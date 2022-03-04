Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 4 March 2022 08:05 CET
Made (only) in Switzerland: The "real" Gruyère cheese. Photo by ELIOT BLONDET / AFP

Two-year anniversary of first Swiss Covid-19 death

Tomorrow, March 5th, will mark two years since the new virus claimed its first Swiss victim: a 74-year-old woman who died at Vaud’s University Hospital in Lausanne (CHUV) after getting infected during a trip to Italy. She was the first of 12,688 people who died from coronavirus in Switzerland since the beginning of the pandemic.

At that time, the Federal Office of Public Health reported that nearly 100 people had tested positive for coronavirus; in all, at least 2.8 million of Switzerland’s residents have contracted the disease.

Confinement and travel restrictions went into effect 11 days later, on March 16th, 2020.

Swiss authorities calm down worried public

The escalating conflict in Ukraine is sparking fears among many Swiss citizens about the war possibly impacting Switzerland.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Population (OFPP) has now put a page online, which will be updated according to the evolution of events, to answer questions from the public.

For the time being, “no particular measures should be taken”, OFPP said.

However, it recommends downloading and installing the Alertswiss application to be informed quickly in the event of danger.

Regarding possible reserves of food and basic necessities, the government said that “irrespective of the Russian military intervention in Ukraine, it is recommended to build up emergency provisions”.

You can find out more in this article:

Reader question: Where is my nearest nuclear shelter in Switzerland?

Two elected officials are fighting for Gruyère cheese

Two Swiss MPs still can’t get over the decision of the American court in January stating that this cheese doesn’t have to be produced in the Gruyères region or, for that matter in Switzerland, to bear the name.

“It’s a real slap in the face”, said one of deputies, Jacques Nicolet.

As a result, he and another MP, André Page, are calling on the Federal Council to find ways to guarantee that the cheese and other trademarked  Swiss products are better protected abroad.

“This situation is not acceptable and a firm reaction from our federal authorities is needed,” Page said.

READ MORE: Why are Swiss angry with Americans about Gruyere cheese?

Can Ukrainians be accommodated privately in Switzerland?

People in Switzerland who want to host Ukrainian refugees may wonder whether they can do so in their homes.

According to the new information from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), Ukrainians with biometric passports can stay in the Schengen area, including in Switzerland, for up to 90 days without a visa and can live in private homes. After that, Ukrainians have to get permission to remain in the country, which could, under the current circumstances, become easier.

Private persons can host Ukrainian nationals in their home provided that the accommodation is free of charge. If the person is being accommodated against payment, their arrival must be reported to the local police, SEM says.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 3 March 2022 08:10 CET
Updated: 3 March 2022 10:51 CET
Coronavirus cases increasing again

Remember Covid, the virus that made news before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grabbed the world’s attention?

After reaching the peak in January, then falling and stabilising for a while — prompting the Federal Council to scrap nearly all health measures — the number of new infections in on the rise again.

From just over 16,000 on Monday, the number jumped to 23,684 yesterday, according to data from the Federal Office of Public Health.

At the same time, the number of Covid-related ICU admissions has also gone up slightly — from 127 on February 28th to 135 on March 1st.

Depending on the further evolution of the epidemiological situation throughout March, the Federal Council will decide whether to lift remaining Covid rules — masks on public transportation and in health establishments, as well isolation obligation for infected individuals — from the end of the month.

Increased demand for iodine tablets in Switzerland

As the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in Ukraine is now under Russian control, sparking fears of a nuclear catastrophe, Swiss pharmacies are registering higher demand for iodine tablets.

This medication is believed to prevent radioactive iodine from accumulating in the thyroid gland and causing thyroid cancer.

However, Zurich pharmacist Leo Grossrubatscher warns against taking the preparations prophylactically.

“If you now swallow two iodine tablets every day, it can lead to dysfunction of the thyroid gland”, he said.

He recommends following the instructions of the authorities. In the event of an incident and heightened risk, the National Emergency Operations Centre would disseminate instructions to the population on how to behave and what medications to take.

Russians in Switzerland try to ditch their passports

As the EU is now banning banks from dealing with Russian clients, and Swiss authorities are following these rules, Russian nationals in Switzerland are “desperately trying to free themselves from the ever-tightening vice of sanctions. They distance themselves as much as possible from their homeland”, according to a report in Tribune de Genève.

“Many wealthy Russians have multiple passports and have now requested to no longer be registered with the bank as Russian residents, but to be registered at another [EU] domicile”, the manager of one wealth management institution told the newspaper.

Banks, however, remain “very cautious”.

“Each of these residency transfers is reviewed by a compliance committee. People whose names are on the sanctions list have no chance of getting their money back. No bank wants to be censured for violating sanctions”, according to the report.

READ MORE: Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

Parliament approves new cross-border commuter agreement with Italy

In future, Switzerland will retain 80 percent of the withholding taxes levied on the income of Italian cross-border commuters. After the Council of States, the National Council also gave the green light for the ratification of a corresponding tax agreement.

This provision applies to persons who work or have worked in the cantons of Ticino, Graubünden or Valais between December 31st, 2018 and the entry into force of the new agreement. These cross-border commuters continue to be subject exclusively to taxation in Switzerland until the end of the tax year 2033.

In return, Switzerland will pay the Italian border municipalities financial compensation amounting to 40 percent of the withholding tax it levies. The governments in Bern and Rome are convinced that the new agreement will significantly improve the regulation that dates back to 1974.

This agreement will apply to some 87,000 people from Italy who are employed in Switzerland.

This link provides more information about taxation of cross-border commuters.

READ MORE: Switzerland: Cross-border workers may be penalised for working from home

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

