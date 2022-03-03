For members
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
Switzerland rejects voting rights for foreigners
Foreigners resident in Switzerland will not be allowed to vote, after the State Political Commission of the National Council (SPK-N) rejected a proposal to introduce the measure.
Published: 3 March 2022 16:46 CET
A man casts a ballot in the Swiss city of Zurich. Photo: ANDY MUELLER / EQ IMAGES / AFP
SWISS REFERENDUM
EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland has not banned ‘gay conversion therapy’
Banned in several other countries across the globe, so-called ‘gay conversion therapy’ remains legal in Switzerland.
Published: 16 February 2022 11:20 CET
