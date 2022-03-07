Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BASEL

IN PICTURES: Tens of thousands of Swiss celebrate Basel Carnival’s return

Revellers in fancy costumes lit up the freezing streets of Basel in the early hours of Monday as Switzerland's biggest carnival returned for the first time since 2019.

Published: 7 March 2022 13:05 CET
Tens of thousands returned to the Basel Carnival after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP
Tens of thousands returned to the Basel Carnival after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

The three-day event, which is one of the best-known carnivals in Europe, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But tens of thousands of people were out in the streets of Switzerland’s third-biggest city before dawn to see the “Morgenstreich” lantern-lit procession get things back with a bang.

At 4:00am the city lights were turned off and the drum majors yelled “Morgestraich, vorwarts marsch!”, giving the forward march order to set off, in the local Basel dialect of German.

Tens of thousands returned to the Basel Carnival after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Tens of thousands returned to the Basel Carnival after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

The streets were transformed into a river of painted lanterns, colourful masks and creative costumes flowing through the northern city to the sound of pipes and drums.

The world’s biggest Protestant carnival, which features on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list, starts at 4:00am on the first Monday after Ash Wednesday, and lasts for 72 hours.

The annual event is dubbed “the three most beautiful days” in the city, which borders Germany and France and straddles the River Rhine.

READ MORE: Basel’s amazing Fasnacht: How to survive Switzerland’s biggest carnival

The reasons why the carnival takes place a week later in Basel than in other cities in Switzerland and Germany have been lost over the centuries.

It is not known how far the Basel carnival dates back.

Tens of thousands returned to the Basel Carnival after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

A devastating earthquake in 1356 destroyed the city’s archives, and the earliest document referring to the carnival dates from 1376.

There were fewer large lanterns this year than would normally be seen, as the green light for the 2022 carnival came late, meaning that not all the parading groups had time to get ready.

Some presented the lanterns they had prepared for the cancelled 2020 edition.

Tens of thousands returned to the Basel Carnival after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Though Switzerland has lifted almost all of its Covid-19 restrictions, the virus has not gone away. The carnival’s traditional big parades on Monday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon have nonetheless been cancelled this year.

2020 marked the first time in around a century that the carnival had been called off — the last time was due to the Spanish flu pandemic.

Tens of thousands returned to the Basel Carnival after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

COVID-19

‘Not bad news’: Why Swiss experts are optimistic about rising Covid cases

Two weeks after Switzerland lifted almost all restrictions, the number of infections is climbing back up again. Why is this happening and what does it mean?

Published: 4 March 2022 16:52 CET
'Not bad news': Why Swiss experts are optimistic about rising Covid cases

After reaching the peak in January, then falling and stabilising for a while — prompting the Federal Council to scrap nearly all health measures from February 17th —  the number of new infections in on the rise again.

From just over 16,000 cases in the third week of February, the number jumped to more than 18,000 seven days ago, and to 25,131 additional cases on Friday — an increase of over 31 percent in one week, according to data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Image: FOPH

While this increase may be disappointing for all those who are hoping the Federal Council will lift remaining Covid rules — masks on public transportation and in health establishments, as well isolation obligation for infected individuals — from the end of the month, this epidemiological evolution was predictable.

In the very least, “it is not a surprise”, Didier Pittet, head of the infection prevention service at Geneva’s University Hospitals (HUG), said in an interview with RTS public broadcaster on Friday.

That’s because “we know that Omicron is extremely contagious”, he said, noting that this variant now accounts for 99.7 percent of all Covid cases in Switzerland.

“The impact of contamination is currently commonplace. We relaxed the measures, we expected that there would be transmission”.

While the virus “is problematic for unvaccinated people,” the fact that number of infections is climbing “is not necessarily bad news because these contaminations contribute to building our immunity”, Pittet pointed out.

While those who have not had their vaccines may have a more severe course of the disease, others “will have small colds and headaches. It’s not too serious. We probably have to go through this stage so that immunity grows and next fall we are better armed for the very likely return of this virus”, he said.

The only way this spike in infections would cause alarm is if the number of Covid patients suddenly increased in Swiss hospitals, leading to eventual saturation of ICUs.

So far, this does not seem to be the case, though more Covid admissions have been registered in one week: from 127 on February 28th to 138 on March 2nd. As a comparison, 306  ICU beds were occupied by coronavirus patients at the beginning of January.

READ MORE: Why did Switzerland relax Covid measures?

SHOW COMMENTS