For members
FOOD & DRINK
You are not Swiss until you try these seven weird foods
Switzerland is not exactly known for innovative cuisine but for hearty and, some say, uninspiring food. But can some of the country’s dishes be qualified as ‘weird’?
Published: 4 March 2022 12:38 CET
What's that on your plate? Weird vs conventional food, what's your choice? Photo by Helena Lopes from Pexels
For members
SWISS TRADITIONS
What are Switzerland’s nuclear bunkers and does each home need one?
One of the obvious 'Swiss paradoxes’ is that a neutral country which hasn’t been attacked since Napoleon’s invasion in 1798 has built enough fallout shelters to protect the entire population. Here's why.
Published: 24 January 2022 12:49 CET
Updated: 3 March 2022 10:41 CET
Updated: 3 March 2022 10:41 CET
A thick, reinforced steel door leads to Switzerland’s largest communal shelter. Photo by Unterirdisch Ueberleben
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments