Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 7 March 2022 08:11 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Photo by Christian Wasserfallen from Pexels

Will Switzerland have enough fuel next winter?

In view of uncertainties over gasoline supply linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Federal Council is taking measures to ensure sufficient quantities for next winter, especially as about half of the oil used in Switzerland comes from Russia.

And Switzerland is not part of the solidarity agreements within the EU for the reciprocal supply of gasoline in the event of an emergency.

Among measures being taken by the government is allowing various companies in the energy sector to make joint purchases and obtain additional storage capacity abroad, as Switzerland doesn’t have enough stocking capabilities.

Additionally, authorities want to accelerate local production of renewable energies to diminish the country’s dependence on imported oil, gasoline and electricity.

Switzerland has already been doing this “but too little has been achieved in the last ten years”, according to Simonetta Sommaruga, head of the Energy Ministry.

“It is now crucial to accelerate the pace of the transition”, she said.

READ MORE: Ukraine invasion: How reliant is Switzerland on Russia for energy?

Switzerland to activate a special entry procedure for Ukrainian refugees.

The Federal Council is opting to activate an “S” status for Ukrainians forced to leave their country. This status would allow them to come to Switzerland for more than 90 days — the current limit within the Schengen countries — and to obtain a right of residence in Switzerland without having to go through an ordinary asylum procedure.

The Federal Council will consult with the cantons on this proposal by the middle of this week before making a final decision.

As to the number of refugees expected to arrive, “we don’t know how many will still leave their country, nor how many will seek refuge in Switzerland,” said Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

“What we do know is that the numbers will increase significantly in the coming days”.

Most Swiss in favour of reaching a compromise with the EU

Relations between Switzerland and the European Union have been strained since May 2021, when the Swiss abruptly ended negotiations on framework agreements with the bloc.

However, according to a new poll by gfs.bern market research institute, 80 percent of Switzerland’s population is ready to make some concessions, such as adoption of the European law, as long as the right of referendum is not touched.

Similarly, 67 percent of respondents said they are open to accept the special arbitration panel to resolve Swiss-EU disputes and file appeals with the European Court of Justice, which has long been a contentious issue in Switzerland.

“For a majority of the population, the question of recourse to European judges is not considered as an insurmountable obstacle in relations with the EU”, according to Urs Bieri, co-director by gfs.bern.

READ MORE: Swiss call for ‘calm and creativity’ to fix rift with EU

Social Democrats demand probe of wealthy Russians in Switzerland

In order to better investigate the assets that Russian oligarchs are keeping in Switzerland, Social Democrats are calling for a creation of a special task force consisting of representatives of the Federal Department of Finance, the Federal Financial Market Supervisory Authority, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Money Laundering Reporting Office.

“This is the only way to prevent, at least partially, the continued financing of the war from Switzerland”, the party said.

The party is also urging the review of residence permits granted to wealthy Russians, in particular special authorisations given to rich people without gainful activity in Switzerland.

READ MORE: Golden visas: Everything you need to know about ‘buying’ Swiss residency

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 4 March 2022 08:05 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Two-year anniversary of first Swiss Covid-19 death

Tomorrow, March 5th, will mark two years since the new virus claimed its first Swiss victim: a 74-year-old woman who died at Vaud’s University Hospital in Lausanne (CHUV) after getting infected during a trip to Italy.

She was the first of 12,688 people who died from coronavirus in Switzerland since the beginning of the pandemic.

‘High degree of aggressiveness’: How Covid has changed Switzerland

At that time, the Federal Office of Public Health reported that nearly 100 people had tested positive for coronavirus; in all, at least 2.8 million of Switzerland’s residents have contracted the disease.

Confinement and travel restrictions went into effect 11 days later, on March 16th, 2020.

Swiss authorities calm down worried public

The escalating conflict in Ukraine is sparking fears among many Swiss citizens about the war possibly impacting Switzerland.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Population (OFPP) has now put a page online, which will be updated according to the evolution of events, to answer questions from the public.

For the time being, “no particular measures should be taken”, OFPP said.

However, it recommends downloading and installing the Alertswiss application to be informed quickly in the event of danger.

Regarding possible reserves of food and basic necessities, the government said that “irrespective of the Russian military intervention in Ukraine, it is recommended to build up emergency provisions”.

You can find out more in this article:

Reader question: Where is my nearest nuclear shelter in Switzerland?

Two elected officials are fighting for Gruyère cheese

Two Swiss MPs still can’t get over the decision of the American court in January stating that this cheese doesn’t have to be produced in the Gruyères region or, for that matter in Switzerland, to bear the name.

“It’s a real slap in the face”, said one of deputies, Jacques Nicolet.

As a result, he and another MP, André Page, are calling on the Federal Council to find ways to guarantee that the cheese and other trademarked  Swiss products are better protected abroad.

“This situation is not acceptable and a firm reaction from our federal authorities is needed,” Page said.

READ MORE: Why are Swiss angry with Americans about Gruyere cheese?

Can Ukrainians be accommodated privately in Switzerland?

People in Switzerland who want to host Ukrainian refugees may wonder whether they can do so in their homes.

According to the new information from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), Ukrainians with biometric passports can stay in the Schengen area, including in Switzerland, for up to 90 days without a visa and can live in private homes.

READ MORE: How Switzerland reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and how you can help

After that, Ukrainians have to get permission to remain in the country, which could, under the current circumstances, become easier.

Private persons can host Ukrainian nationals in their home provided that the accommodation is free of charge. If the person is being accommodated against payment, their arrival must be reported to the local police, SEM says.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

