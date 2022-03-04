Read news from:
Who is Hansjörg Wyss, the Swiss billionaire in line to buy Chelsea FC?

According to media reports, Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss is set to buy Chelsea FC, with the club put up for sale as a likely consequence of sanctions on Russia. But who is he - and is the sale likely to happen?

Published: 4 March 2022 09:52 CET
Chelsea's home ground at Stamford Bridge. By Vespa125125CFC at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,
The Ukraine conflict and Russian sanctions have forced Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s hand, with the Russian billionaire announcing he is set to sell the club he has owned for two decades. 

The motivation for the deal has been intensely debated, with some arguing Abramovich is looking to protect his best-known asset from Russian sanctions, the identity of a prospective buyer has emerged: Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss. 

Wyss told the media on Tuesday he’d been sounded out about a potential purchase, telling Swiss tabloid Blick “like all the other oligarchs, he is panicked. Abramovich is currently trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly.”

Who is Hansjörg Wyss and how did he make his billions? 

Wyss, 86, was born in Bern in 1935 and later moved to Zurich where he studied at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. 

He came from relatively modest beginnings, with his father a calculator salesman and his mother a writer. His sister, Hedi Wyss, is also a writer. 

Wyss later relocated to the United States, where he has lived since the 1960s. 

German magazine Welt notes he spent much of his life “as a phantom”, rarely giving interviews and living incognito on a large property in the US state of Wyoming. 

Like many billionaires Wyss has several sources of income, although his main money spinner was the medical device company Synthes. 

Wyss founded Synthes in the 1970s and oversaw its growth, before selling it for approximately CHF20 billion to pharmaceutical company Johnson and Johnson in 2012. 

How much money does Wyss have and can he afford Chelsea?

Despite his significant income, Wyss’ net worth is estimated at ‘only’ CHF5.3 billion as at 2022. 

Wyss has donated hundreds of millions of francs over the years to a variety of causes, including climate and conservation initiatives, while he also makes significant contributions to universities like Harvard and Cambridge. 

Forbes magazine described Wyss as “one of the most philanthropic people in the world”. 

While that might sound like an awful lot of money, it is unlikely Wyss can afford Chelsea on his own. 

While Abramovich bought Chelsea for roughly CHF180 million in 2003, the club has been valued as high as CHF4.9 billion. 

Given the amount of money necessary to keep a club running – Abramovic is believed to have invested CHF1.8 billion into the club over the years – it is clear that Wyss would be unable to purchase the club on his own. 

Wyss has admitted as much, with the Bernese telling Blick he has asked Abramovich to lower the asking price. 

“We do not yet know the exact sale price. I can very well imagine myself joining Chelsea with partners. First I have to look carefully at the conditions. 

“I certainly wouldn’t do such a thing alone. If I buy Chelsea, it will be with a consortium of six to seven investors.”

While the exact identity of the others remains unclear at this point, Blick reports Todd Boehly, owner of baseball side the LA Dodgers is likely to be one member of the ownership consortium. 

UKRAINE

Reader question: Where is my nearest nuclear shelter in Switzerland?

Although the war between Russia and Ukraine is confined to that region of eastern Europe, many people in Switzerland are wondering where to go for safety in a highly unlikely event that the conflict spreads westward.

Published: 3 March 2022 12:46 CET
Reader question: Where is my nearest nuclear shelter in Switzerland?

Even though neutral Switzerland hasn’t been attacked by a foreign power since Napoleon’s invasion in 1798, and wasn’t invaded by Germany in WWII, the country had built enough fallout shelters to protect its entire population — just in case.

Some private houses built before the end of the 1980s have their own bunkers, with a reinforced steel door, ventilation system, anti-gas filter, and enough shelves to stock a two-week supply of water, medications, and non-perishable food.

READ MORE: What are Switzerland’s nuclear bunkers and does each home need one?

But in the past several decades the trend has been toward communal shelters. This is what you need to know about them.

How many fallout shelters does Switzerland have?

According to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Population (OFPP), Switzerland has 360,000 shelters. Among them, 5,100 are publicly managed by civil protection, the rest being shelters located in private buildings.

How many people can be accommodated there?

They can accommodate 8.6 million people. Switzerland is the only country in the world that could house practically its entire population in its shelters.

How do you find your shelter?

The cantons are responsible for planning and defining who will be allocated where. “This information is communicated only when the situation requires it,” according to Linda Studer, spokesperson for the OFPP.

When should you go to your assigned shelter?

The government will decide this. It maintains a network of around 7,200 stationary and mobile sirens across the country as a public warning system that would be used in case of a national emergency.

If the sirens go off outside of the annual test held on first Wednesday in February, the population may be in danger.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s annual siren test: What you need to know

You should immediately listen to the radio, follow instructions and inform your neighbours, who, for any number of reasons including building soundproofing, may not have heard the sirens.

A notification will also be sent via the free Alertswiss app.

The Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) also advises everyone to keep a transistor radio on hand with spare batteries in case of power cuts. Failing that, use a car radio.

Would the facilities be ready for use?

It is above all the shelters located in private buildings that are currently used for other purposes. This is permitted by law, provided the space can be commissioned for emergency use within 12 hours of the government’s order to evacuate.

What should such a shelter have in case of an emergency?

The law requires toilets, a supply of fresh air and enough cots. Added to this are construction requirements such as the thickness of the walls.

However, there are no requirements in terms of reserves for shelters located in private buildings. In this area, homeowners are responsible for stocking emergency supplies.

FONES recommends that shelters be stocked with nine litres per person of drinking water, as well as non-perishable or long-lasting essentials including rice, canned goods, sugar, coffee, and tea, along with medications, flashlights, transistor radio, and enough batteries.

This is a full list (in German) of supplies needed in shelters for emergency situation.

The list in French and Italian can be downloaded from FONES’ website (scroll to the bottom of the page).

