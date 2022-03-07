For members
EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland is a magnet for Russian money
For Russia’s elite, Swiss banks have long been a safe haven for their wealth. Here’s why.
Published: 7 March 2022 11:24 CET
This is just a tiny drop in a bucket of overall Russian assets in Swiss banks. Photo: Pixabay
EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Switzerland in NATO?
With the war going on between Russia and Ukraine, NATO has been in the news quite a bit lately. This brings up a question of why Switzerland is not a member of the 30-nation alliance.
Published: 4 March 2022 15:42 CET
Updated: 6 March 2022 07:34 CET
