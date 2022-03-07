Read news from:
Switzerland placed on list of ‘enemy nations’ by Russia

Russia has placed Switzerland on a list of ‘enemy nations’, due to the latter’s support of sanction efforts.

Published: 7 March 2022 17:29 CET
Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

The move was announced on Monday, with Russian authorities alleging those placed on the list had committed “unfriendly acts” against it. 

Those placed on the list include all EU countries, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan and New Zealand, among others. 

While Russian authorities did not specify exactly why these countries have been placed on the list, experts believe the move comes as a response to western sanctions imposed as a result of the invasion. 

The exact scope and impact of being placed on the list is also relatively unclear, although news agency Interfax reports that anyone in Russia wishing to deal with countries on the list can only do so with government approval. 

“All business and transactions of Russian companies with citizens and companies from countries that are not friendly to Russia are now approved by the government commission for the supervision of foreign investments.”

The practical impact of this is likely to be relatively minimal however, with western companies already pulling out of Russia due to western sanctions. 

Switzerland’s neutrality was questioned after the decision to join the EU’s sanctions effort, although Swiss authorities have repeatedly said the commitment to neutrality is unwavering. 

On Monday, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis dismissed concerns expressed internationally, including by Russian President Vladimir Putin, that western sanctions were a declaration of war. 

“Switzerland is not at war with Russia,” Cassis said.  

International law professor Oliver Diggelmann, from the University of Zurich told The Local that although Switzerland’s announcement was significant, it did not represent an end to Swiss neutrality. 

“Switzerland remains a neutral country,” Diggelmann said. 

“(Neutral) states have a legal obligation, which comes from their status as permanent neutrals, to not participate militarily in an armed conflict between states and to not support a conflict party with arms.”

Diggelmann emphasised that being committed to neutrality did not mean a commitment to doing nothing. 

“Yesterday, the Swiss government recognised that not fully sanctioning such a blatant violation economically would make (Switzerland) an indirect accomplice of the aggressor. It openly positioned itself against a great power, even though only economically, which also marks a cesura in the Swiss political culture.”

Parity with the euro: Why the Swiss franc is now so strong

On Sunday evening, the Swiss franc reached parity with the euro. International turmoil and Switzerland’s position as a ‘safe harbour’ are the main reasons for the franc’s surging value.

Published: 7 March 2022 12:49 CET
It was the first time in seven years the Swiss franc and the euro had hit parity. 

When trading opened on Monday morning, the franc fell slightly against the euro and is currently trading at 1.0012 Swiss francs. 

International turmoil – and in particular Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – is the major reason for the change, with investors increasingly valuing the security that Switzerland offers. 

Switzerland’s Neue Zürcher Zeitung broadsheet writes that the alpine nation is viewed as having “enormous credibility” abroad, while the low national debt and the current account surplus are also contributory factors in the strength of the franc. 

READ MORE: How to protect your savings against inflation in Switzerland

The decline in the value of the euro is another major factor, with the European currency falling by four percent since Russia invaded Ukraine. 

In this time the Swiss franc has risen by 0.9 percent. 

Is this a cause for concern? 

A stronger local currency may lead to increased purchasing power, it can have problematic consequences, for instance regarding exports. 

Experts are largely unconcerned however, saying the trend is less indicative of Swiss reactions to the Ukraine crisis but more connected to a decline in the value of the euro. 

“The increase is pretty muted, indicating that the the SNB hasn’t intervened much over the past few days,” Maxime Botteron, and economist with Credit Suisse, told news outlet Swiss Info. 

“It has a lot to do with the fact that the franc’s appreciation is against the euro and not other currencies.”

The fall in the value of the euro is at least in part due to the EU’s heavy exposure to Russia’s economy. 

Economists predict that the Swiss National Bank is unlikely to take significant steps or put in place notable changes, for instance a spike in interest rates, while the franc’s position against other currencies continues to remain stable. 

