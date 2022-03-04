Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Two-year anniversary of first Swiss Covid-19 death

Tomorrow, March 5th, will mark two years since the new virus claimed its first Swiss victim: a 74-year-old woman who died at Vaud’s University Hospital in Lausanne (CHUV) after getting infected during a trip to Italy. She was the first of 12,688 people who died from coronavirus in Switzerland since the beginning of the pandemic.

At that time, the Federal Office of Public Health reported that nearly 100 people had tested positive for coronavirus; in all, at least 2.8 million of Switzerland’s residents have contracted the disease.

Confinement and travel restrictions went into effect 11 days later, on March 16th, 2020.

Swiss authorities calm down worried public

The escalating conflict in Ukraine is sparking fears among many Swiss citizens about the war possibly impacting Switzerland.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Population (OFPP) has now put a page online, which will be updated according to the evolution of events, to answer questions from the public.

For the time being, “no particular measures should be taken”, OFPP said.

However, it recommends downloading and installing the Alertswiss application to be informed quickly in the event of danger.

Regarding possible reserves of food and basic necessities, the government said that “irrespective of the Russian military intervention in Ukraine, it is recommended to build up emergency provisions”.

Two elected officials are fighting for Gruyère cheese

Two Swiss MPs still can’t get over the decision of the American court in January stating that this cheese doesn’t have to be produced in the Gruyères region or, for that matter in Switzerland, to bear the name.

“It’s a real slap in the face”, said one of deputies, Jacques Nicolet.

As a result, he and another MP, André Page, are calling on the Federal Council to find ways to guarantee that the cheese and other trademarked Swiss products are better protected abroad.

“This situation is not acceptable and a firm reaction from our federal authorities is needed,” Page said.

Can Ukrainians be accommodated privately in Switzerland?

People in Switzerland who want to host Ukrainian refugees may wonder whether they can do so in their homes.

According to the new information from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), Ukrainians with biometric passports can stay in the Schengen area, including in Switzerland, for up to 90 days without a visa and can live in private homes. After that, Ukrainians have to get permission to remain in the country, which could, under the current circumstances, become easier.

Private persons can host Ukrainian nationals in their home provided that the accommodation is free of charge. If the person is being accommodated against payment, their arrival must be reported to the local police, SEM says.

