank as Russian residents, but to be registered at another [EU] domicile”, the manager of one wealth management institution told the newspaper.

Banks, however, remain “very cautious”.

“Each of these residency transfers is reviewed by a compliance committee. People whose names are on the sanctions list have no chance of getting their money back. No bank wants to be censured for violating sanctions”, according to the report.

