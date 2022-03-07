Read news from:
UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland is a magnet for Russian money

For Russia’s elite, Swiss banks have long been a safe haven for their wealth. Here’s why.

Published: 7 March 2022 11:24 CET
EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland is a magnet for Russian money
This is just a tiny drop in a bucket of overall Russian assets in Swiss banks. Photo: Pixabay

Like wealthy citizens of many other countries, Russian oligarchs have been parking parts of their assets in Swiss banks and other financial institutions for many years.

Even despite low interest rates and moves towards more transparency in the financial sector, Switzerland remains an appealing destination for the ultra-rich, mostly due to the country’s longstanding political and economic stability.

In fact, according to a study by Deloitte released in October 2021, Switzerland is the world’s largest wealth manager, managing 2.4 trillion in international assets; Russian money is part of the overall wealth.

Why is the Russian elite attracted to Switzerland?

As reported by Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) on March 2nd, “Switzerland has seen a strong uptick in wealthy clients from Russia in recent years”.

“Net transfers from Russia to Switzerland made by private tax residents hit a five-year high in 2020”, according to the Swiss Embassy in Moscow in 2021, as reported by NZZ.

“Key reasons for these flows included Switzerland’s legal certainty, stability and neutrality”.

Russia’s financial sector, on the other hand, “has a contentious history that has led to much distrust for banks among the local population”, according to the website for Russia’s foreign nationals.

While the exact sum of what is commonly referred to as “Russian money” in Switzerland is not known at this point, according to the Bank for International Settlements, it amounted to $23 billion in the third quarter of 2021

Who are the major Russian clients of Swiss banks?

A significant portion of the money hoarded in Swiss banks belongs to oligarchs believed to have close connection to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

Switzerland has followed EU’s lead in freezing assets of hundreds of these oligarchs as part of sanctions against Russia  for invading Ukraine.

For its part, the Swiss Bankers Association reacted to the sanctions by saying that Russia was “not a priority” market, and excluded the Swiss subsidiaries of Russia’s Gazprombank and Sberbank from its ranks. 

However, this is not the first time that Swiss banks freeze Russian money.

In 2013, Swiss prosecutors froze bank accounts  as part of a widened probe into a Russian money laundering case linked to lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, whose death in a Russian prison sparked a row between Moscow and Washington.

And in August 2018, Credit Suisse blocked roughly 5 billion francs linked to Russia to comply with US sanctions against Moscow.

UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Switzerland in NATO?

With the war going on between Russia and Ukraine, NATO has been in the news quite a bit lately. This brings up a question of why Switzerland is not a member of the 30-nation alliance.

Published: 4 March 2022 15:42 CET
Updated: 6 March 2022 07:34 CET
EXPLAINED: Why isn't Switzerland in NATO?

NATO, an acronym for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, was created in 1949 as a response to the militarisation and expansion of the Soviet Union.

Two years earlier, a period known as the Cold War began — a state of conflict between western countries and the Soviet bloc that lasted for more than four decades.

NATO was formed in that geopolitical context to provide collective security against the rising threat posed by the Soviet Union.

Switzerland’s reason for not joining the military alliance at that time or since then was that such a move would be incompatible with the country’s longstanding tradition of neutrality — the same tradition that had kept Switzerland from joining the United Nations until 2002, and is still keeping it from joining the European Union.

Specifically, what has kept Switzerland from becoming a member is the Article 5 of the NATO treaty — the principal of collective defence, implying that an attack on one member is viewed as an attack on all.

Switzerland’s principle of “armed neutrality” means the country can defend itself against an invasion, but it can’t engage militarily to defend other nations in an armed conflict.

Why didn’t neutrality stop Switzerland from imposing sanctions on Russia?

Some say Swiss authorities were cornered by the European Union to follow the same sanctions, which makes sense as Switzerland has many ties with — and obligations toward — the EU without actually being a member.

Also, sanctions are of economic nature rather than military one, which means the country is not directly involved in an armed conflict.

While right-wing groups like the Swiss People’s Party argue that by toeing EU’s line Switzerland compromised its neutral status, others deny it.

Swiss historian and former diplomat Paul Widmer told  Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes “the policy of neutrality means that Switzerland does not take sides in a conflict.” 

However, the decision to impose sanctions was in fact an exercise of neutrality, rather than a departure from the principle, he pointed out.

“If there are blatant violations of international law and all other Western countries take sanctions, but we don’t take sides, also indirectly.”

Of course, the same logic wouldn’t apply to joining a military organisation like NATO.

Not a member, but…

While not a part of NATO per se, Switzerland has nevertheless close ties with the organisation through NATO’s Partnership for Peace (PfP) program, which allows it to build an “individual relationship” with NATO.

What exactly does this mean?

According to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, “The PfP provides Switzerland with an institutional framework for dialogue on security policy issues with other countries. This is important given that Switzerland is one of the few countries between the Atlantic and Ukraine that belongs neither to the European Union. which has its own common security and defence policy, nor to NATO.”

And while being part of PfP is not going to plunge Switzerland into an armed conflict, “it helps prepare Switzerland’s armed forces for their participation in peace-keeping missions abroad under the command of NATO, the EU or the United Nations”

