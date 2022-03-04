For members
EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Switzerland in NATO?
With the war going on between Russia and Ukraine, NATO has been in the news quite a bit lately. This brings up a question of why Switzerland is not a member of the 30-nation alliance.
Published: 4 March 2022 15:42 CET
NATO tanks in Germany, a member of the alliance. Photo by Gregor Fischer / AFP
Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?
Switzerland’s decision to join the international community in imposing sanctions on Russia surprised many, with some arguing the country was eroding its hard-fought tradition of neutrality. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 2 March 2022 09:49 CET
