SPORT
Who is Hansjörg Wyss, the Swiss billionaire in line to buy Chelsea FC?
According to media reports, Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss is set to buy Chelsea FC, with the club put up for sale as a likely consequence of sanctions on Russia. But who is he - and is the sale likely to happen?
Published: 4 March 2022 09:52 CET
Chelsea's home ground at Stamford Bridge. By Vespa125125CFC at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,
UKRAINE
Reader question: Where is my nearest nuclear shelter in Switzerland?
Although the war between Russia and Ukraine is confined to that region of eastern Europe, many people in Switzerland are wondering where to go for safety in a highly unlikely event that the conflict spreads westward.
Published: 3 March 2022 12:46 CET
