FOOD & DRINK

You are not Swiss until you try these seven weird foods

Switzerland is not exactly known for innovative cuisine but for hearty and, some say, uninspiring food. But can some of the country’s dishes be qualified as ‘weird’?

Published: 4 March 2022 12:38 CET
You are not Swiss until you try these seven weird foods
What's that on your plate? Weird vs conventional food, what's your choice? Photo by Helena Lopes from Pexels

Unlike its neighbours France and Italy, Switzerland’s culinary tradition is relatively plain.

After all, how many foreigners would actually say “I am going to Switzerland for the food”?

Still, don’t rule out some surprises on the culinary front. Whether you consider these dishes as ‘weird’ or just very unappetising depends mostly on how adventurous you are and how solid your stomach is.

So let’s begin.

The Berner Zungenwurst (Bernese tongue sausage)

Some of the wackiest foods have a regional flavour — literally and figuratively.

One of them is a traditional “tongue sausage” from Bern.

A cookbook from 1835 states that two or three pig tongues should be used as ingredients, along with meat and blood from pork and beef. What’s not to like?

These days, however, the tongue has been phased out, but the name remains. Contemporary cookbooks call for Zungenwurst to be made from pork and beef meat, along with crackling and spices. 

In 2019, Zugenwurst achieves EU protected status, which prevents imitators from reproducing the sausage, unless they do so under a different name.

If you can get over its appearance, you might actually enjoy it.

Photo: Photo: Tamorlan, CC BY-SA 2.5/.

Saucisse de choux

West of Bern, in Vaud, another sausage reigns: the so-called “cabbage sausage”.

No tongue or blood here; this traditional smoked sausage is made from white cabbage, pork and bacon, and eaten boiled with potatoes and leeks — another typical Vaud dish called “papet”.

According to legend, the origin of this sausage dates back to the year 879, when the family of the Emperor of Germany stayed in the Vaud town of Orbe for several weeks.

As the meat ran out, locals mixed cabbage with the sausage meat to fill the stuffing. The smoking stage appeared in the Middle Ages, when it was realised that by smoking the meat, it could be kept longer.

Cenovis

Unless you grew up eating Marmite in the UK or Vegemite in Australia, it may take you a whIle to develop your taste buds to accept, and actually like, Cenovis —  the dark brown paste made from yeast extract.

This very salty paste is spread on a slice of buttered bread.

How did this idea originate in the first place?

According to the company website, “it was in the mind of a visionary brewer from the Rheinfelden region in the canton of Basel-Country that the idea of using the precious yeasts from the production of beer germinated”.

Spiny thistle

If you think this plant is unfit for human consumption, Genevans will disagree with you.

That’s because cardon épineux genevois is not only a local specialty, but it is also  the first vegetable to be included in the official Swiss registry of origin.

It can be eaten, for example, as a gratin — grilled with (Swiss) cheese on top — to accompany meat or fish.

First consumed around Europe in the 16th century where it was widely cultivated, these days canton of Geneva is the only place that still produces thorned thistle.

Genevans make a dish out of this plant. Photo by Pixabay

Rivella

That Switzerland has its own beverage is not in itself unusual (and certainly not weird) — after all, it does have plenty of cheese and chocolate of its own.

What is slightly odd, however, is that this carbonated drink is made from milk whey.

Perhaps it is because Swiss cows produce too much milk and this surplus had to be used somehow — we don’t know. What we do know is that in 1950 two men, Roberth Barth and the biologist Hans Süsli, got together in Zurich and used a recipe initially conceived to produce a whey beer to create a soft drink that tastes a bit like a mixture of ginger ale and bubble tea.

As is the case with Cenovis, you probably have to train your taste buds (or trick them) to like it.

Chestnut paste tarts

To the untrained eye, these little tarts, called vemicelles, look like worms piled on top.

In fact, in Latin “vermiculi” actually means “worms”. But if you can get past the appearance and the name, these pastries are actually quite delicious.

And making them from scratch (rather than buying them ready made) is almost an art form: traditional recipe calls for about half a kilo of chestnuts.

An incision has to be made in each chestnut before boiling. Then, chestnuts should be shelled, simmered with milk and sugar before being pressed through a special machine to create the long “worms” of chestnut paste.

Photo by Robert Patti on Unsplash

Last but not least…cholera!

OK, what is actually weird about this dish is not its content  but the truly off-putting name.

There is a reason for that: this dish was invented during the cholera outbreak in the 1830s when people were scared to leave their homes and made a pie with whatever leftovers they had on hand: potatoes, onion, apples, bacon, leek and cheese.

As far as we know, this is the only food still in existence that was created out of necessity during a health crisis. To this day, there is no dish called Covid (although all of you budding chefs out there may see that as a challenge). 

What are Switzerland’s nuclear bunkers and does each home need one?

One of the obvious 'Swiss paradoxes’ is that a neutral country which hasn’t been attacked since Napoleon’s invasion in 1798 has built enough fallout shelters to protect the entire population. Here's why.

Published: 24 January 2022 12:49 CET
Updated: 3 March 2022 10:41 CET
A thick, reinforced steel door leads to Switzerland’s largest communal shelter. Photo by Unterirdisch Ueberleben
A thick, reinforced steel door leads to Switzerland’s largest communal shelter. Photo by Unterirdisch Ueberleben

If you live or have ever lived in a house in Switzerland built between the 1960s and late 1980s, you are likely familiar with nuclear bunkers located in the basement.

These shelters have a reinforced steel door, ventilation system, anti-gas filter, and enough shelves to stock a two-week supply of water, medications, and non-perishable food.

But why?

Put it down to Swiss pragmatism and a penchant for meticulous planning: the Swiss don’t like to leave anything to chance and prepare for all kinds of scenarios, whether plausible or not.

The same kind of disaster preparedness which required, until fairly recently, that all Swiss serving in the military keep guns and ammunition in their homes so they would be ready to fight the enemy at a moment’s notice, also mandated that each dwelling had a well-equipped bunker in case the Russians attacked.

Coffee, opiates and nuclear fuel: What are Switzerland’s ‘strategic stockpiles’?

Today, such an act against Switzerland seems highly unlikely, but 50 years ago, at the height of the Cold War, the government saw this as a possible scenario — so much so, that it passed a legislation in 1963 requiring nuclear shelters in all residential buildings. 

They were to be used “during an armed conflict, especially one involving weapons of mass destruction”, according to the Federal Office of Civil Protection (FOCP), which added that these bunkers “provide a basic form of protection against a wide range of direct and indirect arms impact”. 

Have these shelters ever been used?

Yes and no.

As Switzerland has not been invaded by Russians, or anyone else for that matter, the shelters never had to be used for their intended  purpose.

In 2005, Pierre Kohler, who was an MP at the time, submitted an initiative to abolish the law that made the construction of nuclear bunkers mandatory in private homes because, he argued, they were “relics of other times” and no longer necessary.

But the Federal Council rejected this proposal, saying these constructions were still useful outside of a war context, since they could also be used as hideouts during chemical accidents, natural disasters, or a terrorist attack using nuclear weapons.

From 2012, however, only residential buildings with more than 38 apartments are required to have fallout shelters in their basements.

The Local wrote about this change at that time:

So the answer to the question of whether these bunkers have ever been used in a national emergency, is no.

They have, however, served other purposes over the years: to make sure this extra space doesn’t go to waste, many Swiss households used it as a storage space for wines, ski equipment, and other objects.

Do you actually need a bunker in your home?

These structures are no longer compulsory in single-family houses, though the law stipulates that each resident “should be guaranteed a shelter in the vicinity of her/his place of residence”.

Today, Switzerland has 360,000 communal shelters able to accommodate the entire population in case of need.

The largest such bunker— not only in Switzerland but also reportedly in the world — is Unterirdisch Ueberleben located in Lucerne. Built on top of two motorway tunnels in the Sonnenberg mountain, it can provide shelter for 20,000 people.

Sonnenberg bunker was built in and over two motorway tunnels. Photo: Unterirdisch Ueberleben

The reason for maintaining the shelters is that “there are still a great number of ballistic missiles, with or without weapons of mass destruction, to be found worldwide”, FOCT said.

Everyone is Switzerland should know where their nearest shelter is located. You can find this out at your commune of residence.

More information about shelters is here.

A second life for military bunkers

While civilian shelters started to be built in Switzerland in the 1960s “just in case”, military ones were constructed in response to a real danger.

When the Nazis started invading countries east and west of Switzerland in 1939, the Swiss military dug over 20,000 bunkers in the Alps. They allowed soldiers to stay hidden — along with their weapons, ammunition, and other supplies — and defend the country in case of an attack.

The attack never came and the bunkers were decommissioned at the end of the Cold War, standing empty until the 1990s when the military started to sell them to private companies.

Eventually, these demobilised fortresses, some dug deep into mountain walls, morphed into such civilian venues as  a “bank” to securely store digital data, a hotel, banquet halls and seminar centres, and, in at least one case, a giant storage room for cheese.

This shows that, in one way or another, the Swiss still have a bunker mentality.

